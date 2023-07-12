We have a combined 100 years of Prime Day deals coverage — here’s our top picks

Prime Day deals can be overwhelming with so many sales flying at the same time. But we’ve been covering Prime Day since the very beginning in 2015. In fact, when you add it all up, the Tom’s Guide staff has a combined 100 years of covering Prime Day deals.

So what are we excited about? Whether you’re looking for great headphone recommendations from our audio editor, a laptop deal from our computing editor or just a great way to reduce clutter behind your entertainment system from our streaming expert, we’re here to provide the very best deals we like this Prime Day.

Mark Spoonauer Global Editor in Chief Mark Spoonauer is responsible for the editorial direction and strategy for Tom's Guide. He has covered technology for more than 20 years, focusing on mobile reviews and product coverage. And Mark has been covering Prime Day deals since 2015.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

My Apple Watch 4 is looking mighty old at this point, and now is the perfect time to step up to the Apple Watch Series 8, which offers a bigger display, faster performance and new advanced safety features like Crash Detection. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down, and right now it's at the lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $849 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best phone we've reviewed this year, and I actually picked it over the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset that not only delivers top performance among Android devices but also helps the S23 Ultra last a long time on a charge. Its cameras take excellent pictures, and the zoom power is second to none. Now that it's at its lowest price ever, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an incredible value.

Henry T. Casey Managing Editor (Streaming) Henry joined Tom's Guide in 2015 and doesn't remember life before deals coverage. Right now, he's pushing people to consider Roku's streaming sticks, even though they're a little more than Amazon's. The cleaner user-face and lack of ads make it worth it to him.

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,096 @ Amazon

I absolutely love my LG C2 OLED, but I'm jealous of the people who could wait until this Prime Day to buy theirs. I got mine last year, and wound up spending $200 more than you can get it right now. It's got great picture quality, four HDMI 2.1 ports that offer all the bells and whistles for gamers and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's the all-time low price on Amazon.

Self-Gripping Cable Ties by Wrap-It Storage (50 pack): was $12, now $9 @ Amazon

You may be confused as to why I'm bringing velcro ties into this conversation, but I absolutely love these things. After a friend shamed me for my lack of cord management, it was Wrap-It's cable ties that helped me rein in my entertainment center. These ties also make it easier to store cables when you're not using them, so you don't have a giant knot of them. Oh, and this is their lowest price ever, because sales never happen. Once you start using them to tidy, you'll wonder how you ever lived without them.

Kate Kozuch Managing Editor Kate has been with Tom's Guide since 2019, reviewing and reporting on a wide variety of products from TVs and smart home devices to smartwatches and wireless earbuds. As the queen of gadgets, Kate's recommendations are tried-and-trusted.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

This Prime Day headphones deal gets you one of the best wireless earbuds on the market for a bargain price. The Beats Studio Buds are compatible with both Android and Apple ecosystems, featuring IPX4 water resistance rating, sweat resistance and a built-in microphone. $89 is the lowest price we've ever seen for these buds, so this is a great deal.

XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector: was $399 now $299 at Amazon

Powered by 400 ISO lumens, the XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector is a superb projector for the price. Not only does it project a screen up to 120 inches, but with the built-in smart TV interface, dozens streaming apps are ready to use. You could hook up your laptop or smartphone if you prefer, of course. Get it for an all-time-low price of $299 during Prime Day.

Mike Prospero U.S. Editor-in-Chief Mike has been with Tom's Guide since 2013, and has chiefly overseen smart home categories, electric bikes, and electric scooters. However, his passion for cooking has also allowed him to test a number of the best pizza ovens and other kitchen-related gadgets.

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

The Ooni Fyra 12 is a wood-pellet-powered pizza oven that can reach temperatures of 950º F, and fit pies up to 12 inches in diameter. In my Ooni Fyra 12 review, I found that it cooked pizzas in as little as 90 seconds, and turned out expertly leoparded crusts. It measures 29 x 28 x 15.5 inches when assembled, and weighs just 22 pounds, so it's very portable, too. This Prime Day deal cuts 20% off its regular price.

Nick Pino Managing Editor, TV & AV My name's Nick and I look after our guides to the best TVs, best OLED TVs and best 4K TVs. Most of my day is spent watching and evaluating new screens from LG, Samsung, Sony, Hisense, TCL and Vizio. I have 10 years of experience in AV, and before I joined Tom's Guide I was formerly the Senior Editor, TV and AV at TechRadar. I love helping people find the perfect TV, so please feel free to reach out over email or tag me on Twitter and I can help you out.

Amazon 43" Fire TV Omni: was $399 now $99 @ Amazon

Request invite! Save $300 on this 43-inch Fire TV by reserving it ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This model offers a 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, it's got Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.

Philip Michaels Managing Editor for Mobile Philip Michaels joined Tom's Guide in 2015, just in time to be around for every Amazon Prime Day. While he lives a spartan existence free from the temptations of this world, even he's not above taking advantage of a good deal — particularly if it involves a smartphone, since mobile is his area of expertise, or cooking gear, since that's how he spends his free time.

