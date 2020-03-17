Torrenting might be a wonder of the modern age but unless you use a VPN when accessing this P2P content, it could cost you.

Since torrenting opens you up to unknown and unknowable files from a faceless source on the internet, it's always best to use a safety net – which a VPN offers you. And while of course we don't condone illegal torrenting, we understand this can be a gray area where protection is recommended.

By using a torrenting VPN, or virtual private network, your identity and location are hidden when online. That means, should you accidentally put a digital foot into murky legal territory, you will be less likely to be called up on it since you're operating in relative anonymity.

The best torrenting VPNs at a glance:

1. ExpressVPN

2. CyberGhost

3. Private Internet Access

4. NordVPN

5. Surfshark

While there is a great selection of VPNs to pick from out there, only a few will support torrents effectively. These are able to keep your peer-to-peer file sharing information encrypted and secure. That means that should anyone be able to somehow intercept what you're accessing, it'll be encrypted and unreadable anyway.

So which is the best torrenting VPN for you? Time to meet your perfect match at last!

The best torrenting VPNs you can get right now

1. ExpressVPN

Best all round VPN for torrents, P2P...and everything else!

Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 5

Super speeds across 94 countries

Excellent 24/7 customer support

Offshore anonymity

Five device limit

ExpressVPN, simply put, is the best VPN out there right now – the fact it's also perfectly suited to torrenting is just a really nice bonus. Or, to look at it the other way, this is your ideal torrenting VPN that will also let you do anything else you need to the best ability of any VPN service.

And service is a big pull here as you get 24/7 live chat support which means you can get help improving speeds, finding the best servers and ensuring you're running securely with expert assistance.

Speed is also a draw as this VPN uses over 3,000 servers spread across 94 countries to get you the best connections and the fastest speeds. That means no matter where you are, or where you're downloading from, you can find the fastest and most secure connection through this VPN.

P2P is available with unlimited bandwidth across all the servers ExpressVPN offers. Using the split tunneling you're able to protect the torrent client only, should you want everything else to run outside of the VPN. A strong encryption, lots of protocol support and a clear no activity logs and no connection logs policy all add up to make this a very strong security option.

All that does mean ExpressVPN costs a little more than the rest but with a 30-day money-back guarantee it's worth a try. Should you decide to go for an annual subscription you'll get three months free as part of the deal.

2. CyberGhost

Best torrent VPN for features

Number of servers: 5,700+ | Server locations: 110+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 7

Auto connection

Easy to use

Bitcoin option

Needs more support

CyberGhost is a fantastic VPN for torrenting as it's packed with features yet still remains nice and simple to use. The stand-out P2P feature has got to be the fact this VPN will automatically connect to a P2P compatible server before activating the best settings to get you the fastest speeds while still protecting your downloads. This is so well built for the task, the VPN will even open your torrent client when it starts up. There's even a big button called "Torrent Anonymously" that you can turn on to be certain you're safe.

There's a clear no logging policy and this VPN uses HTTPS requests to make sure it's compatible with download managers that don't support the protocol in use.

3. Private Internet Access

Best for a performance and price balance

Number of servers: 3,200+ | Server locations: 50+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 10

Plenty of P2P servers

Good price

No free trial

Private Internet Access offers a massive selection of servers with all of them able to support P2P torrenting. There are no bandwidth restrictions whatsoever on the severs. That means you can enjoy decent speeds and features like port forwarding for the best torrent performance. When it comes to security there's a big slice of reassurance pie here in the form of a clear no logging policy, meaning your anonymity is ensured.

While you won't be able to use a free trial from this service you will be able to get three months of free access by going for a two year plan.

4. NordVPN

Best security VPN service

Number of servers: More than 5,600 | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Double encryption

Excellent performance

Decent kill switch

Above average prices

NordVPN is built for security thanks to a double layer of encryption. That means you get the AES-256-GCM encryption, then data is sent to another server and encrypted again, making it even more difficult to decipher. On top of that you get two kill switches and DNS leak blocking as well as no logging whatsoever.

While not all servers are P2P supported there are hundreds in the US, UK and plenty more across the planet. Since the VPN will connect you to the best P2P server in your location, if you select the "P2P" option, it's easy to use and just works – fast too. Payment via Bitcoin, traffic leak protection and Onion Over VPN are also nice bonus features this VPN offers to make it more secure.

5. Surfshark

Loads of servers with an emphasis on speed and security

Number of servers: 1,040 | Server locations: 61 | IP addresses: 1,000 | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited

Feature rich

Live chat support

Affordable options

Privacy policy short on detail

Surfshark is a P2P friendly service which offers torrenting support on most of its servers. The VPN also deals out superb security with VPN chaining, which uses two servers for one hop, as well as zero-knowledge DNS servers and a no logging policy.

The 24/7 live chat support is a really nice feature for overcoming any issues you may have, or simply checking you're definitely connecting correctly, to be secure when torrenting. Payment via cryptocurrencies is also an option to help you stay even more anonymous.

What features make a great VPN for torrenting?

To get the best possible personal security, and ensure anonymity, you'll want to be sure that your VPN is one that operates a clear "no logs" policy. This means that even on the service's servers there won't be any information kept on you which could otherwise, potentially, point toward your identity.

Another thing to take into consideration is download speeds, since you may find yourself sharing large files when torrenting and, let's be honest, if you don't have to wait around that's always a winner. And unfortunately, downloading a free VPN is really out of the question here, considering the amount of data you'll likely be obtain via your VPN.

No leaking, as you'd imagine, is also vitally important. Many media companies are now running networks of monitoring nodes which can join torrent swarms and collect IP addresses. So if you're using a VPN, that has leak protection, you won't have to worry about being on that list.

Is torrenting legal?

Torrenting itself isn't illegal, this is simply sharing information in small packets across different machines. This allows for fast and efficient transfers between computers, aka P2P sharing.

It only becomes illegal when you use it to share content which is owned by another, for example a movie that is owned by a media company, which you're not paying for. Then you are at risk as that is not legal.

Got all you need to know? Now make sure that you're getting the very best VPN service with our expertly assembled top 10.