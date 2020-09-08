The most secure VPN 2020

When it comes to talking about the best VPNs, there can be a little confusion over privacy and security – here, we’re going see what makes the most secure VPN, and explain what that means to you.

Essentially, privacy is the act of keeping what you do to yourself. That could be websites or social media apps tracking you and harvesting your data. Essentially, if you’re trying to stay private, you’re trying to limit the ‘legitimate’ use of your data – marketing, advertising, consumer research and the like.

Security, on the other hand, is the process of protecting you and your data from malicious threats. That means you’re keeping your data out of the hands of cybercriminals who might try to intercept your internet traffic or steal identifying information – a rather more sinister prospect.

A secure VPN is likely to be very private too, but the opposite might not be true – so how can you tell?

What makes the most secure VPN?

The most secure VPNs at a glance 1. ExpressVPN – The most secure VPN today 2. NordVPN – Great encryption and serious security 3. VyprVPN –No logging and apps for everything 4. Surfshark – Excellent value secure VPN 5. CyberGhost – Great for streaming and security

First and foremost, you’ll want to ensure you’re covered by a quality no-logging policy. A core tenet of both private and secure VPNs, if the provider keeps no logs of you or your activity you can feel safe in the knowledge that in whatever circumstance – data breach, government investigation, server hack – your info will be safe, because it was never recorded in the first place.

Then, you’ll want to see what protocol and encryption options you’ll have available to you. All the best VPNs use at least AES-256 encryption, so you should settle for no less than that. OpenVPN TCP support should be prioritized for security (and UDP is useful for maximum speeds), while WireGuard is new, fast, and generally regarded as secure. Other protocols have their uses, but prioritize these.

Perfect Forward Secrecy is a great addition – by changing your key on every login and each hour thereafter, even if one session is compromised, very soon the key will change and you’ll be protected again. A kill switch is essential, too.

Fulfilling all of these criteria and more is ExpressVPN – we think it’s the most secure VPN on the market today, and it’s the one we’d use to protect our own data. However, there are a number of other reputable providers, and below we’ve got our top five for you to pick from.

The most secure VPNs today

If you’re looking for the most secure VPN to protect your data and browsing habits, ExpressVPN should be at the top of your list.

First off the bat, ExpressVPN has undergone an independent security audit which has proven its no-logging claims. And, possibly more impressively, this has held up in practice – in 2017, a Turkish ExpressVPN server was seized by the authorities, but no data was either stored on the server or handed over by ExpressVPN itself. That’s a good track record.

TrustedServer is another excellent addition to Express’s arsenal of security features. In essence, this means that all ExpressVPN’s servers run on RAM, not traditional hard drives. That means data is wiped every reboot, and information cannot be stored by design. Servers that run on hard drives can be difficult to fully erase and pose a security threat.

However, possibly the best thing about ExpressVPN is the fact that while it incorporates state-of-the-art security features, for the user it’s as simple as selecting a server and tapping ‘connect’. While you can change tons of options behind the scenes, you can also just go with the recommended settings and feel safe.

As an overall package, ExpressVPN is both the easiest and most effective way of keeping yourself secure online. It’s perfect for newbies and experts alike, and that’s why it’s our top pick for most secure VPN.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

Well-known as a name to trust in the web security world, NordVPN is a great choice if you want to keep your data private and secure. In fact, if you were to ask the average internet user to name a VPN, it’d probably be Nord.

And, with a big name often comes notoriety, so we’ll address the elephant in the room – 2018’s server hack, and Nord’s response to it. Not at all a good situation to be in (a security company being hacked themselves), Nord’s initial response was somewhat slow. However, two years later the firm has undertaken two independent audits, demonstrating its servers’ privacy to be good and its no-logging claims to be true.

We’ll let you decide if you want to hold the past against Nord, but we think the provider’s taken substantial steps to rectify a bad situation.

In terms of specs, Nord’s encryption blows any other VPN out the water – 2048-bit double encryption – which should instil some confidence (even though it’s overkill, really). You’ll also have a kill switch to protect you if your connection goes down, and interesting features including double VPN and Onion over VPN, which uses the Tor Onion network.

On the whole, NordVPN is a seriously secure VPN provider, and we’re quite satisfied that it’s taken steps to fix its mistakes. However, as a full package, it’s just not quite as good as ExpressVPN – so that’s why it sits at #2 on this list.

(Image credit: VyprVPN)

VyprVPN is a great wildcard choice if you’re looking for a secure VPN with impressive credentials. While it doesn’t have the network size of bigger rivals, its 700+ servers are more than enough to be getting on with – plus, its Chameleon protocol helps evade VPN blocks in China, and can access Netflix and other streaming services without a hitch.

If you want to get seriously secure, you might want to set up a router VPN, and Vypr (other than ExpressVPN) is the only service on this list to offer a dedicated app. That means there’s no chance of forgetting to switch your VPN on, and even your Alexa and Ring doorbell will benefit from it.

Like the previous two, Vypr’s been independently audited as no-logging, although it’s been a while and we’d like to see another audit to keep those claims fresh.

Connection speeds are a little down compared to the very fastest, but only those with very fast base connections will notice – and, for the price, we reckon quite a few people would take the hit to save the cash. Overall, VyprVPN is a very secure VPN that’s certainly worth checking out.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

A staple of many of our best-of guides, Surfshark provides one of the most affordable yet secure VPNs. For a long time it was slated at $1.99/mo, but that price is going up September 9 – read more about the final sale here. Even so, we don’t expect Surfshark to be giving away that cheapest spot easily, so it should still be great value in the coming weeks and months.

Now on to security. Surfshark provides a few features that you don’t often see together – especially at this price. That includes Double Hop (using two separate servers to further obfuscate your traffic), the company’s own zero-knowledge DNS servers, full 24/7 support, split tunneling and ad blocking to name a few.

However, while Surfshark has undertaken an audit of sorts, the investigation only took into consideration its browser extensions – and it was almost two years ago, too. We’d really love to see a full audit soon. However, for the price we really can’t fault Surfshark too much, and if you’re looking for a cheap VPN to keep you secure, it could be a great option.

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

Although CyberGhost is a great choice as a Netflix VPN, don’t think that it’s all fun and games with the Romanian provider – it’s a great option if you want to keep your data out of the grubby mitts of cybercriminals, too.

Uniquely, CyberGhost publishes a quarterly transparency report which outlines how many requests it gets from the DMCA and law enforcement. However, thanks to its Bucharest base, it doesn’t have to collect any logs. That’s not necessarily anything special – the four previous VPNs are also no-logging and based in favourable locations – but the report is interesting to see.

One of CyberGhost’s most useful features is its Smart Rules panel. You’ll be able to configure the app to automatically start when opening certain programs, on startup, for certain sites and a ton more. This is great if you’re looking for a torrenting VPN , and means you won’t have to remember to switch it on each time.

However, CyberGhost’s mobile apps are weak and lack a lot of functionality compared to many of the best mobile VPN providers. Plus, not having undergone an independent audit means we can’t guarantee its zero-logging status – even if there’s no evident reason to doubt it.