In a world of Keto diets, Peloton and Impossible Burgers , almost everyone is looking for ways to eat healthier and get into better shape. One of the first things that typically gets eliminated are fried foods, which soak up oil as they approach a beautiful golden color that signals deliciousness and crunchiness. But does that mean that you have to forsake fried foods forever? No! Thanks to modern air fryers, you can still enjoy french fries, nuggets and even chicken wings.

Air fryers are less like a traditional deep fryer, where food is submerged in hot oil, and more like a convection oven, where hot air is circulated around the food. As a result, you use a lot less oil in the cooking process, which not only makes things somewhat healthier, but also means you won't have a tub of oil that you have to dispose of afterward.

MORE: How Smart Ovens Will Transform Cooking Forever

Air fryers range in size, shape, capacity and price. Typically, the best air fryers come with a relatively steep price, and due to their size and odd shapes, they're somewhat difficult to store in a cabinet if you are short on space. Higher-priced units are likely to come with a digital temperature gauge so you can easily pick a specific temperature, while less expensive models may just have a simple dial with temperatures indicated by various colors.

Although there isn't a clear consensus on which fryer is the best on the market, Phillips has consistently earned top marks on Amazon with the TurboStar Digital and Twin TurboStar Digital XXL . Based on our research, here are our choices for top air fryers.

And if you are in the market for other appliances, be sure to check out our best picks for refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, ranges, washing machines and clothes dryers.

How we picked

To come up with a list of the best air fryers, we looked at recommendations from CNET , Wirecutter , Reviewed.com , America's Test Kitchen and other sites, as well as the top-selling models on Amazon.com.

Models

Model Name Price Temp Type: (Analog or Digital) Capacity Size / Weight Features Philips TurboStar Digital $199.99 Digital 2.75 quarts 14.4 x 10.5 x 11.3 inches / 15.08 pounds Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer $159.99 Analog 3 pounds / 0.6 cubic feet 15.5 x 16 x 14 inches / 21 pounds 1,800 watts with seven functions: air fry, convection bake, convection broil,bake, broil, warm, toast Ninja Air Fryer $119.99 Digital 4 quarts 13.6 x 11 x 13.3 inches / 4.9 pounds 4.8 of 5 stars on Amazon (1,600+ reviews) GoWISE USA 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL $68.99 Digital 5.8 quarts 13.5 x 12.5 x 11.5 inches / 16.25 pounds It features eight cooking presets, including options for fries, pork, chicken, cake and pizza Krups Adjustable Air Fryer $129.99 Analog 2.6 quarts 16.5 x 13.6 x 13.5 inches / 13.25 pounds Ninja Foodi $199.99 Digital 6.5 quarts 14.2 x 16.8 x 13.1 inches / 25.8 pounds Reviewed.com EChoice. Also a pressure cooker and slow cooker

Best air fryer overall

(Image credit: Philips)

1. Philips TurboStar Digital

Best air fryer overall

Type: : Digital | Size: 14.4 x 10.5 x 11.3 inches | Capacity: 2.8 quarts / 1.8 pounds | Dishwasher-Safe Parts: Yes | Easy to Clean: Yes | App Control: No / Recipes only | Amazon Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Relatively small footprint

Intuitive controls with digital temperature and cooking settings

Easy to clean with drawer-like design

Expensive

The Philips TurboStar Digital appeared at the top of more lists than any other air fryer. Just shy of $200, the TurboStar Digital is not the cheapest option, but it offers consistent performance and easy cleaning, with a removable drawer design as well as a relatively compact form. Unlike some air fryers that are big and bulky, the TurboStar Digital should fit under most cabinets and easily tuck away for storage.

This design and performance was enough to also land it at the top of the list for America's Test Kitchen and Reviewed.com.

Although it has one of the smaller capacities of air fryers on our list, at under 3 quarts, its more compact size may make it easier to store, especially for those with smaller kitchens. Additionally, the removable drawer makes it easy to put food in and take it out, without direct contact with a heating element, so its safer, too.

What reviewers say

Wirecutter : "We don't recommend buying an air fryer, but if you really want one, this is the model to get. When filled to capacity, the exorbitantly priced Philips HD9641/96 was able to cook food more evenly than the other models we tested."

Reviews.com : "The [Phillips TurboStar] Avance aced our chicken strip testing, with one saying they would even order them in a restaurant. We also appreciated the fact that we didn't have to stir the strips at all during cooking: They came out perfectly crispy on the outside, yet tender on the inside."

