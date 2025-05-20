NordVPN announces post-quantum encryption support for all applications

NordVPN has announced that post-quantum encryption (PQE) is now available on all its platforms.

From our testing, we rate NordVPN as the best VPN available, and it has overseen a staggered approach to its PQE protection. Its implementation is made possible thanks to the NordLynx protocol.

Widespread adoption of quantum computers isn't far off. They will soon be able to crack the current AES-256 encryption with ease – an event known as Q-Day – so adopting PQE is a must for VPN providers.

There's a debate over whether rolling out PQE is necessary now or a premature move. But regardless of when, PQE is needed – and here's how NordVPN is handling it.

NordVPN: the best VPN available

NordVPN is our #1 VPN. It's super fast, packed full of features, and great for streaming. You can protect up to 10 devices on one plan – with full support for post-quantum encryption. The 2-year plan starts at $3.39 per month ($81.36 up front plus tax). Plus, the plan comes with a free 1 GB Saily eSIM and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Post-quantum encryption for all apps

September 2024 saw NordVPN first launch PQE, rolling it out on its Linux VPN app. The VPN provider set a target of early 2025 for all other platforms to receive PQE.

PQE is now available for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, along with protection for tvOS and Android TV.

There are some limitations to NordVPN's PQE support. It only works with the NordLynx protocol, so won't activate when you use Dedicated IP, OpenVPN, obfuscated servers, or NordWhisper.

Enabling PQE will also turn off Meshnet because the features are not compatible.

How to enable PQE on NordVPN apps

PQE is enabled via a toggle switch. Head to "Settings" and then "Connections" on your NordVPN app and turn PQE on. Once done, PQE will automatically be activated whenever you connect to a server via the NordLynx protocol.

Image: How to enable PQE and NordLynx on iPhone. (Image credit: Future)

NordLynx is NordVPN's custom VPN protocol. It's based on WireGuard, and is known for its speed and security.

NordVPN has implemented PQE in accordance with standards set by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). NIST has spent years researching and testing PQE methods and finalized three standards in August 2024.

"As quantum computing advances, the traditional encryption methods used by most VPN protocols today will eventually become vulnerable," said Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN.

"By integrating PQE into our VPN infrastructure, we're taking a proactive step to ensure long-term confidentiality and resilience for our customers' data, both now and in a post-quantum future."

(Image credit: NordVPN / Future)

Have other VPN providers adopted PQE?

ExpressVPN and Mullvad are the only other two mainstream providers to offer PQE protection across the board. ExpressVPN integrated PQE into its Lightway protocol in January 2025, while Mullvad launched its PQE strategy back in 2017.

PureVPN and Windscribe also support PQE, but not for all applications. IPVanish is planning a 2025 release for PQE support and Surfshark said it is "actively implementing PQE now."

Proton VPN is taking a slower approach and doesn't want to rush its implementation. Proton VPN General Manager, David Peterson, said the provider wanted to release PQE support "once across the whole Proton ecosystem" and described PQE technologies as "a marathon, not a sprint."