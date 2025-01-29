NordVPN launches NordWhisper – and government censorship should be scared

Network restrictions and crackdowns on VPN usage are some of the most significant barriers to accessing the internet in countries where web censorship is common practice.

One of the best VPNs, NordVPN, is taking steps to ensure open and secure internet access for everyone with the introduction of NordWhisper. The new VPN protocol is designed to navigate network restrictions and provide users with secure and reliable internet access in challenging environments.

How does NordWhisper work?

A VPN protocol is how a VPN encrypts and transfers your data. Most protocols have distinct characteristics, including specific traffic signatures and behaviours. These can be recognised by networks and blocked as a result. Even when obfuscation techniques (where the fact you're using a VPN is hidden) are implemented, networks can still detect VPN usage.

NordWhisper has been developed in response to increasing network restrictions, and is intended to allow users to overcome advanced network filters while maintaining the security and privacy standards expected of NordVPN.

The protocol is specifically designed to enable connections to VPN servers from networks that usually limit traditional VPN traffic. Web tunnel technology is utilised, meaning NordWhisper works differently to other VPN protocols such as OpenVPN and WireGuard.

While OpenVPN and WireGuard can be blocked due to their identifiable traffic patterns, NordWhisper avoids detection from network filters by mimicking regular web traffic.

Standard protocols using obfuscation techniques are effective on networks that prevent access through more basic blocks. NordWhisper steps in when VPN-specific blocks make connecting to these networks more challenging. The protocol ensures free and secure browsing on restricted networks.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

“We designed NordWhisper with our users in mind,” said Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN. “It’s not just about getting around network restrictions; it’s about empowering people to work, communicate, and access essential services securely and freely, even in the most restrictive environments.”

NordWhisper is effective at bypassing network filters, but this may come at a cost. Its speeds may be slower than other protocols due to the technology used, and NordVPN does not recommend its use on regular networks, where other protocols will suffice. However, if you're struggling to connect and experiencing network blocks, then NordWhisper should be able to help.

Network filtering is constantly evolving and NordVPN has said it will continue to improve NordWhisper. To maintain expected standards, NordWhisper is being gradually rolled out and will initially be available on Windows, Android, and Linux.

To access the protocol once available, navigate to the VPN connection tab in NordVPN's app settings and manually select NordWhisper from the protocol list.

Rise in restrictions

NordWhisper's announcement is pertinent, with internet restrictions and crackdowns on VPN usage becoming increasingly common. Research from Surfshark, owned by Nord Security and one of the best cheap VPNs, found that 4.8 billion people were affected by internet censorship in 2024.

25 countries experienced a form of internet censorship, with Asia the most impacted continent. Just 7 Asian countries were responsible for 43 of the 53 internet restrictions last year, affecting 2 billion alone.

India topped the list with 23 restrictions, and VPNs were hit with Indian app store bans in the first enforcement of the country's controversial VPN laws, first passed in 2022.

VPNs came under attack in Myanmar with the introduction of new security laws. "Unauthorised VPN installation" could lead to six months imprisonment and fines of up to $4,750.

Pakistan u-turned on a VPN ban, but the country experienced several restrictions in 2024, including a VPN shutdown, the blocking of Bluesky and WhatsApp outages.

In October, Mozambique experienced an internet blackout alongside a social media blackout which led to a spike in VPN usage. Social media was also under attack in Venezuela, with the blocking of Telegram. Prior to this, Venezuela undertook a VPN banning spree, with over 20 providers targeted.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These restrictions were joined by continued impact to internet usage in Russia and China. The two countries have some of the world's strictest VPN laws and using one of the best Russia VPNs or best China VPNs is recommended.

Russia disrupted the internet connection across several regions in December in an apparent test of its rumoured "sovereign internet" – and what was more concerning is VPNs didn't appear to help bypass the shutdown.

The infrastructure is rumoured to take inspiration from the "Great Firewall of China" and, at the time of writing, it is unclear whether NordVPN's NordWhisper is effective against this method of blocking.

At the end of December 2024 there was a rumour that those caught using a VPN in China would face the death penalty. Although VPN usage is restricted in the country, and penalties or imprisonment is possible if you're caught using one, the death penalty is not a receivable punishment.