WinkBeds mattress discounts August 2024: $300 off ahead of Labor Day sales

The WinkBeds Labor Day mattress sale is right around the corner, and the current discounts for August offer a chunky saving on luxury handcrafted mattresses. Today you can save up to $300 on all mattresses at WinkBeds, including the WinkBed Plus mattress for heavy people.

This sitewide sale covers the flagship WinkBed mattress in all firmness levels, including Luxury Firm that suits most sleeping positions. Rivalling some of the recommendations in our best mattress of the year guide, The WinkBed is known for its superior support. Prefer a mattress with pressure relieving sink? WinkBeds might have made its name with hybrid mattresses, but the all-foam GravityLux is also discounted in the sale and is great at easing back pain.

A queen size WInkBed will now cost you $1,499 (was $1,799) and comes with a lifetime warranty and a 120-night trial. We don’t expect to see a better WinkBeds mattress discount in this year's Labor Day mattress sales and deals, so now is an excellent time to shop for these premium mattresses.

WinkBed mattress sale: Top 3 deals to shop now

1. The WinkBed mattress: was from $1,149 now $849 at WinkBed

The superior support impressed us in our WinkBed mattress review, where we found the Luxury Firm feel to be suitable for most sleepers. The multiple firmness options means this is a bed for a variety of sleep positions and needs, including those with a bigger build — the Plus option is designed to provide full-body support for heavy people. An evergreen $300 discount reduces the queen standard WinkBed to $1,499 ( was $1,799) and the queen Plus to $1,699 (was $1,999).

2. WinkBeds GravityLux mattress: was from $1,199 now $899 at WinkBed

An all-foam mattress from WinkBed, the GravityLux offers more of a sink-in, contouring feel than the hybrid WinkBed. Although with three different firmness levels, you can still expect a mattress that will appeal to a lot of people. The GravityLux is more expensive than many of the beds in our best memory foam mattress guide, but an evergreen $300 off WinkBed mattress discount reduces a queen GravityLux to $1,499 (was $1,799).

3. WinkBeds EcoCloud mattress: was from $1,399 now $1,099 at WinkBed

Crafted using a combination of pocket springs, latex foam, and a wool and cotton cover, the EcoCloud by WinkBed is an environmentally-friendly hybrid to suit combination sleepers. Like the best organic mattresses, the latex foam layer adds a bouncy finish with gentle contouring. At $1,699 for a queen in the $300 off WinkBed mattress sale, this is competitively priced for a latex bed.

WinkBeds Labor Day mattress sale 2024: What to expect

You can expect to find $300 off all mattress sizes and feels at WinkBed this Labor Day. No, we’re not psychic: that’s just the WinkBed mattress discount that’s been running for a while. Although it’s not an exciting deal, it is a good saving, so WinkBed mattresses should still be on your Labor Day wishlist.

There’s a small chance that Winkbed will surprise us all and drop a completely new deal for Labor Day, but it seems unlikely. So far this year we’ve seen the same deal for Presidents Day, Memorial Day, and the 4th of July mattress sales. But if there is a new WinkBed mattress sale, we’ll make sure you’re the first to know.

Which WinkBed mattress should you buy in Labor Day sales?

The WinkBed is the flagship mattress in the WInkBed range, a luxurious build that offers several firmness levels to appeal to a wide range of sleep styles. Handmade-to-order, the WinkBed balances sturdy innersprings with a sumptuous Euro top to earn a place among this year’s best hybrid mattresses.

Enhanced lumbar support has also made the WinkBed one of the best mattresses for back pain, with strong coils holding the spine at a healthy neutral angle all night long. The choice of three firmness levels — Softer, Luxury firm, and Firmer — also ensures this bed suits pretty much any sleep position. And if you get the wrong firmness, you can exchange for another (although there is a $49 fee).

(Image credit: WinkBed)

As well as multiple firmnesses, the WinkBed is also available as The WinkBed Plus. With an increased weight capacity, the WinkBed Plus is among the best mattresses for heavy people, with that extra lumbar support helping reduce back pain.

WinkBed might be best known for its flagship hybrid, but it does offer an all-foam bed for those who prefer a more yielding support. The WinkBed GravityLux features breathable Aircell foam, with zoned progression foam ensuring ample support from head-to-toe.

