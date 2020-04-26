Xbox Series X games: every confirmed title for 2020 and beyond

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is set to launch at the end of the year, so it's time to take a look at which Xbox Series X games to expect at launch at beyond.

So far we’ve seen the console’s design, been given a breakdown of the specs, and have seen the small tweaks made to the next-generation Xbox controller. And the Xbox Series X is shaping up to be a very impressive console from Microsoft, and one that so far beats the PS5 on pure specs alone, other than SSD performance.

But we haven’t seen much in the way of game footage or a solid list of launch games for Microsoft’s next-generation console aside from key titles such as Halo Infinite. We know there will be fairly robust backwards compatibility across multiple Xbox generations, so the Xbox Series X will definitely have games to play when it launches.

But it’s launching at the same time as the PS5, so the Xbox will need to ensure it has a strong lineup of games to keep Sony’s console at bay. So these are all the Xbox Series X games that have been confirmed to be coming to the console, as well as a few we expect will get announced.

Halo Infinite

(Image credit: Xbox)

This is the big one. The Halo games have been associated with Xbox since Halo Combat Evolved launched with the original Xbox way back in 2001. But the series started to slip in popularity with Halo 5 Guardians, with the campaign featuring a storyline that some Halo fans weren’t into.

So the Halo series is due a game that catapults it back into popularity, beyond Halo: The Master Chief Collection. And Halo Infinite could be that game.

We don’t know a lot about it other than a rough launch trailer and some footage that could be the opening of the game. The later shows that the next Halo will look graphically brilliant, but doesn’t offer much in the way of how the game will play.

Current speculation suggests the next Halo could return to the iconic Halo rings and the open environments that made battling through the arenas of Combat Evolved, Halo 3, and Halo Reach a joy.

We’d be pretty confident that the next Halo will come with a serious suite of multiplayer modes, from deathmatches and king of the hill modes, to perhaps something of a custom co-op campaign or mini-missions as seen with Halo 4’s Spartan Ops. And given Microsoft has committed to releasing all Xbox games on Windows 10, there’s very likely to be cross-platform multiplayer between Xbox Series X players and PC gamers.

Halo Infinite is very likely to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X, and that could be the console’s killer app.

Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

CD Projekt Red’s Blade Runner meets Deus Ex meets The Witcher 3 sci-fi game, Cyberpunk 2077, is set to launch on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. But it will also be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles are out.

For the Xbox Series X, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will have enhanced graphics features. We’re not sure what those will be, but we’d expect a higher resolution output and ray-tracing support. Xbox Series X users will get an enhanced version of Cyberpunk 2077 through Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system if they have bought the game for the Xbox One.

Gears 5

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Gears 5 is already out on Xbox One X and Windows 10, but Microsoft showed off what the game looks like on Xbox Series X hardware. It will come with enhanced performance and visuals and possibly some extra content, but otherwise, it’s likely to be business as usual for Gears 5.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Microsoft used the trailer of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II to go alongside its reveal of the Xbox Series X console design at The Game Awards 2019 last December. It showed off a dark Norse fantasy setting with protagonist Senua chanting in what appeared to be a pseudo-Viking ritual, but no game footage was shown off.

We expect the sequel to Hellblade to follow in its predecessor’s footsteps blending third-person melee combat with adventuring, and to continue on with the portrayal of mental illness. Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios owns Ninja Theory, so Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is set to be an Xbox Series X and PC exclusive.

Watch Dogs Legion

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft’s hacker-centric Watch Dogs promised a slick open-world game of cybercrime with a moral compass. But it didn’t quite hit the mark; its predecessor did a little better. However, Watch Dogs Legion looks to be something a little special. Its main thrust is that it’ll take place in a post-Brexit future London, where anyone can join into a legion of hackers in a form of revolution to take England’s capital back from an authoritarian regime.

The third game in the Watch Dogs series was expected to come out at the end of 2019 but it’s been delayed with no firmed-up release date. As such, there’s a good chance it could be a next-generation Xbox Series X and PS5 game, especially as it looks like it’ll need a serious amount of power to build out a large open-world where any character can effectively become a player character.

Rainbow Six Siege and Rainbow Six Quarantine

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has proven to be wildly popular as a competitive shooter, with it receiving significant support and regular updates from Ubisoft. So it’s no surprise the game will be ported over to the Xbox Series X, likely with boosted graphics, resolution and frame rates.

Rainbow Six Quarantine, a standalone spin-off to the original game is also set to come to Microsoft's next games console, allowing for people to mix tactical shooter action with a zombie survival tension. The game is also slated for the PS5, but there’s no word on cross-platform play yet.

Warframe

(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

Digital Extremes' popular massively multiplayer third-person action meets role-playing game made its debut way back in 2013. But as the years have passed by, it’s been improved considerably and attracted 50 million players in 2019.

And now it’s destined for the Xbox Series X, as noted by TechRadar. We’re not sure what to expect from a next-generation port, but improved graphics and performance would be a sensible bet, and cross-platform play with the PC version and older consoles could be on the cards.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

(Image credit: Daedalic Entertainment)

We don’t really know a great deal about Daedalic Entertainment’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum other than that the game will centre around The Lord of the Ring’s most twisted character, and will be for the next-gen consoles.