Large budget air fryer

(Image credit: GoWise USA)

2. GoWise USA 5.8 Quart 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

Large budget air fryer with touch screen

Type: Digital | Size: 13.5 x 12.5 x 11.5 inches | Capacity: 5.8 quarts | Dishwasher-Safe Parts: No | Easy to Clean: Yes | App Control: No / Recipes-book included | Amazon Rating: 4.0 out of 5

Digital touch screen with eight "smart" presets for different food types

Wide temperature range

Quiet operation

Heat from the outer frame can melt nearby plastic items

Tray liners needed to prevent nonstick coating wear

Boasting eight presets for different foods, a wide temperature range and an affordable price, the GoWise 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer is our top budget pick. Priced at $68, the GoWise 5.8-quart fryer gives you some of the conveniences of the Philips TurboStar Digital Air Fryer without the high price. You get a decent range of temperatures, from 180 degrees to 400 degrees, which should be more than enough for most foods. However, make sure you put away any plastic utensils before you use the fryer, since the heat radiating from the appliance can melt them.

MORE: Philips Hue Lights: A Guide to What Each Does (and Costs)

One Amazon customer noted in a review on Amazon that after using the GoWise model to cook food, they heard a pop and realized the heat from the air fryer had caused their quartz countertop to crack. Now they put it on top of a wood butcher block before they use it.

What Reviewers Say

Wirecutter : "The french fries we cooked in the GoWISE USA GW22621 (3.7-quart version) turned out badly burned on top and undercooked on the bottom. Also, when you reinsert the basket, the air fryer slides across the counter, because it doesn't have enough weight or grip to stay in place."

Epicurious.com : "In tests of smaller amounts of food, this GoWISE air fryer performed really well, and is definitely an affordable alternative if you're dying for an air fryer but also need to pay your utility bills. With a basket that's exceptionally easy to clean, the GoWISE was the quietest product I tested, and also very intuitive to use. (GoWISE has also added an 8-in-1 machine for just a few more bucks."

Best Products : "This 5.8-quart air fryer is the larger version of our Best Overall pick, making this our top pick for anyone who's interested in large-batch cooking."

Full-featured air fryer

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

3. Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer

The most full-featured air fryer

Type: Analog | Size: 15.5 x 16 x 14 inches | Capacity: 3 pounds / 0.6 cubic feet. | Dishwasher Safe Parts: N/A | Easy to Clean: Yes | App Control: No / Recipes and book included | Amazon Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Multifunction use including air fry mode

60-minute timer with automatic shutoff

Stainless steel exterior

Larger footprint than most air fryers

More expensive than basic air fryer models

Unlike other models on this list, the Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer is a versatile cooking appliance that can do much more than a typical air fryer.

While the air fryer function will air fry up to 3 pounds of chicken wings, this multipurpose device will also make toast, roast a 4-pound chicken and even bake a 12-inch pizza, among other things.

The downside is that it is much larger than other air fryers and will likely be a permanent fixture on your countertop rather than something you take out when you want crispy wings or french fries.

What reviewers say

Digital Trends : "The controls are easy to use and the seven preset functions make this a versatile addition to your kitchen counter space. Whether you're frying some chicken, roasting a turkey, or cooking up some asparagus, this Cuisinart toaster oven and air fryer has you covered in one convenient package."

Epicurious.com : "The Actual Best Air Fryer, with Caveats - This is a dual toaster oven and air fryer (which is to say, it's a convection toaster oven). It has the most space for air to circulate, making it the actual best air fryer we tested. Just don't expect it to make good toast.”

Highest rated air fryer

(Image credit: Ninja)

4. Ninja Air Fryer

The highest rated air fryer on Amazon

Type: Digital | Size: 13.6 x 11 x 13.3 inches | Capacity: 4 quarts | Dishwasher Safe Parts: Yes | Easy to Clean: Yes | App Control: No / Recipes and book included | Amazon Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Four programmable cooking modes

Wide temperature range allows for dehydrating foods

Amazon Choice for air fryers

Needs time to warm up before cooking

Bad smell of burnt rubber while cooking

Ninja is known for its line of multiple-blade blenders. You should also know the company for its air fryer, which is one of the highest rated on Amazon. With more than 1,700 reviews, the fryer has an Amazon rating of 4.8 stars, with 87% giving it 5 stars.

