Surfshark launches macOS Bypasser – and it's huge news for Apple fans

Surfshark has launched its Bypasser feature on macOS. Bypasser is Surfshark's branded take on split tunneling and allows users to select which apps do and don't connect to its VPN.

Split tunneling on macOS is notoriously difficult and most of the best VPNs don't offer the feature – and if they do, there are often limitations.

Our Surfshark review details why it is already one of the best Mac VPNs. With Mac support, Bypasser is now available on all major platforms, following its launch on iOS in November 2024.

Commenting on the release, Justas Pukys, Senior Product Manager at Surfshark, said: "Surfshark's Bypasser is the company’s branded take on split tunneling – a feature that gives users control over which apps or websites use the VPN and which connect directly to the internet."

"It’s especially useful for accessing local services or content that may block VPNs while maintaining protection for other activities."

(Image credit: Surfshark / Future)

How to use Bypasser on Mac

Bypasser splits your internet traffic into two paths. One is routed through your VPN, masking your IP address and encrypting your data. The second connects you directly to the internet, using your regular IP.

This feature can be useful for accessing certain websites or apps that don't load when connected to a VPN. You don't have to turn your VPN on and off, resulting in a smoother user experience.

To use Bypasser on Mac, follow these steps:

Open the Surfshark app and click "Settings" on the left-hand side panel

In the settings tab, click on VPN settings

Click on Bypasser

Click on Add website

Why is split tunneling on Mac tricky?

An OS update in 2020 deprecated what is known as Network Kernel Extension APIs. This meant it was now very difficult to control the routing of data packets – crucial for split tunneling – and as a result, caused issues for VPN split tunneling features.

This is still a problem in 2025, and most VPN providers don't offer split tunneling features on Mac. If they do, it's usually accompanied by limitations.

In February 2024, Private Internet Access (PIA) launched the feature on macOS 11 and above. Mullvad also supports macOS split tunneling, but only for macOS 13 and above and Safari cannot be excluded.

ExpressVPN is one of the VPNs offering split tunneling for macOS 10 and below, whilst NordVPN and Proton VPN don't support the feature at all.

Surfshark has not detailed which macOS supports Bypasser. We have reached out for clarification and will update this article accordingly.

Split tunneling is routinely available on VPN apps for Windows, Android, and Linux.