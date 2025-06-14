We asked 4 VPN experts which VPNs they use – and the results surprised us

VPNs are a crucial tool for protecting online privacy. They encrypt your internet traffic and keep it safe and hidden from hackers and third-parties.

The best VPNs are packed full of features, perfect companions for streaming, gaming, and travel, and are a lifeline for those living under internet censorship.

But certain VPNs suit certain people better, and our in-depth, user-focused testing reflects that. We rate NordVPN as our number one VPN overall, but it might not be the VPN for you – our range of guides and reviews can help you pick which VPN suits you best.

The Tom's Guide VPN team writes about VPNs all day, but which ones do they actually use? We asked the team which VPNs they personally use and why, plus their favorite free VPNs, and any predictions they had for the future of the VPN industry. Let's see what they picked.

NordVPN: the best VPN overall

As a team, we rate NordVPN as the best VPN for most people. It's capable of exceeding 900 Mbps and can unblock all major streaming services, with servers in over 7,000 servers worldwide. Post-quantum encryption is supported on all platforms and there's protection for 10 devices on one plan. More expensive plans include Threat Protection Pro, NordPass, and even up to $1 million in cyber insurance. The 2-year deal starts at $3.39 per month ($81.36 up front before tax). There's a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans. For a limited time, NordVPN is offering free Amazon vouchers on certain plans,

"I wield NordVPN as my sceptre"

Mo Harber-Lamond VPN Editor "Other VPNs have certain specialties that make them a better choice for some people. If you find one that suits you better, by all means, use it. As an all-purpose VPN to use every day, though? NordVPN gets my vote."

As VPN Editor at Tom's Guide, I look after all our in-house testing of dozens of VPNs, good and bad. This testing informs all of our rankings in our guides, over which I have god-like dominion – and I wield NordVPN as my sceptre.

If you go by our numbers, it's the best VPN going. Although I have a heck of a lot of VPNs installed on my devices – the bounteous blessing/monstrous curse of heading up the VPN team – NordVPN is the one I reach for without thinking.

It's easy to use, but also doesn't feel like a toy, which is how I find some of the simpler VPNs come across. It's fast. I've not once had a connection drop in regular usage. Threat Protection Pro also gives extra peace of mind should I head to a corner of the internet less well-traveled.

Of course, picking NordVPN as your favorite VPN is a bit like choosing The Beatles as your favorite musician, or mac and cheese as your favorite meal. The inner hipster decries it as the easy answer – but there's a reason that answer is easy.

Other VPNs have certain specialties that absolutely make them a better choice for some people. If you find one that suits you better, by all means, use it. As an all-purpose VPN to use every day, though? NordVPN gets my vote.

If you don't fancy paying for a VPN – I get it, times are hard for all of us – there are a few to choose from. For simplicity, PrivadoVPN Free is a great choice. If you're an expert, Windscribe Free has tons of extras. If you want unlimited data, Proton VPN Free offers a great free plan, too.

I've also been asked to make some predictions on what to look out for in the world of VPN in the future. My crystal ball is currently being serviced, but I can say with some conviction that I see AI making its way into the personal privacy world sooner rather than later. It's unlikely to be anything LLM-based – although we've seen some providers ditch human support staff in favor of AI chatbots – but rather intelligent threat protection models.

This will have a much greater impact on bundled tools like malware protection than VPN technology itself. After all, there's not much to change with "encrypt and send data through a secure server." But, when you look at the success of powerful enterprise cybersecurity tools powered by AI from the likes of Darktrace, it only seems a matter of time before this trickles down to the everyday user.

A "willingness to adapt and change"

Olivia Powell Tech Software Commissioning Editor "Proton VPN is just as fast as other well-known VPN providers like Surfshark and NordVPN, which is a real bonus when it comes to streaming. Speaking of, I've never run into any issues when using it to stream content, no matter which platform I'm using."

In all transparency, I have multiple different VPN providers on my phone and laptop, as I use both of them to test out said VPN providers for our reviews and buying guides. However, if I need a VPN for personal use, I turn to Proton VPN.