Consumers seem to love the Ninja Air Fryer's smaller footprint as well as how much faster the cooking time is than a traditional oven. Professional reviews said it performed quite well, coming in just behind top choice Philips TurboStar Digital at a significantly lower price.

Like many air fryers, there are multiple cooking modes on the Ninja. With temperatures ranging from 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, it can be used for everything from baking a cake to dehydrating meats and vegetables.

What reviewers say

Reviewed.com : "The Ninja Air Fryer gave our top-rated Philips Airfryer XXL a run for the money. You could have convinced me that both breaded and battered chicken pieces were fried in the best cast iron skillet. French fries came close to the real thing but didn't have quite the allover crunch that you get from a fryer or the Philips (which can even crisp up a whole bag of French fries at once)."

Multipurpose air fryer

(Image credit: Ninja)

5. Ninja Foodi

Multipurpose air fryer & pressure cooker

Type: Digital | Size: 14.2 x 16.8 x 13.1 inches | Capacity: 6.5 quarts | Dishwasher Safe Parts: Yes | Easy to Clean: Yes | App Control: No / Recipes and book included | Amazon Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Multipurpose cooking device

Reviewed.com Editor's Choice

Big enough for a whole chicken

Bulky to store in small kitchens

Heavier than most other air fryers

Have to switch lids depending on cooking function

Most consumers don't want to invest in a single-use device, especially if it's a kitchen appliance. With that knowledge, Ninja has taken air fryers to another level with Foodi doubling as a pressure cooker .

For example, you can cook an entire chicken using the pressure-cooker mode, and then switch to the air fryer lid and let the forced air envelop the chicken, crisping the outside of the skin while keeping the inside nice and moist.

MORE: Best Smart Kitchen Gadgets for Home Cooks

Similarly, you could make rice with vegetables on the bottom of the device on the pressure-cooking setting while putting a chicken breast on the upper rack for an entire meal before switching the lids and air-frying your dinner to completion.

This combination device seems to win over consumers, who gave it a 4.6 rating on Amazon, as well as being awarded an Editor's Choice award by Reviewed.com.

What reviewers say

Reviewed.com : "I admit to having had a healthy dose of skepticism when it came to the Ninja Foodi, an appliance that in addition to being an air fryer is also a pressure cooker and a slow cooker. Well, I'm here to tell you that it not only does both, it does them both well. In fact, it cooked the crunchiest, most well-browned results in our air fryer cook-off, plus it pressure cooks as well as any I've ever tested.”

Trusted Reviews : "It's a little large for those with a smaller kitchen, but coming with two lids the Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker is a hugely versatile kitchen appliance that can act as a pressure cooker, grill and air fryer. If you're thinking about buying just one of these appliances, the Foodi could be a convenient choice."

Small and easy to store

(Image credit: Krups)

6. Krups Fry Delight

Small and easy to store

Type: Analog | Size: 16.5 x 13.6 x 13.5 inches | Capacity: 2.6 quarts | Dishwasher Safe Parts: Yes | Easy to Clean: Yes | App Control: No / Recipes-book included | Amazon Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Easy-to-use controls

Relatively inexpensive

Comes in both black or white models

Small temperature window

Compact capacity limiting for family usage

The Krups Fry Delight is the lowest-rated air fryer in our list but its performance and compact size makes it a good alternative to some of the more expensive models here.

Compared with other air fryers on this list, whose temperature range is measured in the hundreds of degrees, the Krups has a much smaller delta — from 300 to 390 degrees Fahrenheit — so you can't use it for much more than air frying. Customer reviews on Amazon praise the Krups for crunchy and great-tasting food, but a number of critical reviews complained that the handle fell off after a short period of use. Since we haven't tested this model ourselves yet, we can't confirm or deny these issues.

However, back in 2018, Reviewed.com named it to their list of top air fryers due to its compact size, performance and lower cost, and Business Insider highlighted how the various foods the fryers made came out great tasting and crunchy.

What reviewers say

Reviewed.com : "While the Krups Fry Delight won't give you quite as crunchy results as the Philips, it also won't empty your bank account. We love its square design, which not only looks more attractive but makes it easy to fit in a cabinet. While this is one of the smaller models, it can still hold up to a pound and a half of fries, four chicken pieces, or a pound of meat."