VPNs are handy tools that keep you safe online by encrypting your connection and masking your IP address. However, as ISPs, governments and others try to combat these abilities and block VPNs, VPN providers have had to come up with better ways to ensure their users stay protected. One such way is Onion over VPN, and it comes from one of the best VPN providers, NordVPN.

NordVPN has been a household name for a long time, offering serious security, unmatched unblocking capabilities, and tons of other features perfect for both beginners and experienced users alike. Here, we'll explore its Onion over VPN feature, including what it is, how it works and why it's perfect for keeping you safe online.

NordVPN: the best VPN on the market

NordVPN is out #1 VPN based on our extensive testing. It offers lightning-fast speeds, top-of-the-line unblocking skills as well as military-grade encryption. Plans start from $3.39 per month for a two year contract, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out risk-free.

What is Onion over VPN?

Onion over VPN is a special feature designed by NordVPN to enhance user privacy when using The Onion Router (TOR). Therefore, to fully understand Onion over VPN, I'll first tell you a bit more about Tor.

Tor is essentially an internet networking protocol designed to anonymize data sent across it. Using Tor will automatically route your internet traffic through the Onion network (explained in more detail below), making it nearly impossible for anyone to see your online activity, including social media posts, search history, or webmail.

I should note that the Onion network is not the same as a VPN, as it uses a different technology. While the most secure VPNs focus on providing both privacy and security, the Onion network is more focused on providing you with ultimate anonymity.

Another advantage of Tor is that hackers and snoopers also won't be able to tell which country you're in by analyzing your IP address - especially useful for activists, journalists, and other individuals. If you run Tor, this means that online data collectors like Acxiom and Google Ads won't be able to gather data and perform traffic analysis on your internet habits.

However, the Onion network can still be compromised, meaning your IP address can be exposed. That's exactly where Onion over VPN comes in: if you use the Tor browser with a VPN (hence the name Onion over VPN), your actual IP address will stay hidden even if the network is jeopardized.

How does Onion over VPN work?

When using Tor, you automatically access the Onion network, which consists of volunteer-operated servers. Since Onion servers are volunteer-run, this could mean that you are using compromised servers set up by malicious actors to track you while you use them.

NordVPN's Onion over VPN feature mitigates this issue by masking your IP address before you enter Tor - meaning that your identity stays protected even if someone is monitoring Tor. In doing so, this feature also masks the fact that you are using Tor from your internet service provider (ISP).

This is possible (and effective) because of a principle known as "Tor over VPN," which means that you're connected to a VPN server first, and you access the Onion network second. Such an approach has the following benefits:

It protects your IP from the entry node

It allows access to .onion sites

Your ISP can't see you're using a VPN

Your ISP can't see you're using Tor

I should point out that a reverse principle also exists, called "VPN over Tor," which connects you to the Onion network first, and then to a VPN server second.

However, this principle suffers from serious drawbacks compared to the former, including being trickier to set up, not shielding your IP address from the entry note, and also not hiding the fact that you're using Tor from your ISP.

Essentially, using VPN over Tor means you're trading increased privacy (the biggest advantage of its counterpart, Tor over VPN) for a few extra websites.

Should I use Onion over VPN?

Onion over VPN is not necessary if you're a casual browser, or if your goal is to ensure maximum connection speed. This is because you'll have to deal with lower connection speeds since you take a longer-than-usual path, routing your traffic through multiple Onion servers). If it's the fastest VPN experience you're after, then Onion over VPN is not for you.

However, if you're using a VPN to access content restricted in your country, you find yourself in other situations where you may need enhanced privacy, or you'd like to use Tor but are worried about your ISP noticing you're accessing the browser – such as individuals who work with sensitive data, political activists, or journalists – then Onion over VPN is the perfect tool to ensure your online privacy and anonymity.

There's another important consideration here for those looking to use Onion over VPN: in doing so, you won't be able to access sites that block Tor traffic. On the plus side, accessing sites that don't block Tor traffic will come with impressive privacy and peace of mind.

How to use Onion over VPN

Using Onion over VPN is a straightforward process that takes mere seconds using the following steps: