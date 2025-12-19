<a id="elk-12a6e6a1-5459-455d-9773-21c6b4540463"></a><h2 id="that-s-a-big-spike-2">That's a big spike</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="74b4e2bf-f4fa-4737-80e5-6ea4155dee2c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1546px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:42.69%;"><img id="MnMJWvFZ9g2zuHnV6tHTVV" name="Down detector" alt="Down detector" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/MnMJWvFZ9g2zuHnV6tHTVV.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1546" height="660" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Down detector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="b625b084-7082-4569-815c-39586b9db404">We're currently at 12,934 user outage reports at the time of writing. According to our StatusGator and user reports, this seems to be an outage impacting the website &mdash; the mobile app seems to be OK.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>