If you’re looking for an eco-friendly bed, The WinkBed EcoCloud is a latex hybrid with a cotton and wool cover and a base of pocketed springs. Featuring bouncy latex foam, this bed is ideal for sleepers who like to move around in the night. Although with just one firmness level, it lacks the versatility of the rest of the WinkBed range.

For a supportive base to your mattress, WinkBed sells a range of bed frames, including the Adjustable WinkBase 2.0 featuring zero gravity support. You can also add bedding and mattress protectors to your purchase, to complete your bed setup.

Best WinkBed mattress sales for Labor day 2024

The WinkBed Mattress

(Image credit: WinkBed)

The standard WinkBed is a luxurious feeling hybrid with three different firmness levels: Softer, Luxury Firm, and Firmer. Measuring 13.5 inches high it’s tall for a mattress, while the variety of firmness choices ensures the bed suits a wide range of sleepers.

Individually wrapped pocket coils provide a supportive core for the WinkBed, with multiple targeted zones ensuring just-right pressure relief. At the lumbar region, sturdy coils hold your spine in a neutral position throughout the night, while softer support at the shoulders offers gentle cushioning. Finished with multiple foam layers and a quilted Euro top, the WinkBed has an impressive blend of support and cushioning.

The WinkBed mattress comes with a lifetime warranty, but the 120-night trial is only average for a bed in this price point (Saatva beds are similarly priced and include a 365-night trial). Returns are free, but an exchange comes with a $49 processing and recycling fee.

An evergreen $300 off sale reduces a queen to $1,499 (was $1,799). This WinkBed Mattress discount has held steady through multiple sale days and major events, so we don’t expect to see it change any time soon.

Read more: WinkBed mattress review

The WinkBed Plus Mattress

(Image credit: WinkBed)

2. The WinkBed Plus mattress deal A high weight capacity bed with luxury comfort for bigger bodies Best for: Bigger bodies | Sizes: Twin to Cal king | Depth: 13.5" | Turn: No | Filling: Hybrid - memory foam and coils | Comfort : Medium firm | Trial: 120 nights | Warranty: Lifetime | MSRP: $1,349 - $2,199 $849 at WinkBeds (Twin) $1,199 at WinkBeds (Full) $1,499 at WinkBeds (Queen) $1,699 at WinkBeds (King) Suitable for bigger bodies Enhanced lumbar support Extra edge support Can sleep hot

The WinkBed Plus features the same supportive hybrid build of the standard WinkBed, but with an increased weight capacity making this an excellent mattress for sleepers with bigger builds. Suitable for those weighing 250lbs and above, the WinkBed Plus delivers both support and luxury.

Featuring enhanced lumbar support and extra edge support, the Winkbed Plus should remain comfortable no matter where you lie on the mattress. The WinkBed Plus also features a layer of latex foam, giving the bed a firmer feel that still maintains contoured pressure relief.

For this superior support, you do have to pay a slightly higher price. A queen size WinkBed Plus has an MSRP of $1,999, compared to the $1,799 MSRP of the queen size WinkBed standard. An evergreen $300 WinkBed mattress discount does reduce the queen to $1,699, and you get a 120-night trial and lifetime warranty.

The WinkBed GravityLux mattress

(Image credit: WinkBed)

3. The WinkBed GravityLux mattress deal The best WinkBed mattress for foam pressure relief Best for: Side and combi sleepers | Sizes: Twin to Cal king | Depth: 11" | Turn: No | Filling: Memory foam, other foams | Comfort : Soft to firm | Trial: 120 nights | Warranty: Lifetime | MSRP: $1,199 - $1,999 $899 at WinkBeds (Twin) $1,299 at WinkBeds (Full) $1,499 at WinkBeds (Queen) $1,699 at WinkBeds (King) Foam pressure relief Multiple feels Minimal motion transfer Hard to change position

WinkBed is best known for its hybrid mattresses, but the GravityLux is a step into the all-foam market. Using patented AirCell foam to improve breathability, the GravityLux is designed to be a cooler all-foam bed that maintains the sink-in feel of memory foam.

Like the WinkBed, the GravityLux is also designed to ease back and hip pain. Using the targeted support of WinkBed Progression Foam, the Gravity Lux has extra support at the lumbar, while you can enjoy a softer, pressure relieving support at the shoulders.

Finally, a layer of Atlas Core foam increases the durability of this all-foam mattress, and a lifetime warranty backs that up. You’ll also get a 120-night trial, to test out your chosen firmness level.

The GravityLux might have an entirely different build, but it features the same $300 discount of the rest of the WinkBed range. The queen has an MSRP of $1,799, but most of the time, you can pick it up for $1,499.

The WinkBed EcoCloud mattress

(Image credit: WinkBed)

4. The WinkBed EcoCloud mattress sale A latex mattress for eco-conscious combination sleepers Best for: Combi sleepers | Sizes: Twin to Cal king | Depth: 12.5" | Turn: No | Filling: Latex foam, springs, wool, cotton | Comfort : Medium | Trial: 120 nights | Warranty: Lifetime | MSRP: $1,399 - $2,399 $1,099 at WinkBeds (Twin) $1,399 at WinkBeds (Full) $1,699 at WinkBeds (Queen) $2,099 at WinkBeds (King) Eco-friendly build Easy to move around on Cooler feel Only one firmness level

Built using environmentally-friendly materials, the EcoCloud mattress is a hybrid innerspring featuring springy latex and individually wrapped pocket coils. An organic cotton and wool cover adds a soft, breathable finish.

Latex foam is known both for its eco-design and bouncy feel, making the EcoCloud best for sleepers who like freedom to move in the night. You can expect a slightly firmer finish, but zoned support means the bed should feel softer at the shoulders.

Latex and organic beds are typically pricey, and the EcoCloud is a premium buy. You can expect to find a $300 off WinkBed mattress sale, however, typically reducing a queen from its $1,699 MSRP to $1,999.

How much is a WinkBed mattress?

The MSRP and discount of the WinkBed mattress tends to hold steady, even around the major holidays. Here are the standard prices for a WinkBed mattress:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mattress MSRP Sale price (August 2024) The WinkBed (queen) $1,799 $1,499 The WinkBed Plus (queen) $1,999 $1,699 The GravityLux (queen) $1,799 $1,499 The EcoCloud (queen) $1,999 $1,699

The WinkBed mattress FAQ

How to spot the best WinkBed mattress sales

WinkBed mattress sales offer the same $300 off saving through the year. This applies to every WinkBed mattress (including the Plus and the EcoCloud), as well as all sizes and firmnesses. Plus, every bed comes with a 120-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

It’s always the right time to buy a WinkBed mattress, as we don’t expect the saving to increase around the major sales days. With WinkBed mattress discounts holding steady, you can shop now and avoid the rush of the major sales days.

We track mattress prices throughout the year, so as soon as a better WinkBed mattress sale drops, we’ll let you know. But make sure to keep an eye on the MSRP — some brands improve the discount but increase the overall price at the same time, meaning it’s not the bargain you might have expected.

Are WinkBed mattresses worth it?

WinkBed mattresses are a premium buy, but they live up to the price tag. Offering both a variety of feels and enhanced lumbar support, WinkBed mattresses appeal to a wide range of sleep preferences. Our own review panel awarded The WinkBed high marks across the board, with even our biggest criticism (temperature regulation) still scoring well.

Although we haven’t had a chance to test the other mattresses in the WinkBed range yet, we expect them to offer a similar quality. And reviews seem to agree, with customers particularly praising the pain relief of the GravityLux. WinkBed mattresses are handcrafted in the US.

Can you return a WinkBed mattress?

The 120-night sleep trial offered by WinkBed gives you an opportunity to test the mattress and return it for free if it doesn’t suit your sleep style. There are no fees for returns which are handled directly by WinkBed.

As WinkBed offers multiple firmness levels for most mattresses, if you’re unhappy with the feel, you can exchange for a different firmness within that 120-night day period. Exchanges do come with a $49 delivery, removal, and recycling fee. You then have a 60-day trial to test your new mattress.

When is the best time to buy a WinkBed mattress?

It’s always the best time to buy a WinkBed mattress, as we expect to see the same $300 off deal throughout the year. This evergreen WinkBed mattress discount has stuck around for multiple major sale events and shows no signs of shifting any time soon.

The advantage of a permanent WinkBed mattress sale is that you can shop whenever you like, without worrying about missing out on a deal. The downside is that even on Black Friday (typically the best sale day of the year), you can’t expect a bigger discount.