The developer’s CEO Carsten Fichtelmann said the game will involve tackling decisions from both the Smeagol and Gollum personalities of Gollum. The game is slated for a 2021 release, so more information is likely to surface as 2020 moves along.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 is the sequel to the bestselling fishing game Ultimate Fishing Simulator, and it's slated for a 2021 release on the Xbox Series X, as well as having a PC release.

Unsurprisingly, it’ll feature improved graphics over its predecessor. More surprising is that there will be fish AI, presumably to make catching an elusive trout more tricky. A third-person view and a dynamic water system are also expected in the sequel.

Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 6 is on its way, and EA has confirmed it will come to next-generation consoles. Given the game has been multi-platform in the past, it’s likely to come out on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC.

Developer DICE hasn’t said what era Battlefield 6 will be set in, but it could carry on in the Second World War setting from Battlefield V. There’s no release date, but the financial folks at EA have previously said a new Battlefield game will “drive growth” in 2011 and into 2022.

WRC 9

While Forza 4 Horizon might be the automotive poster child for the Xbox One X, WRC 9 could be the car game for the Xbox Series X. Much like its predecessors, it takes place in the FIA World Rally Championship and is likely to benefit from the graphics horsepower of the next-generation to deliver realistic cars with all the real dirt and damage rallying causes them.

WRC 9 will have rallies set in New Zealand, Kenya and Japan, which are races scheduled for the 2020 WRC calendar, though they might not go ahead if the coronavirus crisis continues.

Outriders

(Image credit: Square Enix)

A new console would not be complete without a co-op shooter, so that’s where People Can Fly’s Outriders comes in. It’s set to arrive “Holiday 2020,” which means it could be a launch title for the Xbox Series X and PS5.

There’s not much information about Outriders beyond that it’ll be set in “an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe." That makes it sound a bit like a game that crosses Mass Effect with Game of Thrones, but we’ll have to wait and see how it turns out. This third-person shooter from the folks behind Bulletstorm looks to combine frenetic action with loot and upgrade systems, so we're excited to see how it plays on Xbox Series X.

Gods and Monsters

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Gods and Monsters is a brand-new IP from Ubisoft that mixes Ancient Greece with an action-adventure game, and looks a little like an Ubisoft take on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

It’s an open-world game based around the goal of saving the gods of Ancient Greece from a big bad going by the name of Typhon. Naturally, you can expect a good bit of combat with monsters plucked from Greek Mythology, such as hydras, harpies, and the odd cyclops or two.

Orphan of the Machine

Clearly drawing inspiration from the Ecco the Dolphin games, Orphan of the Machine is a side-scrolling adventure game that puts the player in the shoes (flippers) of a dolphin. And as it’s only been confirmed for the Xbox Series X, it could be an exclusive title for Microsoft’s console.

There’s no word on release date or much more information other than a video clip showing the game in action. But it does seem to involve poking open treasure chests and blasting enemy sealife with what looks like a weaponized sonar pulse.

Dying Light 2

Zombie survival game Dying Light 2 has been confirmed by Polish developer Techland to be coming to the Xbox Series X. E3 2019 gave us a deeper look at the game in action, but its release for the current generation of consoles has been delayed as the developer polishes off rough edges.

What extras the Xbox Series X will get from the game have yet to be revealed. But like other cross-generation games, we expect it to come with a suite of graphical enhancements as well as a performance boost.

Gothic

It’s been a long time since a Gothic game last popped up, but developer THQ Nordic plans to bring back the cult game from 2011. And it’ll be coming to the Xbox Series X.

Beyond the “playable” teaser trailer, there's not a lot to go off here, but THQ Nordic said the Gothic remake will remain faithful to the source material of the original Gothic. So we can expect an RPG based in a dark and gritty fantasy world. But we don’t expect to see it come out on the Xbox Series X until at least 2021.

Other Xbox Series X games to expect

(Image credit: Lionhead)

There are a lot of unconfirmed games that we’d not be surprised to see come to the Xbox Series X. The next Elder Scrolls game from Bethesda, which has only had the briefest of teases, is almost certainly going to come to the Xbox Series X, as is Bethesda’s mysterious sci-fi game Starfield.

The next Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar is also likely to be a next-generation console game and thus will arrive on the Xbox Series X, given Red Dead Redemption 2 is keeping Rockstar going on the current consoles.

We’d be pretty confident that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake will also jump from the current consoles onto the next-generation machines, with improved graphics and performance, and hopefully with some extra content.

Given Microsoft owns Rare, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if its nature-based game Everwild, which is in the very early stages of development comes to the Xbox Series X as an exclusive. Speaking of exclusives, there’s a rare chance that a new Fable game could finally come back to the Xbox as a console exclusive. And we’d not be surprised to see a new Forza game as another Xbox Series X exclusive to showcase the console’s power.

We still haven’t seen a major showcase of what games we can expect on the Xbox Series X. But as the ‘Holiday 2020’ launch draws nearer, Microsoft will almost certainly reveal a whole lot more games for its next-generation console.