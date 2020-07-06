The best UK VPN in 2020

Having a good UK VPN is one the most important tools if you want to maintain true internet privacy in good old Blighty. With 2016's Investigatory Powers Act – charmingly nicknamed the Snoopers' Charter – still in effect, Brits wishing to stay anonymous online will need the assistance of a quality VPN.

While we won't delve into the politics behind any legislation, it's quite clear that the UK government has some of the most intrusive online powers in Europe, and a VPN is a great tool for staying safe and anonymous. However, that's not all a UK VPN is good for.

If you're a streaming fan you'll know that there's a whole host of shows and even entire streaming services unavailable to those in the UK. For example, Hulu is one of the USA's most popular subscription services, but it's blocked in Britain. With a VPN you'll be able to make an account and watch TV as if you were across the pond.

Brits who travel will also know that BBC iPlayer, All 4, ITV Hub and more are totally blocked overseas, and some Netflix classics won't be available either – that means, depending on where you are, there'll be no Love Island, Peep Show or Horrible Histories.

What makes a great UK VPN?

Those in the UK will want to seek out a UK VPN that's got hard-as-nails security alongside great streaming performance and top connection speeds.

Having good security means that your ISP – and therefore anyone it divulges information to – will have no idea what you're accessing online. Also, a UK VPN with proven no-logging status won't be able to blab to any law enforcement should they want to investigate, because they'll have nothing about you stored.

Great connection speeds and streaming power go hand in hand – there's no point in being able to access overseas Netflix if it's buffering every five seconds. Also, for Brits abroad, it's definitely worth going for a service with a good selection of servers and locations to ensure you'll have a backup or two, should one not perform as expected.

Topping our list is ExpressVPN – it ticks all the boxes above, and combines that with simple yet powerful apps that make it a doddle to stay protected on pretty much any device you own. However, we've also listed four more that are worthy contenders, so read on to find out which UK VPN is the right one for you.

The best UK VPNs today

1. ExpressVPN

The very best UK VPN

Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Average UK speeds on 75Mb line: 70Mb | Simultaneous connections: 5 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160

Excellent UK connections

Reliable servers across the globe

Unblocks BBC iPlayer

Stellar support

A little more expensive

ExpressVPN is the best UK VPN because it provides everything you need in a tidy package. You'll have access to slick mobile apps as well as options for Windows PCs and Macs, and there's excellent 24/7 support in case anything doesn't work as it should

Privacy is a major priority for ExpressVPN, and with any plan you'll be covered by military-grade 256-bit encryption. You'll also have a fine selection of protocols to choose from, meaning you can choose to prioritise speed or security.

For many VPNs, BBC iPlayer can prove a problem, as the British streaming service uses some of the most advanced VPN detecting software around. However, ExpressVPN sidesteps it with ease and you'll be able to watch anything you want – whether you're in Hull or Honolulu.

Netflix performance is excellent too, and with Express you'll be able to browse the UK library abroad, or explore the world's content form your sofa back home.

Backing all that up are excellent connection speeds. Connections are virtually unaffected when using UK servers, and remain swift even when connected to farther-flung ones. That's great if you're looking to stream in HD.

Although ExpressVPN might be marginally more expensive than others, it more than makes up for that by offering the most well-rounded UK VPN service on the market. With great apps, excellent speeds and top-class support for when anything goes wrong, it's the perfect option for anyone looking for a UK VPN.

2. NordVPN

Great security-focused UK VPN

Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Average UK speeds on 75Mb line: 69Mb | Simultaneous connections: 6 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Number of servers: 4,900+ | Server locations: 80+

Great for streaming

Excellent UK speeds

Hot on security

Apps can be awkward

Possibly the biggest name on the scene, NordVPN is a great choice for those looking for a security-focused UK VPN. Recently independently audited for the second time by PwC, the provider has again proved itself to be a reliably secure VPN.

Usability is good too, as Nord unblocks most streaming services, most importantly BBC iPlayer. Alongside that, you'll also have almost 5,000 servers worldwide to choose from, so no matter where you are – or where you want to appear to be – you'll be able to find a good connection.

On desktop Nord's apps are attractive and easy to use, and you'll be able to change a number of settings to tailor your experience. For example, you'll have a choice of protocols and a kill switch to protect you if your VPN connection drops.

Mobile apps are functional too, but the interface is a little clunky. While the map-based location picker works well on the larger screen of a computer, on mobile it can leave even the deftest swiper feeling fat-fingered. In practice, though, that's not a huge issue, as you'll usually just set and forget.

For those who want to both ensure their data is as safe as can be and have access to the world's streaming media, NordVPN is a great choice as a UK VPN.

3. CyberGhost

Streaming-focused UK VPN

Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Average UK speeds on 75Mb line: 70Mb | Simultaneous connections: 7 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Number of servers: 6,200+ | Server locations: 110+

Loads of servers

Optimised for streaming & torrenting

Great speeds

Interface can be troublesome

For streaming and torrenting fans, CyberGhost offers a specialised UK VPN that's very useful, and is used by over 10 million people worldwide.

