Best Roblox VPN: unblock Roblox and get access in banned countries

Everyone's favorite blocky game-creation game, Roblox has been around since 2006 and has only become more popular in recent years. That's down to the creativity it inspires, and the huge variety of different games and activities available all within Roblox itself.

However, there are a few limitations that are only avoidable by using the best Roblox VPN. The biggest of these is getting access to Roblox in countries that have banned it, like Jordan and Guatemala, and also on networks where it's restricted.

Here, we'll run down how to unblock Roblox both in countries where it's banned, and on networks like colleges and workplaces where the game might be restricted with the best VPN for Roblox.

Just want the best Roblox VPN? Look no further

1. ExpressVPN – the best VPN for Roblox and gaming

With superfast speeds, plenty of locations worldwide and a superb support service should anything go wrong, ExpressVPN is the best Roblox VPN. You can now bag three months FREE, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee to try before you commit.View Deal

2. NordVPN – super secure and excellent for Roblox

You're probably no stranger to NordVPN – your favorite streamer might even plug the service at the start of their videos. Thankfully Nord genuinely is a great Roblox VPN that delivers excellent speeds, and it also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

3. Surfshark – cheap, cheerful, and very effective

If Express and Nord are just a little too pricey, then you'll want to check out Surfshark. For just $2.49 a month, you'll get fully featured Roblox VPN cover and unlimited connections so you can install the app on every one of your devices. View Deal

How to unblock Roblox wherever you are

Whether you're in a country that has banned Roblox, or you're on a network that doesn't let you play, the solution is exactly the same – use the best Roblox VPN.

To start off, you need to sign up to, download, and install your VPN on your device. That could be an iPhone, Android device or your PC. Then, you need to select a server in a country that allows Roblox. If you want to unblock Roblox on a work or school network, just select your home country.

Then, open up Roblox and play – it's as simple as that!

(Image credit: MS711/Shutterstock)

What makes the best Roblox VPN?

Having a secure gaming VPN for Roblox is essential, but we would recommend also prioritizing connection speeds. Thankfully, in our full ExpressVPN review we found that the provider offered both – and that's why it tops this guide.

Depending on what device you're using, you might want to take a look through our Android VPN or Mac VPN guides, but overall we reckon ExpressVPN is the top dog.

Below we'll explore more about why ExpressVPN is the best Roblox VPN on the market, and we’ll also look at its closest competitors to see which is the best fit for you.

The five best Roblox VPNs today

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

When we tested ExpressVPN, we were seriously impressed. With superb connections and the power to avoid just about any regional or network restrictions, it's a powerful bit of software, and is ideally suited to use as a Roblox VPN.

Using the proprietary protocol Lightway, ExpressVPN delivers superfast connection speeds, regularly hitting over 600Mbps in our testing. While you might not have such a fast connection available, you can still trust Express not to slow you down.

For console players, router VPN setup is also simple – and while it's a little more complex than on regular devices, it's far simpler than the competition.

Whether you play Adopt Me, Tower of Hell or Piggy the most, we all like to do something other than stay stuck to Roblox sometimes. That's where ExpressVPN's excellent streaming performance comes in. With access to Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime and tons more, you'll be able to watch just about anything you want from anywhere.

While ExpressVPN is a little more expensive than some rivals, you certainly get what you pay for, and we think it's worth the extra outlay – and with a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can try before you commit.

Get 49% off plus 3 free months of the best Roblox VPN

Blistering speeds plus excellent privacy equals the best Roblox VPN on the market. And, Tom's Guide readers can claim three months FREE, working out at 15 months for the price of 12. Not happy with the service? Just request a guaranteed refund within 30-days for your money back, no questions asked.

View Deal

(Image credit: NordVPN)

Possibly the most famous VPN in the world, NordVPN has made a name for itself as the provider for secure and speedy VPN connections. Thankfully, our NordVPN review backed this up.

If you're using it as a Roblox VPN, you'll appreciate the superfast connections. Topping out at a massive 800Mbps+, you won't find it slowing down gameplay – although in locations outside the US we did find some fluctuation in speeds.

Beyond being a great VPN for Roblox, Nord's apps are packed full with additional security features. From Onion over VPN (not great for gaming but extra secure) to the useful multi-hop feature (which allows you to route through two or more servers), even the most privacy-conscious user should feel safe here.

While the apps aren't quite as streamlined as ExpressVPN's, you'll be able to install NordVPN as a Roblox VPN on just about whatever device you want. Plus, with great streaming VPN power, it's a top all-round choice as a VPN for Roblox and beyond.

Sign up now on the NordVPN website

We consider Surfshark as the best cheap VPN money can buy, but it doesn't stop there. In our Surfshark review we found the provider outstripping more expensive competition, and this is also the case as a Roblox VPN.

If you're looking to unblock Roblox in a country where it's banned, Surfshark's NoBorders feature should work a treat. Initially designed to outsmart censorship when acting as a China VPN and UAE VPN, this tech also comes in handy wherever national Internet blocking is in place.

That doesn't slow Surfshark down, though, and with speeds closely matching the fastest VPN services around, you'll be able to keep up with your friends on Roblox with no slow-down.

However, Surfshark isn't the most in-depth provider, and while that might be a positive for many who just want to click and connect, many people will miss some of the extra functionality more advanced VPNs offer.

As a simple, effective, and cheap VPN for Roblox, though, Surfshark is hard to fault.

Head over to Surfshark's website to sign up

Hotspot Shield is widely known as one of the best free VPN services on the market, but go premium and you'll find one of the best services on the market.

In our Hotspot Shield review we noted that the provider's Catapult Hydra protocol could deliver excellent speeds – but with the wide uptake of WireGuard and other proprietary protocols, Hotspot Shield no longer leads the pack (although it's still really, really fast).

As a VPN for Roblox, it's about as simple as you can get. All you need to do is select your location and open up your game, and while Hotspot Shield is admittedly quite basic, it does all the essentials very well.

We do have some reservations over the US-based provider's logging practices, but in truth these will only concern the most privacy-conscious of users. For everyone else, it's a strong choice.

Sign up now on Hotspot Shield's website

A great connection is often the defining factor in having a great game, and ping is most important of the lot. On this list, only IPVanish displays live ping times for its servers, and a standout feature in our IPVanish review was the fact its apps display so much information.

As a Roblox VPN, that means you can check up on the health of your connection on any server, and select accordingly. You'll have a wide variety of US VPN servers, plus plenty more from around the globe.

While speeds aren't quite class-leading, they're more than adequate, but a huge selling point is IPVanish's unlimited connections policy. Whether you want to access your VPN for Roblox on your Android, iPhone, PC, Mac, or games console, you can install IPVanish on any and all your devices.

Although it's not quite as polished overall as our top picks, IPVanish is still a decent contender as a Roblox VPN, and is more than worth testing out.

Head over to IPVanish's website to sign up

Best Roblox VPN FAQ

Can you get banned for using a VPN on Roblox? Yes – although that depends on what you're using your Roblox VPN for. If you've committed a serious offence, Roblox will serve you a 7-day IP ban. If you use a VPN to get around this and you're caught, you can expect your account to be permanently deleted and your IP permanently banned. However, if you're just using a VPN to access Roblox on a restricted network, you're unlikely to be in danger of a ban. We'd still read the small print ourselves, though.