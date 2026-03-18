Is X down? — live updates as thousands report issues with social platform

<a id="elk-cf1c3ba4-15c1-40ef-a9a1-353e6835bf6b"></a><h2 id="a-major-spike-2">A major spike </h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="30fa7048-9568-4688-9ccd-4d9511822786"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:627px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:53.91%;"><img id="noTXLQt3wtijeGqVb3sXgh" name="image (71)" alt="A screengrab of DownDetector showing over 14,000 user reports of issues with Twitter around 3 p.m UK time on March 18, 2026." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/noTXLQt3wtijeGqVb3sXgh.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="627" height="338" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: DownDetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="3b43c6ef-273c-41a4-9a54-e053275e2202">As described above, we've just seen a dramatic influx of users reporting issues with X.com, with over 14000 registered around 11 a.m. ET (3 p.m. UK time, as shown in the graph above).</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>