With an incredible number of servers worldwide, users are virtually guaranteed to get a decent connection wherever they are, but one of our favourite features is CyberGhost's filtering system. If you're looking for a server that's best suited to, say, streaming iPlayer, you can filter servers to only display those that will deliver the best Netflix experience.

As well as that, the Smart Rules panel of the app gives you a huge amount of control over how the VPN functions – for example, you can set CyberGhost to auto-launch when you open another app (perhaps your torrenting client), which is great if you're the kind to forget to turn it on.

CyberGhost's privacy policy appears to be very positive, claiming not to log any identifying information about any of its users – but while that's all well and good, we'd love to see it undertake an independent audit to prove this.

Also, CyberGhost's support system isn't nearly as good as ExpressVPN's, and while you won't be left in the lurch if something goes wrong, it's possible it'll take a little longer for any problems to be rectified.

All in all, CyberGhost is a great value UK VPN that's brilliant for streaming and only has a couple of minor downsides – it's certainly one to keep in mind.

4. Surfshark

Super cheap and great for streaming

Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Average UK speeds on 75Mb line: 68Mb | Simultaneous connections: Unlimited | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Number of servers: 1,700+ | Server locations: 100+

Super value

Useful apps and clients

Unblocks iPlayer and the rest

Privacy policy is a little flimsy

For those on a tight budget, Surfshark is an excellent UK VPN. Available for well under $2/£2 a month, it delivers unbeatable value for money while providing a fully-featured VPN service.

What stands out about Surfshark is its great streaming power. Unlocking BBC iPlayer along with Netflix and the rest, it performs better than a number of more expensive services. Also, this unlocking ability is clearly advertised on its website, meaning as a business Surfshark should be committed to maintaining users' access to content.

Surfshark's clients are also well thought out, with apps across all devices sharing a similar, stable interface that makes it easy to select your server. It's also easy to find and change settings, which include different protocols and features like 'Double Hop', which routes your traffic through two servers to further obfuscate your location.

A small niggle we have with Surfshark, though, is its lightweight privacy policy. While it's in no way worrying, the last audit it undertook was by Cure53 in 2018 – and even then that was only of its browser extensions. We'd love to see a more detailed privacy policy, and more frequent audits.

However, for the price it's hard not to recommend Surfshark as a cheap VPN – especially if you're only after a UK VPN to help you stream what you want when you're abroad.

5. Hotspot Shield

Seriously fast UK VPN

Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Average UK speeds on 75Mb line: 71Mb | Simultaneous connections: 5 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | Number of servers: 3,200+ | Server locations: 130+

Excellent speeds

Long 45-day trial

Useful free option

Poor device support

Doesn't unblock Amazon Prime video

If you're after the absolute fastest UK VPN, Hotspot Shield is a great option. Tested on our 75Mb UK line, it delivered 71Mb. However, tested on our 600Mb US line it delivered up to 547Mb – that pretty much means that no matter how fast your connection is, Hotspot Shield can keep up.

We'll also note the Hotspot Shield offers a free VPN, but that comes with restrictions such as 500Mb a day usage allowance and a 2Mb speed limit. Compared with the figures above, that's going to seem pretty useless.

However, while it's unbelievably fast, Hotspot Shield does come with a couple of downsides. You won't be able to cover any games consoles or Chromebooks, as device support is limited to Windows PC, Macs, Linux and mobile devices.

Also, while they're fairly stable and easy to use, Hotspot Shield's apps don't offer much configuration. You're only able to use the proprietary Catapult Hydra protocol, which is the reason for both the immense speeds and the limited device support, but unless you desperately want a VPN on your Xbox, that's probably not much of a problem.

As a UK VPN for streaming and keeping you secure, Hotspot Shield is one of the fastest options available – just make sure you can live with its limitations

UK VPN FAQs

Why do I need a UK VPN? There are a few reasons you might want a UK VPN. Firstly, if you're in the UK, you're probably aware that our government can be a little nosy to say the least. If you want to keep your search history and online activity private, a VPN is an essential tool. Other Brits might just want to have access to overseas streaming media. While we've got iPlayer and the UK library on Netflix, having a VPN can give you access to the world's media, including foreign Netflix and even services like Hulu if you've got a subscription. Finally, if you're abroad, you might want to hop onto iPlayer, but you'll find that you'll be unable to access it. iPlayer also has some of the strictest VPN blocking tech in the streaming industry, so only the best can bypass this and get you watching abroad. Thankfully, every VPN on this list can do that for you. Now you just have to pick which one to go with.

Can I get a free UK free? Free VPNs can be double-edged swords – while they can offer some of the benefits of a paid-for VPN, they're never the whole package. One of the best is Hotspot Shield's free version which, as mentioned above. is nothing compared to the full edition. While useful for very infrequent use, they're no good for streaming and torrenting, and you'll soon find yourself on the hunt for the best UK VPN – even if it'll cost you a couple of quid a month.