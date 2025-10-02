NordVPN introduces hijacked-session alerts for Threat Protection Pro to protect your data from the dark web – here's how it works

NordVPN has added hijacked-session alerts to its Threat Protection Pro package, aimed at protecting user data from being sold on the dark web.

From our testing, we rank NordVPN to be the best VPN overall, and its additional cybersecurity features are one of the reasons we rate it so highly.

Threat Protection Pro protect users from threats by blocking ads, trackers, malware, and phishing domains. It has been rated as the best VPN malware protection, and the new hijacked-session feature will alert users if their current browsing session is compromised.

NordVPN says this "rapid response" will help prevent identity theft and financial fraud before "significant damage occurs."

(Image credit: Future)

How do hijacked-session alerts work?

In its blog post, NordVPN says the hijacked-session feature "constantly checks and alerts users when their login session cookies come up for sale on the dark web."

If compromised, you will receive an immediate notification, enabling a quick response.

Cookies can contain information relating to your login information, such as email addresses and passwords, and hackers can utilise various malicious techniques to get hold of them.

Threat Protection Pro monitors your authentication cookies, privately and anonymously, during browsing sessions on popular websites.

Whether or not the browser uses an authentication cookie is then checked. The cookie is "hashed" and scanne