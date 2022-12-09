The Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV is the premium QLED set to get. With best-in-class brightness, a clever design and every feature you need from a smart TV, the QN95B is tough to beat.

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Today's best Samsung QN95B deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,997.99 (opens in new tab) $1,797.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $2,297.99 (opens in new tab) $2,097.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $2,299.99 (opens in new tab) $2,099.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price Show More Deals

Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV: Specs Price: $2,999

Screen size: 65 inches

Model: QN65QN95BAFXZA

Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

HDR: HDR10, HLG

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Ports: 4 HDMI 2.1

Audio: 70W

Smart TV Software: Tizen

Size (without stand): 57 x 32.7 x 0.7 inches

Weight (without stand): 49.2 pounds

ATSC 3.0 support? Yes

With the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV, Samsung once again proves why it’s the QLED TV king. Thanks to best-in-class brightness, cable management convenience and impressive performance across most content genres, the QN95B is a tough TV to beat.

At a time when OLED TVs steal most of the hype, Samsung’s premium Neo QLED technology stands out in one big way: brightness. By introducing a Mini LED backlighting, the panel can achieve higher levels of brightness without sacrificing depth and gradations of luminance.

Of course, there’s more to consider when deciding whether the Samsung QN95B is the best TV for you. Take a closer look at our full Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV review below.

Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV review: Price and sizes

The QN95B Neo QLED TV is Samsung’s most premium 4K LCD TV for 2022. That said, it’s extremely similar to the QN90B, which is a direct follow up to last-year’s outstanding Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV . The difference between the QN95B and QN90B is that only the former has the One Connect box for cable management.

In terms of price, the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV is among the priciest sets Tom’s Guide tested this year. The 65-inch configuration used for this review costs $2,999 before TV deals.

55-inch QN55QN95BAFXZA: $1,399.99

65-inch QN65QN95BAFXZA: $2,999.99

75-inch QN75QN95BAFXZA: $3,499.99

85-inch Q85QN95BAFXZA: $4,999.99

Be sure to see our ‘What size TV should you buy? ’ guide for help deciding which version is right for you. You should expect to see similar performance compared to our 65-inch test model across the size options.

Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV review: Design

The Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV looks like a premium piece of equipment, complete with flush bezels and thin body that measures under 1 inch wide. It comes with a low-profile central stand that might limit the size soundbar you can place under it, but you could also hang the TV with a 400 x 300 VESA TV mount .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

What’s unique about the QN95B is that it uses Samsung’s One Connect box. I recently saw the One Connect box featured on the 98-inch Samsung QN100B TV, and I liked how it helps with cable management. It’s the same case for the QN95B — the box houses the TV’s port array, including 4 HDMI 2.1 (1 supporting ARC/eARC) and 3 USB ports. The box then connects to the TV from a single cord, providing the choice to conceal unsightly cables as well as easy access to the ports. No more poking behind the TV with your smartphone’s flashlight.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV also has an ATSC 3.0 tuner built-in, perhaps the only thing one of its top competitors, the LG C2 OLED TV, lacks. In locations where the emerging broadcasting technology is available, TVs with ATSC 3.0 tuners support NextGEN TV 4K picture over-the-air as well as a return channel that allows for interactivity and targeted advertising.

Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV review: Performance

In the lab, Tom’s Guide tested the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV using an X-Rite i1 Pro spectrophotometer, a SpectraCal VideoForge Pro pattern generator and Portrait Displays’ Calman calibration software. Across the board, the set scored high marks compared to the other units to undergo the Tom’s Guide TV tests in 2022.

