What is NordVPN's new Scam Call Protection feature?
This new Android-only tool helps US users detect scam calls before answering
NordVPN, which we consider to be the best VPN on the market, has expanded its digital safety tools to tackle phone-based fraud by rolling out a new Scam Call Protection feature.
Now available in the NordVPN Android app for US users, the feature scans incoming calls for suspicious patterns and alerts users to potential scams before they pick up. It's designed to combat phishing, identity theft, and social engineering attacks – threats that cost US users over $16.6 billion in 2024, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).
"We've always been about protecting people's digital lives, and phone scams are a huge part of that threat landscape now," said Mykolas Dumcius, NordVPN's Chief Product Officer, about the feature's rollout.
The tool can run in the background while you use your phone, doesn't require the VPN to be connected, and works without accessing the content of any calls. Instead, it analyzes metadata using a privacy-first approach.
Setup is simple: users can enable the feature from the "Threat Protection" tab within the NordVPN app, then follow the prompts to update their Android settings.
Future updates will introduce caller ID for verified businesses, more detailed call categories (such as financial or healthcare services), and a community reporting system for suspicious numbers. Support for iOS and international markets is also in development.
The feature is part of NordVPN's broader security suite, which includes Threat Protection Pro for blocking malware, trackers, and harmful websites.
Olivia Powell
