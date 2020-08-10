The best Avocado mattress promo codes, sales and deals in August 2020

Eco-friendly Avocado is one of the best mattress brands around. It's a great choice if you want to sleep soundly in the knowledge that your mattress is entirely organic and carbon-negative. And luckily, there's often an Avocado mattress sale to help you save you heaps of cash as well. On this page, you'll find all the latest Avocado mattress promo codes you need to get the biggest discount possible.

With four mattresses on offer alongside bed frames, toppers, pillows and bedding, there’s something for all. Read on for all the latest Avocado mattress promo codes, plus extra detail on the products themselves.

Which Avocado mattress should you buy?

For most, the Avocado Green Mattress will be the best bet. Crafted from organic cotton, wool and latex, it’s the perfect blend of comfort and support. However, if you’re looking to avoid animal-derived materials altogether you can opt for the Avocado Vegan Mattress – it’s the same product at the same price, but without any wool.

For little ones you can choose between the Avocado Luxe Crib Mattress and the more basic Avocado Crib Mattress, both of which boast the same GOTS-certified organic status as Avocado’s full-size offerings. The main difference is that the Luxe is sprung, while the Crib has a simple latex and coconut husk construction.

Avocado’s mattresses are great for both side and front sleepers, and can be specified with or without a pillow top. And, if you want it softer or firmer, you can also pick up a plush or firm mattress topper to tailor your sleep experience.

1. Avocado Green Mattress deals The classic Avocado mattress Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 11 or 13 inches | Turn: No | Filling : Latex foam and pocket spring | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 365 days | Guarantee: 25 years | RRP: $899 - $1,799 All-natural and organic construction Lengthy 1-year trial period Good value for what you get No different firmness options

Avocado’s flagship Green Mattress is a great choice for anyone after a new mattress, but it’ll be especially appealing to eco-conscious individuals looking to reduce the impact they have on the Earth. Made from organic cotton, wool and latex, you won’t have to worry about where Avocado’s materials have come from. You won’t be sacrificing comfort either, and the Green has up to 1414 coils in five ergonomic zones for extra support – plus you can spec your bed with a two-inch pillow top if you want some extra luxury.

However, what we really like about the Green Mattress is that you don’t actually have to pay a huge premium for buying sustainably. The Green Mattress costs much the same as its rivals, but has the eco-cred to appeal to a whole new audience. So, if you can buy sustainably and not pay through the nose, why not?

2. Avocado Vegan Mattress deals The same Green Mattress, but without the wool Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 11" or 13" | Turn: No | Filling : Latex foam and pocket spring | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 365 days | Guarantee: 25 years | RRP: $899 – $1,799 Certified vegan & PETA-approved No more expensive than the classic Green Carbon-negative production and shipping Made in the USA

The Avocado Vegan Mattress caters to those going 100% plant-based by omitting the organic wool found in the Green. In the Vegan it’s replaced by organic cotton batting, while the wool’s fire retardant properties are replaced by a layer of natural hydrated silica.

Again, we love how Avocado charges the same price for both the Green and the Vegan, meaning you don’t have to pay a premium for following your lifestyle – and seeing as both offerings are exactly the same minus the wool, that’s only fair.

3. Avocado Luxe Crib Mattress deals Start them off right with Avocado’s organic luxury kids’ mattress Sizes: Crib | Depth: 6" | Turn: Yes | Filling : Latex foam, spring, coconut husk | Comfort: Firm/medium-firm | Trial: 100 days | Guarantee: 25 years | RRP: $1,299 High-tech, eco-friendly first mattress Flippable construction Incredibly well-made Pretty expensive

Avocado’s Luxe Crib Mattress is for those that want to give their kids the very best start to life – with the amount of time our little ones sleep (or not), it’s important to give them the perfect place to do it.

A hybrid construction means your pride and joy will have perfect support as they grow, and Avocado have future-proofed the Luxe Crib by coming up with a flippable design: on one side it’s pretty firm, which is great for infants, and the other is a little softer, perfect for toddlers.

However, all this comes at a cost – the Luxe Crib is almost as expensive as a queen-size Green or Vegan. But, on the other hand, the 25-year guarantee means that you might be able to bring up your whole family on the same mattress, so it’s certainly a worthwhile investment.

4. Avocado Crib Mattress deals Bargain crib mattress doesn’t scrimp on support Sizes: Crib | Depth: 6" | Turn: Yes | Filling : Latex, coconut husk | Comfort: Firm/medium-firm | Trial: 30 days | Guarantee: 25 years | RRP: $279 Super affordable Still all organic materials Innovative coconut-husk construction No vegan option

If the Luxe is a bit pricey – and it’s certainly not cheap – Avocado's basic crib mattress presents are more affordable alternative. Made to the same exacting standards but without the springs, the Avocado Crib is a genuinely affordable way to kit out your baby with a premium mattress without breaking the bank.

Like the Luxe, the Crib features a flippable design which is suited to the changing needs of your baby – a firm side, supported by three inches of coconut fiber-infused latex for infants, and a softer side for toddlers.

For the price, there’s not a lot we can complain about, and while it might still be pricier than your standard crib mattress, Avocado’s Crib maintains the 100% organic natural materials status – not to mention a 25-year guarantee.

Do I need an Avocado Mattress promo code?

Avocado Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2020: what we expect to see

In the past couple of years we’ve seen some great Avocado Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, with discounts peaking at $200 off any mattress plus $150 off any frame with a mattress. However, we can’t say for sure if Avocado will be introducing any even more generous discounts on its mattresses, and the current $175 off is as good as it’s been for a while.

Also, if you’re looking to get the full package rather than money off a mattress, the current free pillow offer is great value, with an equivalent saving of a huge $238.

The real savings are to be had with the $250 off Avocado’s adjustable bed frame, and for previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals we haven’t seen anything like this – the closest we’ve got is the $175 off wooden frames a couple of years ago. These current deals are excellent, allowing you to combine the bed frame and mattress promo codes, meaning you can save over $400 if you use both.

However, with the current situation making people a little more tight-fisted with their money, we could see Avocado introduce some serious price cuts and offers to convince them to part with their cash. So, while we can’t say for sure what Avocado Black Friday deals will be coming up in 2020, we’re excited to see if they can beat what’s on offer now – and keep checking back in to this page to stay up to date.