I first started using Proton VPN over a year ago as I was writing a review on it and wanted to get some good hands-on experience. However, I've continued to use it in my day-to-day life to give my online protection a bit of a boost, as well as to access content that is unavailable within the UK.

I really like its NetShield features, which I have set to block malware, ads and trackers. Unlike other ad blockers I've used in the past, it hasn't been detected by any platforms yet, which is a major plus. However, it does still allow ads to play on YouTube. This is standard for most VPNs with built-in ad blockers, but it's still a little frustrating.

It's just as fast as other well-known VPN providers like Surfshark and NordVPN, which is a real bonus when it comes to streaming. Speaking of, I've never run into any issues when using it to stream content, no matter which streaming platform I'm using.

Something that has really impressed me, though, is Proton VPN's willingness to adapt and change. There were a few things I didn't like about Proton VPN when I first wrote that review, including its apps feeling cluttered, and its iPhone app being slightly confusing to navigate. Proton VPN has addressed both of these issues with its new redesigned interfaces for Android, iOS and Windows.

I also just really like its aesthetic – I think the black and purple looks really cool (although that may be the ex-emo kid in me speaking).

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

If I had one bone to pick with Proton VPN, it would be the price. Prices tend to be around $3.59 per month for a two-year subscription (or roughly $86 upfront for 24 months' coverage) making Proton VPN one of the more expensive VPNs on the market.

Its basic subscription does come with some great features that aren't generally included as standard for other VPNs (for example ad, malware and tracker blocking), but if you're on a strict budget it might not be right for you.

While Proton VPN does have a free option, it just doesn't suit me for what I use a VPN for, which is primarily streaming (though I'd definitely recommend it if your main VPN use is simply encrypting your online traffic).

In terms of free VPNs, my favourite is Windscribe Free. It's almost as powerful as the paid version and has a majority of the same features with none of the cost, and even supports streaming, which is pretty rare for free VPNs. I enjoy it that much, I recently asked if it's really worth upgrading from Windscribe Free.

(Image credit: Thomas Trutschel / Getty Images)

One thing I'm finding really exciting in the VPN industry is the development of quantum-resistant algorithms.

While Q-Day – the colloquial term for the day quantum computers are able to crack the traditional algorithms we use to encrypt everything from online banking to messenger apps to VPN connections – is likely far in the future, it's still great to see VPNs taking steps to protect against it.

It makes sense, too – while so many industries will be impacted by Q-Day if/when it happens, the VPN industry has a huge amount to lose, especially for those who use VPNs to get around internet restrictions put in place by their governments.

Not a huge amount of VPNs currently offer quantum-resistant encryption, but many are currently working on and developing their own algorithms for the post-quantum world. It'll be interesting to see what this new future of security will look like.

Proton VPN: the best VPN for privacy

If privacy is what you're looking for, Proton VPN may be for you. The Swiss-based provider prioritizes privacy and is a verified no-logging VPN. It boats over 13,000 servers worldwide, and it owns a majority of them. It's super fast and great for streaming, plus has a wide array of features and can protect up to 10 devices on one plan. The 2-year deal works out at $3.59 per month ($86.11 up front) and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Shopping around before finding the one

Anthony Spadafora Managing Editor, Security and Home Office "I picked up a two-year Surfshark subscription (with four months free) for just under $60 back in 2022. I was so happy with the service that I renewed my subscription last year."

Having tested dozens of VPNs over the years, I think I may have finally settled on one that I really like. Though I started out using NordVPN to get around region blocks while living in Korea, I switched to ExpressVPN when I moved back to the US, before settling on Surfshark a few years ago.

Black Friday is a great time to buy presents for the holidays but it’s also the perfect time to grab a VPN subscription at a heavily discounted price. For instance, I picked up a two-year Surfshark subscription (with four months free) for just under $60 back in 2022. I was so happy with the service that I renewed my subscription last year.

After trying out all of the big VPNs and quite a few of the smaller, lesser-known ones too, I really like Surfshark’s Windows app, as it has a very clean user interface complete with dark mode. It’s frequently updated too, but new versions of the app are quick and easy to install. Plus, I don’t feel annoyed by update requests when there is a newer version of the Surfshark app available.

