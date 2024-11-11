NordVPN just got a huge new update

The creators behind one of the best VPNs, NordVPN, have launched its new identity theft protection service, NordProtect. The tool is currently available to NordVPN Prime users in the US, with NordProtect expected to be launched in more markets and as a standalone product in the first half of 2025.

Identity theft is a global problem, and its frequency is on the rise. VPNs are a fantastic way of protecting your privacy online, but they are not a silver bullet and one careless click can leave cybercriminals with all your personal information. NordProtect aims to combat this by recovering and restoring lost identity assets. With user-friendly security features, NordProtect is an all-round service to shield consumer identity.

What does NordProtect offer?

Firstly, NordProtect offers identity recovery and restoration. Victims of identity theft can be reimbursed up to $1 million for expenses incurred in restoring their identity, such as legal costs or lost wages. Users are also connected to an identity restoration case manager to help them recover from identity theft. This is nothing new – NordVPN has included Cyber Insurance for a while now, but it appears it's now moving under the NordProtect banner.

NordProtect also offers cyber extortion protection. $100,000 is available to cover expert assistance and payments, in response to cyber threats to delete or release victims' information or restrict access to their data or smart devices. Again, this has been available for a few months.

Finally, 24/7 dark web monitoring is included in the service. This monitors the dark web and alerts you if your credentials, phone number, social security number, or other identity assets have been leaked. Users can also keep their credit in check with secure credit monitoring. You will receive a monthly individual credit score and will be notified about any suspicious credit activity.

NordProtect is the latest addition to the family of Nord Security brands. They include NordVPN; a password manager, NordPass; encrypted cloud storage, NordLocker; and NordLayer, one of the best business VPNs.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

Is this protection available anywhere else?

Many of the best identity protection services need to be purchased separately to a VPN, but do often come with more features and benefits than those included in VPN services. Other than Nord, only one of our best VPN services includes a form of identity protection in its plans.

Our previous number one VPN pick, ExpressVPN, has recently launched its own identity and protection feature, known as Identity Defender. The tool includes ID Alerts, ID Theft Insurance, and Data Removal. Identity Defender is included in ExpressVPN's two-year plan but, like NordProtect, is currently only available in the US.