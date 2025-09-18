We tried out ExpressVPN's new free VPN, EventVPN – it's good, but there's one drawback

The team behind ExpressVPN, one of the best VPNs, has launched EventVPN, a brand-new free VPN with privacy at its core.

EventVPN is available to download now via the Apple App Store, and claims to be the first to "blend premium VPN architecture with a privacy-first advertising model."

Features include unlimited bandwidth – something not usually seen amongst the best free VPNs – and a kill switch. It also utilises RAM-only servers, supports post-quantum encryption, and offers a very generous 20 server locations for free users. There's also a paid version, which costs $69.99 per year.

On its launch day, we gave EventVPN a quick spin. Here are some of our first impressions.

Our day-one verdict

We'll test EventVPN in detail soon. But for now, this is our day-one verdict.

Positives ✅

For a free VPN, EventVPN packs a punch. It's fast and claims to have unlimited bandwidth – and we never ran into any caps in our testing. Its server spread is the best we've ever seen for a free VPN, and your data is protected by a kill switch and class-leading encryption.

All this is backed up by ExpressVPN's infrastructure, and it benefits from the paid provider's excellent no-logs and security audit record.

Negatives ❌

The app is full of ads. You have to view a full 30-second ad each time you connect or disconnect from the VPN, and when running a speed test. EventVPN says your personal data is never used for advertising purposes, but we haven't yet verified this for ourselves.

You can only protect one device, but this is common for free VPNs. It's also only available on iPhone and Mac.

If you can cope with the intrusive ads, it's a very powerful free VPN. If not, there are better options out there.

Image: The EventVPN home screen. (Image credit: Future)

Premium privacy at no cost

In a blog post, ExpressVPN says EventVPN has been designed to put "cutting-edge privacy technology in the hands of those who need it most." It warns of "low-quality free VPNs" harvesting your data in order to sell it on, and how EventVPN is a direct response to this.

EventVPN doesn't rely on a backend or database to manage users. It uses Apple account validation and subscription receipts to confirm you have an active subscription.

No personal data is needed to log in. We downloaded the app, read the introductory messages, and were ready to go.

EventVPN issues an anonymous token to connect securely to its ExpressVPN-powered infrastructure. The use of self-wiping RAM-only servers further adds to this, with no user data being stored.

Ads are present in the free version of EventVPN. In-app advertising is run through Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) and Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) systems.

You have the ability to choose ad permissions, and whether or not you receive personalized ads. The IDFA system creates a unique, random device identifier, which keeps personal information private.

The blog post states "any advertising stays entirely separate and distinct" from the VPN hardware.

Image: You have manually toggle which advertisers you give permission to. There is no "reject all" button. (Image credit: Future)

A great range of free VPN features

For a free VPN, EventVPN packs in a lot of features. There's a kill switch, RAM-only servers, and its infrastructure is the same one that powers ExpressVPN – meaning it has been audited and is a verified no-logs service.

Your data is protected by ChaCha20-Poly1305 encryption, as well as ExpressVPN's new post-quantum WireGuard protocol.

There's a 10 Gbps server network, and access to a claimed 35 countries. However, in our brief testing we could only find 20 countries available on the free plan – this may grow as EventVPN matures. Either way, this server spread far exceeds anything offered by other reputable free VPNs.

We found that its speeds are rapid. We used the app's built-in speed test tool, as well as Google's speed test tool, to measure speeds on a UK and US VPN. Both locations topped out at over 500 Mbps.