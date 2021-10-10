The best Leesa mattress sales and deals in October 2021: save up to $390

These Leesa mattress sales and deals are some of the best we've seen in recent months, and no matter which model you’re after, Leesa is offering a discount. For example, you can save up to $195 on the Leesa Original (now priced from $679), which is a fantastic saving on a highly rated premium foam model for all sleeping positions. Need a medium-firm bed for sharing with a partner, or for helping you deal with back pain? Then there's up to a $390 saving on the Leesa Legend hybrid (foam and pocket springs) too. You don’t need a promo code to save either as the discounts are applied automatically.

Manufactured in the USA from recycled and natural materials, Leesa is one of the best mattress brands for all sleepers who want a more eco-friendly option. And thanks to the new Leesa mattress sale for fall, you can get exactly that for less. Every model comes on a 100-night risk-free trial, so you’ll have plenty of time to try out your chosen Leesa at home. If you change your mind, the company will refund your money and collect the mattress.

That 15% discount is available on three of the brand's four models (the Studio isn't in the sale). It's the best deal available right now, but we’re hoping to see bigger offers on Leesa Bundles ahead of the forthcoming Black Friday mattress deals event. There’s also 10% off bases and bedding when you use the promo code COMFORT at checkout during the Fall Comfort Sale.

Leesa makes high quality memory foam mattresses for all budgets, and with a 15% discount you can pick up a queen size Leesa Original for $934 (was $1,099). While the cheap Leesa Studio isn’t included in the current sale, you can save up to $390 on the brand’s foam and spring models: the Hybrid (now from $934, discounted from $1099) and the Legend (now from $1,529, instead of $1,799), with the biggest discount found on the Legend. All models are covered with a 10-year warranty, which is standard coverage among the best mattresses in a box. Let’s take a look at the best Leesa mattress sales and discounts now to help you sleep better for less…

Save up to $195 - The classic Leesa mattress is an affordable all-foam model that's supportive and breathable for most sleeping positions. In the brand’s Fall Comfort Sale you can nab a 15% discount on this particular model, making it the cheapest Leesa aside from the entry level Studio. This deal will net you a queen size Leesa Original for $934 (was $1,099), with the biggest $195 saving found on the Cal king size.View Deal

Save up to $300 - If you prefer more bounce in your bed, the Leesa Hybrid is a worthwhile upgrade from the Original. With over 1,000 pocket springs it delivers the perfect combination of support, motion isolation and back comfort. It's a little more expensive, but your potential savings are higher too, with the biggest size offering up to $300 off.View Deal

Save up to $390 - The Legend makes no compromises – with two layers of pocket springs (one layer of mini springs and one regular layer), a breathable wool and organic cotton cover and memory foam, this is the ultimate Leesa mattress for comfort, support and durability. In the new sale a queen sized Legend is price $1,954 (was $2,299), with the maximum $390 saving found on the Cal king size.View Deal

Which Leesa mattress should you buy?

Most people will be looking for a balance of great value and excellent comfort. We reckon that the Leesa Original will suit the majority of people's needs, with three layers of premium foam that help support, transfer weigh evenly, and keep you cool at night – and now starting at just $679, it's not too costly.

If you prefer a little more bounce to your bed, you might want to upograde to the Leesa Hybrid. Similar in construction to the Original, you'll also get a full layer of pocket springs, which add extra support and lift. Starting at $934 in the Fall Comfort sale, it's a little more expensive, but still great value when you consider the high build quality and back support it offers.

If you want the very best Leesa sleep technology, the Leesa Legend has packs in every innovation the brand has developed so far. Starting at $1,529 thanks to the 15% discount, it's a superb chance to get all of that coveted Leesa sleep comfort for less. We'll go into more detail about each one of these mattresses below.

Leesa also offers a budget mattress called the Studio by Leesa, which isn't discounted at present but could be the ideal choice for your guest room. Without a deal to lower the price, it costs from $499. The sleep brand also makes a range of accessories, including sheet sets, good quality mattress protectors, comforters, cushions and one of the best mattress toppers for instant comfort.

More Leesa mattress deals

1. Leesa Original mattress deals The best Leesa mattress for most sleepers Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 10 inches | Turn: No | Filling : Memory foam | Firmness: 5-7 (medium) | Trial: 100 days | Guarantee: 10 years | MSRP: $799 - $1,299 Eco-friendly materials Good middle-ground firmness Cooling layer Might be too soft for heavier bodies

Leesa's Original mattress is all-foam model covered with a premium twill cover. Below that sits a comfort layer of foam that responds quickly to your movements during sleep and hugs you around the shoulders, back and hips. Beneath that is a 'recovery' layer.

This is a firmer foam that contours to your body, and provides you with the support you need to get a good night's rest. It also looks after your hips and shoulders, though we'd recommend the Leesa Hybrid or the Leesa Legend if you're experiencing neck and back pain. A support layer holds everything together and provides deeper support for your entire body while keeping your spine in neutral alignment.

If you're after an all-foam mattress at a reasonable price, the Leesa Original has proved popular with customers. It averages a user review score of 4.5 out of stars from over 20,000 reviews. Amazon buyers also rate it 4 out of 5. It's more expensive than similar top-rated models from Nectar and DreamCloud, but it also sleeps relatively cool, making it a good choice for hot sleepers. For the latest savings on comparable brands, see our round-ups of the best Nectar mattress sales and deals and the latest DreamCloud mattress discounts and sales.