(Image credit: Future)

As someone who covers cybersecurity, I’ve given up on free VPN apps. Don’t get me wrong, there are certainly some good and reputable ones out there. However, I’ve written so many stories on fake VPN apps over the years that I prefer not to risk it.

By grabbing a great deal on Black Friday, I can get a paid VPN for only a few bucks a month which is well worth the price as opposed to taking a gamble on a free VPN that will likely come with device and data limits.

I used to primarily use a VPN to get around region blocked websites in Korea but these days, I often use one for work. Switching to a server in another country really helps when trying to track down product pricing for instance.

Besides that though, like a first aid kit or a pair of jumper cables for your car, a VPN is something I always want to have at the ready in case of an emergency.

Surfshark: the best cheap VPN

If you're looking for a super fast VPN on a budget, look no further than Surfshark. Its speeds of 950 Mbps+ is the fastest we've seen in our testing. It's also a big reason we rate it as the best streaming VPN. It sits at #2 on our overall best VPN list, its apps are easy-to-use adn you can protect an unlimted number of devices on one plan. Its servers and range of features can't quite match its competitors but this is a small negative in a sea of positives. You can get 27 months of protection for $2.19 per month ($59.13 up front before tax). There's also a 7-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

"Proton VPN's mission stands out"

George Phillips VPN Staff Writer "Outside of work, I don't use a VPN for streaming, gaming, or torrenting. Protecting my privacy is what's important to me, and that's why I choose Proton VPN."

Proton VPN is my VPN of choice. I use all the major providers as part of my job, but Proton VPN is the one for me.

It's fast and has a wide array of features, servers, and customizable options. Its UI has undergone a big redesign, and I'm a huge fan of it. It's sleek, clean, and I have no trouble using it.

But this isn't why it's my VPN of choice. Proton VPN's mission stands out to me. It actively campaigns for a free and open internet and has a host of dedicated anti-censorship features, specifically designed for those living under internet restrictions.

There are Secure Core servers which route your VPN through two servers rather than one. Guest Mode means Android users don't even have to create a Proton VPN account to sign-up, the app icon can be hidden, and the Stealth protocol has been specifically designed to bypass censorship.

The non-profit Proton Foundation is now Proton's main shareholder, putting people before profit. The Proton VPN Observatory monitors Proton VPN spikes around the world, and recently CEO Andy Yen said Proton would rather leave Switzerland than put its users at risk.

Many providers also share these values, but Proton VPN goes above and beyond – all while being one of the most private VPNs.

Outside of work, I don't use a VPN for streaming, gaming, or torrenting. Protecting my privacy is what's important to me, and that's why I choose Proton VPN.

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

I don't really have a need for a free VPN, but if I ever do, Proton VPN Free would be my free VPN of choice. It's one of the best free VPNs and follows the same high standards of privacy and security as its paid counterpart. Its unlimited data really stands out and its lack of streaming support doesn't impact me.

To add even more strings to Proton's bow, I find the whole Proton ecosystem brilliant. I'm a frequent user of Proton VPN, Proton Mail, Proton Pass, and Proton Drive. I want to take control of my data and break free from Google – Proton lets me do that.

Being a news writer I cover every VPN development and new feature. What has really stood out to me in recent months is the launch of Obscura VPN and its partnership with Mullvad VPN.

Both are privacy-focused providers and collect little to no information about users. I have a rather big soft spot for Mullvad, while Obscura VPN is one of the new kids on the block.

The two providers offer a double hop VPN service, meaning your internet traffic goes through two servers rather than one. One is controlled by Obscura VPN and one by Mullvad, with neither seeing your full journey.

I'd love to see more initiatives like this and I'm excited to see how Obscura VPN develops in the future.

Fine margins

All of the VPNs discussed here feature in our best VPN guide. Any one of them will be a great choice, but they all offer something different. VPNs are a personal choice and, as we mentioned in the introduction, certain VPNs are suited to certain people – and not everyone needs one.

There's very little that separates these providers and users have different priorities. This could be price, privacy options, streaming capabilities, or the number of devices a VPN can protect.

Subscribing to a reputable, private, and secure VPN provider is what's most important, and the Tom's Guide VPN team is here to help you do that.