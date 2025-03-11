Fast just got faster – introducing ExpressVPN's Lightway Turbo

ExpressVPN's innovation is a big reason we consider it one of the best VPNs and this has continued with the introduction of Lightway Turbo.

Lightway Turbo is a new feature added to the existing Lightway protocol that significantly improves bandwidth and speeds, without sacrificing performance.

Alongside this, ExpressVPN is enhancing veteran protocol OpenVPN, with the aim of boosting speeds and efficiency.

ExpressVPN: the easy-to-use VPN

ExpressVPN is a very easy VPN to use and is ideal for beginners. Its Lightway protocol makes it one of the fastest VPNs we've tested and fast just got faster thanks to Lightway Turbo. You can be protected by the highest standards of post-quantum encryption in one click and up to 8 devices can be secured on one plan. The 2-year plan works out at $4.99 per month ($139.72 up front) and comes with 4 extra months of protection for free, as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Supercharged speeds

ExpressVPN never seems to be satisfied with its Lightway protocol and for users, this is a good thing. ExpressVPN's Lightway protocol already makes it one of the fastest VPNs we've tested and Lightway Turbo takes things to the next level.

The new feature leverages multiple pathways to increase bandwidth, delivering greater speeds and performance for users.

Multiple tunnels to VPN servers are simultaneously established, enabling the creation of multiple Lightway connections to multiple servers. This increases available bandwidth and improves data transmission speeds.

Due to network traffic being distributed across these concurrent tunnels, users will experience a more robust, responsive, and accelerated VPN connection. ExpressVPN's internal testing saw improved speeds of up to 330%.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN / Future)

"With Lightway Turbo, we've engineered a solution that increases bandwidth without compromising on latency to deliver what our users have been asking for – lightning fast speeds that maintain real-time performance," said Pete Membrey, Chief Research Officer at ExpressVPN.

"While rewriting our protocol in Rust across multiple platforms, we've simultaneously developed Lightway Turbo to provide immediate and significant speed improvements, enhancing our users' everyday VPN experience."

Lightway was recently remade in Rust, allowing for improved performance, as well as greater security. ExpressVPN has also implemented post-quantum encryption across all platforms. Alongside super fast speeds, your data will be protected by industry-leading post-quantum encryption standards.

Innovation for OpenVPN

Despite the rise in popularity of WireGuard and custom-made protocols, veteran protocol OpenVPN hasn't gone away. Traditionally slower than other protocols, ExpressVPN is improving speeds for users relying on OpenVPN by implementing data channel offload (DCO).

This allows OpenVPN to process multiple data streams simultaneously and more efficiently handle network traffic. This results in significantly increased connection speeds and better overall performance.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN / Future)

"A portion of our users continue to rely on OpenVPN, and we're fully committed to enhancing their experience – no matter what protocol they prefer," said Himmat Bains, head of desktop apps at ExpressVPN.

"With DCO implemented on OpenVPN, we've seen significant improvements with internal tests recording up to a 2000% increase in performance on UDP traffic. This is a complete transformation of what OpenVPN can deliver, and we're excited to roll this out for users on Windows – for a better, faster-performing VPN experience."

Lightway Turbo is now available on Lightway UDP on the Windows v12 app, with more platforms due to receive the update soon. DCO on OpenVPN is now available on the Windows v12 app but will be a Windows only update.