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

Since it came out this spring, the Galaxy A54 has been locked in a struggle with the Pixel 7a for the title of best cheap phone. With Amazon taking $100 off the Galaxy A54 for Prime Day, the advantage has swung in Samsung's favor. Despite the low price tag, you're getting a phone with some pretty premium features like a 120Hz display, a 50MP main camera and some impressive battery life, as I found out in my Galaxy A54 review. Oh, and if you prefer the superior cameras of the Pixel 7a, well, that phone's on sale for $50 off at Amazon, too.

KitchenAid KHBV53BM hand blender: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon I don't need a new phone at the moment. What I do need is a handheld immersion blender since the one currently in my home is 20 years old and on its last legs. Eyeing the assorted options at Amazon, this KitchenAid KHBV53BM hand blender should do the trick, even if the discount is modest. But it has the wattage necessary to turn stubborn ingredients into soups, sauces and dressings. I like that there's a high-sided blending jar that comes with it, saving me from another Prime Day purchase, and the detachable base looks easy to clean. I also have 11 colors to chose from, which is good because I like my immersion blenders the way I like my truffles — matte black.

Alex Wawro Senior Editor Alex Wawro is a lifelong journalist who's spent over a decade covering tech, games and entertainment. He helps oversee the computing department at Tom's Guide, and has covered Prime Days for years.

In the Mood for Love: was $39, now $19 @ Amazon A large number of Criterion Collection Blu-Rays and boxed sets are on sale right now on Amazon, making this a good time to stock up on some great films. In the Mood for Love is a killer choice since it stars Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung in one of the most subtle, enrapturing performances you'll ever see. This classic romance deserves a spot on your shelf, especially at this price.

Repo Man: was $39, now $19 @ Amazon Repo Man may not be the finest vehicle for stars Emilio Estevez and Harry Dean Stanton, but it's one of my favorites. This is an excellent cut of a cult classic film that makes me laugh every time I watch it, and now's a great time to grab it for half off at Amazon.

Stalker: was $39, now $19 @ Amazon This is the year I finally pick up a Criterion Collection copy of Stalker, one of the great flicks from Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky. If you've ever played the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games or read the short story Roadside Picnic, you owe it to yourself to see Tarkovsky's take on that sci-fi classic.

Lee Dunkley Audio Editor Lee is passionate about all kinds of audio tech and has been providing sound advice to enable consumers to make informed buying decisions for more than 20 years. Lee covers all things audio for Tom's Guide, including headphones, wireless speakers and soundbars and loves to connect and share the mindfulness benefits that listening to music in the very best quality can bring.

Q Acoustics M20 HD: was $499 now $374 @ Amazon This traditional looking stereo speaker system has a modern connectivity twist. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD for wireless streaming, and there’s a digital optical input and USB port for wired digital connections, too. There's also a pair of analog RCA inputs for adding a music streamer, turntable with built-in phono preamp, or CD player, making it one of the most versatile Bluetooth speaker packages I've seen. Available in walnut and white color options discounted to $374, this is the lowest price I've seen for what is one of my favorite Bluetooth speakers.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

Save $101 As the predecessor to the XM5, these headphones offer great performance, superior comfort, and have impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the WH-1000XM5, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market. Although we have seen them fall to as low as $228, this is still a great price for one of Sony's best-ever headphones. Check other retailers: $249 @ Best Buy | $248 @ Walmart

Jane McGuire Fitness Editor Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner and 3:38 marathon runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.

Garmin Epix Gen 2: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is currently 30% off in the White Titanium version. The Slate Steel version is also on sale, but is slightly more expensive at $799. The watch only comes in one size, and that’s a 1.3 inch screen, but the larger watch looks beautiful, and like all Garmin watches, you can swap out the strap for a silicone or leather one. This deal won’t be around for much longer.

Tony Polanco Computing Writer Tony Polanco is Tom's Guide's Computing Writer, covering the latest in desktops, laptops, tablets and just about anything you connect to a computer. He has been with Tom's Guide since 2021 and worked as a games journalist for publications like PC Mag and DualShockers since 2012. When not playing video games, Tony spends too much time on Twitter.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand (2nd Gen): was $149 now $127 @ Amazon

Own an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods? Then you need the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand. Charge three devices at once while saving space. This is the lowest price ever for this product so you'll want to act fast.

Cynthia Lawrence Homes Content Editor As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features. With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!).

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

The Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer comes with an XL (5.5 quart) capacity which is ideal for a large household. In addition, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Rory Mellon Deals Editor Rory is a Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on deals, gaming and streaming. When he’s not scouring retailers for the lowest prices on popular products or writing hot takes on the latest gaming hardware and streaming shows, he can be found attending music festivals and cheering on his favorite football team, Newcastle United.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $66 @ Amazon

The PS5's stock hard drive isn't big enough. 667GB of usable space doesn't stretch far when new blockbuster releases can demand as much as 100GB of hard drive space, looking at you Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. That's why an additional PS5 SSD is practically an essential accessory at this point, and for Prime Day you can pick up a 1TB WD_Black SN850X SSD for just $66. That'll give you plenty of extra storage space to play with, or why not spring for a 2TB model so you're prepared for when new AAA games start requiring 200GB to install?

Katie Mortram Editor, Homes Katie looks after everything homes-related, from kitchen appliances to gardening tools. She also covers smart home products too, so is the best point of contact for any household advice! She has tested and reviewed appliances for over 6 years, so she knows what to look for when finding the best. Her favorite thing to test has to be air purifiers, as the information provided and the difference between performances is extensive.