If you take a look at all the best VPNs on the market, they all offer a range of different VPN protocols. But, what is a VPN protocol and why is it an important thing to consider when picking a VPN?

A VPN protocol is a set of rules used by both the VPN app and the server to set up a connection and then communicate with each other. It determines how your data gets encrypted and how this information is shared between servers and devices. VPN providers use protocols to create a fast, secure, and encrypted tunnel for your internet traffic.

While many VPNs use the WireGuard protocol, NordLynx has been developed by NordVPN, which is (based on our extensive testing for our NordVPN review) the #1 VPN provider. But what is NordLynx? Is it worth using? We’ve put it to the test to tell you all you need to know about NordVPN’s very own protocol.

What is NordLynx?

NordLynx is a VPN protocol developed by top VPN provider NordVPN to improve connection speeds while encrypting data and providing market-leading security. Like a lot of VPN protocols, it has been built using the open-source WireGuard protocol. However, it also boasts some added security features from NordVPN that make it stand out from the crowd.

NordLynx was initially deployed on Linux, but it has been compatible across all NordVPN’s apps since 2020. According to NordVPN, NordLynx is: "A new-generation VPN protocol that offers an improved connection, faster speeds, and better security measures than other VPN protocols, including WireGuard." By adding some of Nord’s proprietary security features to the existing WireGuard protocol, NordVPN has certainly upgraded its offering.

To achieve this, NordVPN has developed a double NAT (Network Address Translation) system. This means that Nord is able to establish a secure NordLynx connection between users and its VPN servers without storing any identifiable data from its customers. This makes it an incredibly privacy-friendly solution. Plus, despite its additional security, NordLynx won’t slow you down as it manages to deliver consistently fast speeds. In fact, in testing, we found Nord to be one of the fastest VPN providers on the market, so this does appear to be working.

Benefits of NordLynx

NordLynx is one of the main reasons NordVPN always features so high on many of our best VPN lists. It has plenty of excellent benefits, including:

Speed: NordLynx is one of the fastest protocols around. In our latest tests, we found that NordLynx delivered maximum speeds of 950 Mbps, making Nord the second fastest solution, second only to Surfshark. Even then, Surfshark only just edged it. NordLynx won’t slow you down at all, so you can use it for buffer-free streaming and gaming.

NordLynx is one of the fastest protocols around. In our latest tests, we found that NordLynx delivered maximum speeds of 950 Mbps, making Nord the second fastest solution, second only to Surfshark. Even then, Surfshark only just edged it. NordLynx won’t slow you down at all, so you can use it for buffer-free streaming and gaming. Security: NordLynx delivers world-class security by combining unbreakable encryption with a custom Network Address Translation (NAT) system to ensure customer data can’t be intercepted. It also has a strict no-logs policy that has been independently audited, so you can rest assured that NordVPN isn’t storing any information about its users. Given that NordLynx builds on the security offered by WireGuard by adding its own security features, it’s no surprise that we found NordVPN to be the most secure VPN we’ve tested.

NordLynx delivers world-class security by combining unbreakable encryption with a custom Network Address Translation (NAT) system to ensure customer data can’t be intercepted. It also has a strict no-logs policy that has been independently audited, so you can rest assured that NordVPN isn’t storing any information about its users. Given that NordLynx builds on the security offered by WireGuard by adding its own security features, it’s no surprise that we found NordVPN to be the most secure VPN we’ve tested. Compatibility: Although NordLynx was initially developed for Linux, it’s now compatible across all Nord’s apps. So you can use it on any operating system or device where you can install NordVPN.

Drawbacks of NordLynx

There aren’t many drawbacks to using NordLynx, but nothing’s perfect. So here are some disadvantages of Nord’s own protocol:

It’s not the most lightweight protocol: NordLynx has a similar codebase to the WireGuard protocol it’s based on, using a mere 4,000 lines of code. However, there are more lightweight protocols out there. By comparison, ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol has just 2,000 lines of code. While our testing hasn’t shown the Lightway protocol to be faster than NordLynx, it has the potential to offer faster speeds.

NordLynx has a similar codebase to the WireGuard protocol it’s based on, using a mere 4,000 lines of code. However, there are more lightweight protocols out there. By comparison, ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol has just 2,000 lines of code. While our testing hasn’t shown the Lightway protocol to be faster than NordLynx, it has the potential to offer faster speeds. You have to have a NordVPN subscription to use it: NordLynx is only available on NordVPN. So if you want to try it out, you’ll need to sign up for a NordVPN subscription. While we consider Nord to be the best VPN money can buy, not everyone will want to sign up to use NordLynx. Having said this though, you could always take advantage of Nord’s 30-day money-back guarantee and test out the NordLynx protocol before you commit to a lengthy subscription. Plus, thanks to NordVPN’s independently audited no-logs policy, you can rest assured that NordVPN won’t store any information about you.

NordLynx vs other VPN protocols

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordLynx vs OpenVPN vs WireGuard: Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 NordLynx OpenVPN WireGuard Encryption ChaCha20 AES-256 ChaCha20 Platforms Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux Open source? No Yes Yes Speed on NordVPN 950+ Mbps 173 Mbps 950+ Mbps

So, we've explored the benefits and drawbacks of NordLynx itself, but how does it compare to other VPN protocols?

As it is WireGuard-based, NordLynx does share many characteristics with it. However, WireGuard does have some flaws that NordLynx avoids. One in particular is the fact that WireGuard gives users the same IP address every time they connect, meaning this IP address is stored on a local server. If this server was hacked, your IP address would be exposed. NordLynx combats this issue by using its double NAT system, which ensures your IP address stays private. Every time you connect, you get a different, random IP address which is not stored anywhere.

When it comes to OpenVPN, NordLynx is fairly different. One of the main aspects of this is speed, with NordLynx being much faster. With this being said, what OpenVPN lacks in speed, it makes up in stability. Additionally, unlike NordLynx, OpenVPN is completely open source. This means its code is open and available to be modified or used by others, allowing it to be improved by multiple third parties.

While both OpenVPN and NordLynx can be used across multiple different devices, they both have issues in this area. For OpenVPN, it's that you must have third-party software downloaded to configure it. For NordLynx, it's that you must have a NordVPN subscription in order to use it.

Additionally, while both NordLynx and WireGuard primarily use ChaCha20 for encryption, OpenVPN uses AES-256. While ChaCha20 is great for simplicity and speed, AES-256 is a time-tested encryption algorithm renowned for its impenetrable nature. This isn't to say that ChaCha20 won't keep you safe, but if top-of-the-line security is what you're after, you're better going for AES-256.

Should you use NordLynx?

Although there are some drawbacks to using NordLynx, it’s undoubtedly one of the best protocols around. Despite the fact that there are more lightweight options available that have the potential to deliver faster speeds, such as ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol, NordLynx has performed extremely well in all our most recent tests.

Besides, the additional security features will give you peace of mind that your data is completely protected at all times while you’re connected. And although it’s not the newest protocol on the market, it’s one of the most reliable ones you can find and its configurability and flexibility make NordLynx a real favorite among its users.