2. Leesa Hybrid mattress deals Leesa's mid-range mattress with pocket-sprung comfort Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: No | Filling : Memory foam and pocket springs | Firmness: 5-7/10 (medium) | Trial: 100 days | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: $1,099 – $1,999 Extra support from pocket coils Extra-breathable top layer Firmer than the all-foam Original Too firm for lightweight sleepers

For those who prefer to have a sprung mattress, the Leesa Hybrid could be the perfect alternative to the Original. Similar in construction except with a full layer of pocket coils and a perforated top layer of foam, the Hybrid delivers both more stability and extra night-time cooling for those who tend to sleep hot.

While there's a small increase in price here, we think it's well worth it if you're not a fan of all-foam models – plus, with the current discounts available, there's no better time to go for a slightly more premium mattress. The Leesa Hybrid has a hole-punched top layer to make it more breathable, and while it isn't a dedicated cooling mattress, the design of this top layer does help body heat to dissipate.

Considering this is an affordable hybrid model, we're pleased to see such a high number of active response pocket springs packed into it – 1,000, in fact. These increase airflow throughout the mattress, plus they contribute towards support and motion isolation (so you don't feel your bed partner moving around so much).

The Leesa Hybrid is a good choice for most sleepers, especially back and stomach sleepers who like a medium-firm bed, plus restless couples who often wake each other up with their tossing and turning. Thanks to the current sale, you can nab a 15% discount on the Hybrid, reducing the price of a queen size to $1,529 (was $1,799).

For a comparable cooling hybrid mattress, take a look at our Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress review, or learn how to buy a hotel luxury bed for less with our Saatva Classic Mattress review.

3. Leesa Legend mattress deals The best Leesa mattress if you're dealing with back pain Sizes: Twin XL to Cal King | Depth: 12 inches | Turn: No | Filling : Memory foam and pocket springs | Firmness: 5-7/10 (medium) | Trial: 100 days | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: $1,799 - $2,599 Targeted hip and shoulder support Made from recycled materials Breathable for hot sleepers Short trial for a premium brand

If you're after the best of the best, the Leesa Legend is the only choice. With six individual layers – two of which are pocket sprung – there's a heck of a lot of tech packed into this mattress. That second layer of pocket springs is a standout feature, and one not often seen in other mattresses, regardless of price. Essentially, you'll be getting the traditional 100% strung layer for full-body support as you'd expect, but you'll also get two zones of 'microcoils' for targeted hip and shoulder support.

That's not just some gimmick, either – according to reviewers the construction almost totally eliminates motion transfer, meaning no matter how much you (or your partner) tosses and turns during the night, there shouldn't be too many disturbances.

The Legend is much more expensive than the Hybrid and the Original, so it's definitely worth weighing up the benefits before buying. However, if you've made up your mind, the current Leesa mattress sale is a good chance to save 15% on the brand's flagship model.

If you like the sound of the eco-friendly and organic materials used in the Leesa Legend but want something more affordable, we'd recommend the Avocado Green Mattress, which is often on sale – read our round-up of the best Avocado mattress sales and deals for the latest savings.

4. Studio by Leesa mattress deals Leesa quality at a lower price Sizes: Twin - Cal King | Depth: 10 inches | Turn: No | Filling : Foam | Firmness: 5-7/10 (medium) | Trial: 100 days | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: $499 - $899 Pressure relieving foam Breathable cover Good range of sizes Only three layers of foam

The Leesa Studio is the cheapest mattress the brand offers. These budget versions are often stripped-back versions of the bestsellers and, while they are cheaper, can often lack a little in the functionality department. However, the Studio is more than three slabs of memory foam. That might sound dismissive, but in all honestly, while the Studio isn't hi-tech, it's a good option for a guest room or for sleepers on a very tight budget.

The base is shared with the original, and above that are two separate memory foam layers that offer the support and comfort we've come to expect. While it's great value already, we have seen it on sale before with a 10% discount, which often takes the starting price down to around $450.

Leesa Bundle deals and discounts

While some might be happy with their bedroom set up and just want a fresh mattress, others will be wanting a full-on upgrade. And for those people, Leesa is offering some incredible bargains in the form of bundle deals.

If you want an Original or Hybrid mattress, a base and a mattress protector, the oddly named Preferred Bundle could knock up to $404 off the RRP, and you'll also get two free pillows while stocks last. That's a serious saving, and means you'll have a brand new bed that'll last you for years, and hopefully decades to come.

If you've got grander plans, you can bag a Hybrid or Legend mattress, an adjustable base and a mattress protector in the more sensibly named Luxury Bundle. That could save you over $870.

Plus, the Accessory Bundle can get you kitted out with a premium foam pillow, a sheet set and a duvet cover, saving you up to $109. Obviously, if you're not looking for an adjustable base or any extras, these bundles won't offer great value. But for those who are, they're great ways of saving money.

Do you need a Leesa Mattress promo code?

Yes and no. You don't need a Leesa mattress promo code to take advantage of any discounts shown on the mattresses, as these savings are displayed automatically and are shown instantly. When it comes to the bedding and bed bases you do need to type in a promo code.

This is often displayed at the top of the website and you simply enter the discount code word or name into the designated box on the order summary page. By doing this you secure the 10-15% saving usually offered on Leesa's accessories and bases.