Brightness is perhaps the QN95B’s biggest strength. In Standard mode with HDR content, the QN95B reached 1905.8 nits in a 10% window. This makes it even brighter than the 1813.8 nits achieved by the previous-gen QN90A Neo QLED, which had blown away anything Tom’s Guide ever tested before. For comparison, the LG C2 OLED TV hit 800 nits in the same window. Only the TCL Series-6 Roku TV 65R655 (1140.9 nits) and Hisense U8H Mini-LED TV (1342.4 nits) scored anywhere close to the QN95B’s ballpark.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The QN95B similarly impressed in terms of color accuracy and color reproduction. It tested a Delta-E of 1.2 (with closer to 0 being best) while covering a near-perfect 99.97% of the Rec 709 color space. The LG C2 OLED earned a 1.7 and covered 134.45% in the same tests, though it’s important to note that OLED TVs consistently surpass the basic color standard by a significant margin. In fact, LG TVs were only beaten in color reproduction by Samsung’s first QD-OLED, the Samsung S95B OLED TV (139.78%).

The Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV’s upscaling for both HD and SD content is powered by the Neural Quantum Processor 4K. Watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the detail and clarity seriously impressed, especially when differentiating all three Spider-Man suits. Even when tested against daylight, I didn’t lose any of the picture to glare. This reminds us that Samsung’s QLED TVs are better equipped to handle places with natural lightning than OLED.

In the final fight scene at the Statue of Liberty, the set handled high-contrast shots very well. Electric flashing and interdimensional portals appearing in the night skies didn’t give the TV any trouble. Plus, after disabling the motion smoothing settings, all the swinging and web-shooting were processed strongly as well.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Perhaps the only anecdotal shortcoming I noticed is a slight banding and blooming effect on the dark skies when I sat approximately 45 degrees off-angle to either side. Spec-wise, no Dolby Vision support is a setback for fans of the popular format; however, the set does handle HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ formats.

Finally, when it comes to lag times, the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV proved a great choice for gamers, measuring a fantastic lag time of just 9.8 milliseconds. The Samsung S95B OLED TV scored a slightly lower 9.2 milliseconds, while the LG C2 OLED scored 12.9 milliseconds. like variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode possible. If you’re looking to leverage the next-gen graphics of the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, you’ll want to use these features.

Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV review: Audio

The Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV is highly capable in terms of sound, especially for shows and movies. As other Samsung TVs Tom’s Guide has tested, this one can match sound to what’s happening on-screen through a feature called Object Tracking Sound. When I listened carefully, I felt like I could hear all the different Spider-Mans shouting at each other relative to their positions on-screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Still, a soundbar is a smart investment for getting the best home theater experience possible. What’s more, the QN95B has Samsung’s Q-Symphony feature that combines the TV’s native speakers with the soundbar for a fuller soundscape.

Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV review: Smart features

The Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV uses Samsung’s proprietary Tizen smart TV platform. We have mixed feelings about the overall ease of navigation and content exploration, but it’s similar to LG’s Web OS and the Google TV interface. The home screen displays tiles for different content and channels, which you can customize to suit your watching preferences. In terms of streaming services , you’ll find popular choices such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max, as well as some free streaming services including Samsung TV Plus. (Samsung TV Plus probably isn’t the channel most people gravitate towards, but I happen to think it has a good variety of content.)

This TV also has Samsung’s ambient mode, a screensaver-style display closely associated with the Samsung The Frame (2022) . While the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV doesn’t have the framed, museum-esque bezels, ambient mode makes the TV look great when it’s not being watched.

There’s more you can do with the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV than watch movies and shows, though. The TV is also a fully-equipped SmartThings hub, so it can act as a control center for your SmartThings-connected smart home devices . It has Google Assistant and Alexa , so you can use your voice to control both the TV and other devices, too.

Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV review: Remote

The Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV remote is thin and minimalistic. Though it’s easy to use, you’ll need to use additional menus to change settings and manage your inputs. It does have dedicated launchers for Samsung TV Plus, Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, which is convenient for those who use these services often.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

What’s also neat about the QN95B’s remote is that it can be recharged — no throwing away used batteries. The remote charges either with the solar panel on the back or via USB-C.

Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV review: Verdict

No doubt about it: The Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV has everything you’d expect from a premium TV. Pair that with acing our lab tests , and it’s easy to consider this one of the best TVs of the year and perhaps the best QLED TV to date.

While no Dolby Vision is a weird thing for this TV to miss out on, I think most people can overlook it while they’re watching their movies and shows with crisp 4K details, great color and, of course, outstanding brightness.