NordVPN will never store your data – and it can prove it

NordVPN, the best VPN overall, has backed up its privacy claims by proving its no-logs policy for a fifth time.

At the end of 2024, NordVPN commissioned Deloitte Audit Lithuania to undertake an independent audit of the VPN's IT systems, supporting infrastructure, and no-logs policy.

Its no-logs policy was verified for a fifth time, supporting the accuracy of NordVPN's privacy claims.

Deloitte had access to NordVPN's services from November 18 to December 20 2024. During this period, NordVPN employees were interviewed, and server infrastructure and technical logs were inspected.

Researchers inspected the privacy-relevant configuration settings and deployment processes of NordVPN's standard VPN, Double VPN, Onion Over VPN, obfuscated servers, and P2P servers.

The assessment was conducted in accordance with the International Standards on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) (ISAE 3000), established by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB).

The full report is available to view for all NordVPN users by logging into their Nord Account user control panel.

This is the fifth time NordVPN has had its no-logs policy verified. Its first assessment took place in 2018, with further assessments taking place in 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Speaking about this announcement, NordVPN's CTO, Marijus Briedis said: "The trust we earn from our customers underscores everything we do in the cybersecurity industry. It’s a currency that’s hard to acquire and one we never take for granted."

"To maintain that trust, we not only strive each year to innovate and develop world-leading cybersecurity products, but we also fully commit to our promise not to monitor or record our users’ online traffic. Having this assurance reaffirmed by independent, globally respected researchers for the fifth time demonstrates that privacy isn’t just a buzzword at NordVPN — it’s in our DNA."

Why do verified no-logs policies matter?

A no-logs policy is when a VPN provider doesn't collect, store, or track any of your personal data or browsing history. Having these claims verified via an independent audit is one of the best ways to discover if a VPN is trustworthy and reassure you that your data is protected.

A VPN isn't worthwhile if it doesn't protect your data, and in the absence of a no-logs policy it is a VPN to be avoided.

Even if a VPN claims to have a no-logs policy, you can't be certain until it has been independently proven. The claim may be completely truthful, but subscribing to a VPN that can prove this is the best way of securing your data and protecting yourself online.

NordVPN isn't the only leading VPN provider to undergo independent audits in recent years. Surfshark, ExpressVPN, Proton VPN, and Private Internet Access (PIA) have all had no-logs claims verified, and PIA even has had its claims proven in court – twice.