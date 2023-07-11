5 Dell deals that are better than Amazon Prime Day sales

The Amazon Prime Day deals are in full effect, but there's even more savings to be found at competing retailers trying to horn in on the shopping spree.

Dell is one you shouldn't overlook, as the PC vendor is running its own "Black Friday in July" sale the same week as Amazon's summer Prime Day event. Dell claims the sale will end on the 13th of July, and until it does you can find some pretty solid deals on Dell and Alienware PCs.

While you'll also find sales on Dell hardware over on Amazon this week, the discounts on offer via the Dell website are different—and in some cases, more appealing than what you can get during Amazon's Prime Day sale.

I've been reviewing PCs for years, so I've gone through Dell's sale page and collected what I think are the best deals you can get below.

Best Dell Deals Amazon can't match

Alienware m18

The Alienware m18 is a massive 18-inch gaming laptop, and one of my favorites thanks to its satisfying Cherry MX mechanical keyboard. Right now Dell is knocking a solid $250 off the price of a new m18 with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX processor, an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

While this isn't the most powerful m18 available, it's a solid mid-range machine that gives you more than enough power to enjoy the best Steam games . The 165Hz refresh rate of the 2560 x 1600 pixel display helps it render fast-paced action in silky-smooth fidelity, but remember, a behemoth like this is best kept on a desk. The fact that you get barely an hour or two of gaming on battery power only reinforces that.

Alienware m18: was $2,149 now $1,899 @ Dell

The Alienware m18 is the biggest, most powerful gaming laptop we've tested to date. It's too heavy, hot and loud to be of much use on the go, but when plugged in it runs the latest games as well as some of the best gaming PCs. This mid-range model is $250 off for a limited time, making this a great time to snap one up.

Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

The Alienware 34 is a gaming monitor through and through. It has a sleek 1800R curved display that nicely wraps around your field of view, with a beautiful QD-OLED screen that spreads 3440 x 1440 pixels across 34 inches.

This model Dell is discounting is the Alienware AW3423DWF, which is important because it's the second version of the monitor which features an improved design and, importantly, HDMI 2.1 ports where its predecessor had just HDMI 2.0. In our Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming monitor review we lauded it as a rock-solid gaming monitor that makes games feel more immersive, and right now Dell is knocking $200 off the usual $1,100 asking price.

Alienware AW3423DWF: was $1,099 now $899 @ Dell

The Alienware 34 is a 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor that offers (3440 x 1440) resolution, up to a 165Hz refresh rate and support for VESA Adaptive Sync and AMD FreeSync. Right now Dell is knocking $200 off the price of this excellent curved gaming display.

Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora R13 is on sale for a whopping $1,100 off this week, which makes some sense when you consider this model came out back in 2021. But that's not a huge sacrifice since this is also the first Aurora to debut with Alienware's new Legend 2.0 chassis, which (as you can read in our Alienware Aurora R13 review) I like for how quiet it runs and how good it looks on a desk.

The model on sale comes in black and packs slightly outdated components like a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900F CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, but that's still plenty of power to run most games well at even the highest settings. Factor in the 32GB of RAM and the 1TB of storage, and you see why this is a solid deal on a great machine that was one of the best gaming PCs on the market when it came out.

Alienware Aurora R13: was $2,899 now $1,799 @ Dell

With its 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900F CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU this isn't the latest or greatest Aurora, but it still has plenty of power to play the latest games well, and for a limited time it's a killer $1,100 off.

Dell XPS 15 OLED

The Dell XPS 15 has long been my top recommendation as one of the best Windows laptops you can buy, and I really think splurging for the OLED display upgrade is worth the cost.

That's why it's nice to see Dell is knocking $500 off the price of a new one for a limited time. In our Dell XPS 15 OLED review we acknowledged this model is a minor update to an already excellent device, and the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU and 32GB of RAM make this a solid gaming laptop in a pinch.

They also help explain why the usual asking price is $2,799, and why it's so nice to see it discounted down to $2,299 for a limited time.

Dell XPS 15 OLED: was $2,799 now $2,299 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 15 is a great mid-sized Windows 11 laptop, and right now Dell is knocking $500 off the price of a $2,799 model equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This model also sports the 3.5K OLED display upgrade, which makes everything you do on it look even better.

Dell XPS desktop

The beautiful thing about Dell's XPS desktops is that they look like nondescript office PC towers, yet can be configured to pack enough power to play many of the latest games perfectly well. In our Dell XPS 8950 review we celebrated this model for its simple, elegant design and gaming potential.

So if you want a good entry-level gaming PC for not a lot of money, check out the deals Dell is offering on its XPS desktops right now. I've highlighted one below that knocks $500 off the price of a slightly outdated config, bringing the reasonable $1,799 asking price down to a steal-worthy $1,299.

With its 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage this isn't a great PC for gaming in 4K. But if you're sticking to 1080p and are okay with dialing down some settings, it's more than capable of playing the latest games for years to come.

Dell XPS gaming PC: was $1.799 now $1,299 @ Dell

This is a solid deal on a mid-range Dell XPS gaming PC packing a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage into a nondescript black PC tower case.