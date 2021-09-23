Best GhostBed mattress discounts and sales in September 2021: up to $1,125 off

The latest GhostBed mattress sale is brimming with discounts on the brand’s plush mattresses and bedding. In the flash sale you can save 25% on all GhostBeds and get $170 of free gifts. The deal includes the cooling GhostBed Luxe, plus there’s a discount of 25% off the all-foam GhostBed topper. Best of all, you don’t need a discount code to access these lower prices – the savings are applied automatically. Thanks to these new deals you can buy the latex and gel GhostBed Classic from just $634 (was $845), which is a discount of $381.

The most popular model is the cooling GhostBed Luxe and that’s in the sale too, now from a lower price of $1,346 (discounted from $1,795). The biggest saving is on the GhostBed 3D Matrix – now from $1,688 (discounted from $2,250) – which is designed for heavier bodies. All of the best mattress brands offer risk-free trials for you to get used to your new bed at home, and GhostBed offers a 101 night trial. Remember, you don’t need to enter a discount code to access these savings, with everything taken care of for you.

Depending on the GhostBed mattress you pick, your new purchase will be covered by a 20-25 year warranty, which is above average, even among the best mattress in a box brands. Considering the higher build quality and level of sleep technology within each GhostBed, the prices are reasonable, especially with a 25% discount lowering the price. While these mattresses are good value for money anyway, you also get two free luxury pillows worth $170 with your purchase, setting you up for a good night’s sleep for less.

GhostBed mattress sale: the best discounts

GhostBed Classic mattress: from $634 ( $845 ) + 2 free pillows

Save up to $497: The GhostBed Classic is the brand's mainstay mattress and features gel memory foam and aerated latex for cooler sleep. Rated at 7.5 (out of 10) in terms of firmness, it's great for most types of sleepers – and that 25% off discount makes an already good value for money mattress even better. You get two free luxury pillows worth $170 with your purchase too. Brilliant.View Deal

GhostBed Flex mattress: from $1,271 ( $1,695 ) + 2 free pillows

Save up to $925 - If you fancy something a little softer yet no less supportive, the GhostBed Flex hybrid mattress is worth considering. With a more luxurious cover than the GhostBed Classic, it's a lot more plush from the off, and it has a high user reviews rating from customers who state that it has done wonders for their back pain. Like the Classic it comes in seven different sizes, and while it's a big jump in price, for a premium hybrid it offers a lot of sleep comfort and support your money.View Deal

GhostBed Luxe mattress: from $1,346 ( $1,795 ) + 2 free pillows

Save up to $975 – GhostBed calls the Luxe the 'coolest bed in the world' and that's because this 13-inch tall luxury foam model is packed with cooling tech, including a cool-to-touch quilted cover, gel foam and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam. All together, they work to regulate in-bed temperature so that you don't overheat. Support layers adapt to your body to relieve pressure too, so you shouldn't feel any pain when lying down in any position. The Luxe is a medium plush firmness so would suit back, side and combi sleepers in particular.View Deal

GhostBed 3D Matrix Hybrid mattress: from $1,688 ( $2,250 ) + 2 free pillows

Save up to $1,125: If you want the best GhostBed mattress technology that money can buy, the 3D Matrix Hybrid is the one for you. This is the only GhostBed designed with cutting edge 'thermal conductive gel polymer', a material that takes your sleep comfort to a whole new level by adapting quickly to your body's unique curves. Rated a 4.5 on the firmness scale, this is the ideal choice for people who love or need a softer mattress offering deep contouring comfort for the entire body. View Deal

Which GhostBed mattress should you buy?

GhostBed offers a number of mattresses, all of which share the same advanced cooling tech, plus features like gel memory foam and 'GhostBounce' layers. They come with a 101-night trial and 20-year warranty too.

If you want a slightly firmer mattress, or just want to save some cash, we'd heartily recommend The GhostBed Classic (from $634 in the sale – no discount code needed). The original of the brand's line up, it's what cemented it as a quality mattress company, and it's also one of its most versatile mattresses.

