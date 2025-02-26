Amazon mattress sales for February 2025: Top deals from just $109

This month's Amazon mattress sales contain some excellent deals from popular sleep brands. For instance, most sizes of the Siena 8" Gel Memory Foam Mattress are up to 27% off at Amazon, reducing a queen to $239 (was $279). That's $40 less than buying it in the Siena Sleep sale.

While we usually recommend purchasing right from a sleep brand for optimal aftercare, there's no denying that Amazon boasts stellar prices on some of the best mattresses of 2025 for all sleepers and budgets.

Here we've rounded up our top picks from the current crop of Amazon mattress sales and mattress topper deals with prices from just $109. For more great offers away from Amazon see our guide to this month's top mattress sales.

Amazon mattress sales: The top 5 deals

1. Siena 8" Gel Memory Foam Mattress (twin): was $149 now $109 at Amazon

This is a shorter version of theSiena 10" Memory Foam Mattress our best budget mattress of the year. At 8" tall we recommend it for kids, dorm rooms, and guest beds. The firm feel will suit back and stomach sleepers who are fine with minimal contouring. With up to 27% off you can buy a queen for $239, which is $40 cheaper than you'll find it at Siena Sleep. It comes with a 10-year warranty, although it looks like it'll be backed by Amazon's 100-day returns policy instead of Siena's 180-night trial. One of the best Amazon mattresses you can buy.

2. Nectar Premier Copper Hybrid Mattress (twin): was $1,099 now $824.25 at Amazon

One of our favorite cooling mattresses, the Nectar Premier Copper was discontinued last year when the brand refreshed its lineup. Amazon is one of the few places where you can still find this copper-infused mattress, and it's priced to sell. A queen Nectar Premier Copper Hybrid is now $1,049.25 (was $1,399). It comes with Nectar's signature lifetime warranty; however, you'll want to confirm if it include Amazon's 100-night returns or Nectar's 365-night trial.

3. Novilla Queen 12" Mattress (queen): was $259.99 now $216.58 at Amazon

If you're looking for a snug all-foam mattress for side sleeping for less, this Novilla mattress is a sound option. A queen size is currently 17% off with sale price of $216.58 (was $259.99). It has a flippable design — a soft side and a firm side — so you're getting a great deal for what's essentially two mattresses in one.

4. Nod by Tuft & Needle Kin 8" Mattress (twin): was $349 now $279.20 at Amazon

Nod by Tuft & Needle is an Amazon-exclusive brand. This best-selling mattress-in-a-box is fiberglass-free with a medium-firm feel that suits most people. Only the twin size is on sale, but if you're shopping for a kids' room or have a twin bed yourself, this is a great way to bring own a memory foam mattress from a trusted brand for less. It comes with a 100-night return window and a 10-year warranty.

5. Beautyrest Black Hybrid LX-Class 13.5" Medium Mattress (full): was $2,629 now $2,276 at Amazon

This luxury mattress from Beautyrest features the brand's specialist Triple-Stranded pocketed coil technology with layers of contouring foams for individualized support, all-over cooling, and motion separation so you and your partner don't disturb each other. You can get the biggest discount by ordering a king-size, which is $1,979 (was $3,399) after 42% off. Plush and firm versions of the LX-Class are on sale, as well. It comes with a 10-year warranty.

Amazon mattress topper sales: Our top 5 deals

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper (twin): was $299 now $219 at Amazon

This is the best mattress topper we've tested and a fantastic way to bring home the comfort of Tempur Material for a lot less. We recommend it for lightweight and average side sleepers in our Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper review and also like how it comes with an ultra-soft hypoallergenic cover that's machine-washable. All sizes are discounted but the queen has the biggest drop from $419 to $251.40. Buying from Amazon means you'll be able to send it back within 30 days as Tempur-Pedic doesn't accept returns for its bed toppers.

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper (twin): was $419 now $274 at Amazon

One drawback of the Tempur-Adapt Topper — and Tempur Material in general — is that it tends to trap heat. Fortunately, this one comes with an upgraded cooling cover that works as advertised; we didn't wake up warm once during our Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper review. If you're a hot sleeper, it's worth spending the extra cash. A queen is available for $346, and despite an obvious markdown, it's still cheaper than buying it from Tempur-Pedic, where it's $519.

3. Casper Comfy Mattress Topper (twin): was $199 now $120 at Amazon

In our Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review, we say its plush, cushy surface is ideal for side sleeping. Although the knit cover is a hassle to put on, we found it did an excellent job of wicking away moisture so we didn't wake up sweaty. You can find this mattress topper on sale at Casper, but Amazon's undercutting most of those deals. That includes a queen-size, which is available at Amazon for just $250 (was $299) — that's about $20 less than Casper's current sale price.

4. Sealy Dreamlife 2" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper (twin): was $79 now $56.99 at Amazon

This Sealy mattress topper is packed with Sealycomfort gel memory foam that conforms to your body and provides tailored pressure relief and support. If you don't want to break the bank on a new bed topper, this should do the trick. A queen-size topper is 15% off, dropping it to $109.99 (was $129). It comes with a one-year warranty.

5. Elemuse Dual Layer 3" Memory Foam Mattress Topper (queen): was $139.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

This plush mattress topper/pillowtop combination adds cooling comfort to any mattress. Its bamboo rayon surface stays fresh. Below that is the gel memory foam layer that helps the spine maintain natural alignment. The fluffy filling and anti-slip particles add even more comfort to the equation. Note that twin is the only size that isn't discounted here; full through king is on sale.

Amazon mattress sales: Expert analysis

When it comes to mattress sales, major holidays usually offer the cheapest prices. These include Memorial Day mattress sales, Labor Day mattress sales and Black Friday mattress deals. However, Amazon hosts its Prime Day event twice a year, usually in July and October. Although mattresses aren't a huge focus of these sales, we did spot some great sleep deals during the last Amazon Prime Day mattress sale.

Amazon also tends to sell older models of mattresses from major brands, which of course, will yield big discounts. We've spotted all-time price lows on discontinued mattresses from Nectar and Casper during Amazon mattress sales. Casper and Tuft & Needle also produce mattresses that are exclusively sold at Amazon — usually at a discount.

The Casper Element Mattress is an Amazon-exclusive model. (Image credit: Casper)

Occasionally, you can find mattresses cheaper at Amazon than directly through the retailer. This is often for older models, but occasionally Amazon will sell a current model for less, as well. Brands we've seen undercut by Amazon include Zinus and DreamCloud.

It's worth paying close attention to the benefits you'll receive when buying a mattress through Amazon, as it may require you to abide by Amazon's standard return policy (100 days). Contact Amazon or the manufacturer to understand just what you'll be getting with your purchase.

Amazon mattress sales: FAQs

Does Amazon have the cheapest mattress prices?

That depends on which mattress you're looking at. You'll typically find mattresses for their cheapest prices on the brand's own website. This is different from most consumer products, which you'll generally find cheaper at Amazon.

Amazon's biggest discounts come during major sales periods like Presidents' Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Black Friday — as well as its twice-yearly Prime Day events in July and October. This is when you're likely to find major name-brand mattresses from the likes of Nectar, DreamCloud, and Sealy available for less at Amazon than directly from the manufacturer.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Of course, Amazon offers discounts every single day of the year, and it can be hard to predict when these deals will land, let alone how substantial the markdowns will be. Many of these discounts will be on cheaper mattresses including Amazon's own Amazon Basics range and lesser-known brands like Novilla and Napqueen.

How to spot a good Amazon mattress deal

While Amazon's best deals will come during major sales events, the infrequent discounts that occur between these periods are difficult to predict.

One way to spot a legit mattress deal on Amazon is simply to check the prices elsewhere against what Amazon offers. Your first port of call should be to go directly to the manufacturer to find out if they offer a better price and/or extras and benefits with your purchase.

Beyond that, you can check CamelCamelCamel for price drops and sale history if you're only concerned about bringing home a new mattress at the absolute lowest price.

Can you return a mattress to Amazon?

Check the product page for most mattresses sold at Amazon and you'll see that the return policy is 100 days; however, a closer look at the Amazon Return Policy shows that it's 90 days.

We recommend reaching out to Amazon and confirming what benefits come with your mattress, as there may be a chance the manufacturer's trial period will be honored instead. For more detailed guidance read our feature on how to return a mattress to Amazon.