Black Friday mattress sale — save $400 on our favorite luxury mattress

Black Friday is hands down the optimal time to buy the best mattress for your needs and budget. While there are many Black Friday mattress deals worth checking out this weekend, one mattress manufacturer is making it easier than ever to pick the right bed.

For a limited time, Saatva is taking $400 off off mattress purchases of $1,000 (opens in new tab) or more via our exclusive link (opens in new tab). That's the biggest dollar-off discount they've offered and one of the best Saatva mattress deals we've seen.

Exclusive deal! The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review (opens in new tab), we found it's fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After our exclusive discount, the twin XL costs $935 (was $1,225), whereas the queen costs $1,395 (was $1,795).

After discount, the Saatva Classic starts at just $935 (Twin XL), whereas the queen costs $1,395. Like all good deals, this Saatva offer won't last forever, so make sure to take advantage of it while you can.