The GhostBed Flex Hybrid (now starting from the discounted price of $1,271) is comparably versatile, and while it's a little more expensive, it's the perfect choice if you much prefer the experience of a sprung bed. It retains all the luxuriance of a memory foam bed, but also provides a bit more spring and bounce.

The GhostBed Luxe (in the sale and priced from $1,346) is where those after a softer mattress should look, though. It's all foam, but boasts seven individual layers to keep you cool, support your back, and keep motion transfer to a minimum so you can avoid waking your partner up at night. Meanwhile, the flagship GhostBed 3D Matrix (on sale from $1,688) is a little more specialized, combining support and ultimate softness. It's perfect for people dealing with arthritis or any other form of joint pain. Plus, it's designed to keep hot sleepers cool in the night.

The best GhostBed mattress prices and discounts

(Image credit: GhostBed)

1. GhostBed Classic mattress deals The best GhostBed mattress for most sleepers and budgets Sizes: Twin to Split King | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: No | Filling : Gel memory foam and latex | Firmness: 7.5/10 (medium firm) | Trial: 101 nights | Guarantee: 20 years | RRP: $845 - $1,990 Good cooling performance Supports all sleep positions Great value for money Could be too firm for lighter bodies

If you tend to overheat at night, picking up the GhostBed Classic could be a game changer. With the design focused mostly around comfort and cooling, you can be sure that you won't wake up a sweaty mess before work every morning.

Although it's GhostBed's budget option, the original doesn't make you sacrifice much at all. At 11 inches deep it's pretty sizeable – some competitors' entry-level options are much thinner – and with four layers of advanced foam you're getting a lot for your money.

GhostBed claims that the Classic is perfect for those who need spinal alignment and extra support (read into the brand's genesis for more reasons why this might be the case), so if you suffer from aches and pains, it's one to consider. Plus, with 25% off discount and two free luxury pillows, this deal make the mattress better value than ever.

(Image credit: GhostBed)

2. GhostBed Luxe mattress deals A softer mattress designed to keep you cool all night Sizes: Twin to Split King | Depth: 13 inches | Turn: No | Filling : Gel memory foam and 'Ghost Ice' | Firmness: 4-7/10 (soft-medium firm) | Trial: 101 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime | RRP: $1,795 – $3,900 Cooling tech Comfy, body-hugging foam Ideal for soft mattress fans Heavier bodies may need a firmer bed

If you want the maximum cooling performance GhostBed can provide alongside a softer sleep, then the GhostBed Luxe is for you. This 13-inch deep luxury foam mattress comes packed with next-gen cooling tech. On top, a cool-to-touch quilted cover - made from fibre that boosts airflow, and soothing memory foam gel - neutralizes your body heat.

Under this, a patent-pending layer of thermosensitive, phase-change material absorbs and dissipates heat throughout the night, preventing it from building up inside your mattress so you stay sweat-free.

There are seven layers in total, including memory foam and a highly responsive foam that acts similarly to latex, contouring to your body to provide tailored support and pressure-relief, while pushing you back up to the surface of the mattress as though you’re floating. Overall, if you want an all-foam mattress that errs on the side of softness, the Luxe is a sound choice.

GhostBed mattress bundle discounts

(Image credit: GhostBed)

Many people want the full package when they buy a fresh mattress, and GhostBed provides a couple of excellent bundles to help your money go further. The first is the Adjustable Base Bundle which, unsurprisingly, bundles a mattress and GhostBed's own adjustable base together. You can choose any mattress (prices will go up as you upgrade the mattress, of course), and you'll also get two free pillows.

The Head to Toe Bundle is much the same as the previous option, but it also includes a set of sheets and two extra pillows, meaning you'll have four including the free ones. If you want a totally fresh setup, this is a good choice.

Finally, the Comfort Bundle is the same as the Head to Toe, except you'll get a standard foundation instead of the adjustable base. Realistically, this will be the most popular, as few people truly have a need for an adjustable bed frame.

Do you need a GhostBed Mattress discount code?

The short answer is no, you don't need a GhostBed discount code as all of the available savings are shown on each mattress and applied automatically. That means you can easily shop the GhostBed mattress sale without having to worry about typing in or copying and pasting in a specific promo code.

Read more: