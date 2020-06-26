VPN deal: get NordVPN's cheapest price on a two year plan and save 70%

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services on the market, with a huge number of servers, great streaming power, top-notch security features and excellent customer care. And now, thanks to this fresh NordVPN deal, you’ll be able to grab its cheapest price on a shorter contract – which works out at 70% off the regular monthly price.

Usually reserved for customers signing up for three years, Nord’s Dream Deal sets its two-year plan at just $3.49 a month. That means that rather than shelling out $125 in one go to get the best value, you’ll only have to pay $83 to get the very cheapest price Nord offers on any of its plans.

With this VPN deal you’ll actually be paying less overall for two years of NordVPN cover than you would if you chose to sign up for one, so if you’re after top-tier VPN coverage it’s a no-brainer.

NordVPN deal | Save 70% + best price with less commitment

It’s no surprise to anyone that longer plans get better deals, but NordVPN has just torn up the rulebook by offering its best price on a two-year plan. Save 70% compared to the monthly plan and pay just $3.49/mo for one of the very best VPNs on the market today.

View Deal

Why is this NordVPN deal so good?

NordVPN is a VPN giant, and if you’re in the market you’ve no doubt seen the name. That’s for a good reason, too, as the security-focused provider delivers military-grade encryption with a host of extra features, including Double VPN and Onion over VPN for when you really want to make sure you’re staying private.

Nord also delivers excellent streaming capabilities, and can access geo-blocked Netflix libraries alongside other providers, as well as live TV and sports. It’s so good we feature it on our best Netflix VPN and best streaming VPN buying guides.

If you want our best-rated service you should go with ExpressVPN, and while the price is a little higher you’ll get the very best VPN money can buy – and Tom's Guide readers can claim 15 months for the price of 12.

However, NordVPN is seriously capable, and we highly recommend it to anyone who wants to stay safe online. We can’t say for sure how long Nord will be running this sale, so if you’re looking for one of the best VPNs available, it’s worth seeing if this deal fits the bill.