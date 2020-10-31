The best VPN Black Friday deals 2020

Well, it's that time of year again. Here, we'll be rounding up all the best VPN Black Friday deals, sales, and discounts we can find on the web.

While a lot of VPN providers haven't traditionally got quite as involved in Black Friday as other industries in the past, as the software becomes more and more mainstream, more and more people are seeking out Black Friday VPN deals – and, as it happens, seek and ye shall find.

These Black Friday and Cyber Monday VPN sales are, on the whole, more like November sales, but that doesn't mean you can't take absolute advantage of them – and our eyes are always peeled for brand-spanking deals, so we'll add them in as they crop up.

So here, we'll briefly run down why you might want a VPN, and the best ways to save money in the process.

The best Black Friday VPN deals at a glance

1. ExpressVPN – the best VPN on the market today

Simply put, ExpressVPN covers all the bases and is easy to use as well. With class-leading security features, excellent streaming power and full torrent support, it's the only VPN you need. And now, Tom's Guide readers can claim three months free with any 12-month plan. And who said ExpressVPN doesn't offer deals?

2. NordVPN – Cyber Deal offers up to two years FREE

It's quite possible that you've heard of NordVPN, but its new Cyber Deal is worth shouting about. If you sign up to a two year plan, you'll have equal odds of winning extra time for free: either 1 month, 1 year, or 2 years. At worst that's a nice freebie, and at best you'll knock your effective monthly cost below $2. View Deal

3. CyberGhost – tons of servers and incredibly cheap

CyberGhost has recently dropped its price to just $2.25 a month on its longest three-year plan – and that price includes a gift of three months free. The site claims it's a Hallowe'en deal, but we're never quite sure how genuine these countdown timers are. So it might be worth signing up soon.View Deal

4. Surfshark – bargain provider always impresses

This one's not even a sale – Surfshark is just that cheap! For $2.49 a month, you'll get a top service that performs better than many costing twice as much. You'll get unlimited connections so you can use it on as many devices as you want, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you commit.View Deal

VPN Black Friday deals: why you need a VPN

At its core, a VPN is software that increases your privacy online. By sending your internet traffic through its own encrypted servers instead of those owned by your internet provider, it ensures no one else can see what you're doing online. That means you'll avoid ad trackers, be able to torrent safely, and access sensitive documents without fear of being watched.

However, they can do more than that. You can connect to tons of VPN servers in many different countries, and that has the effect of virtually relocating you. So, if there's a show that's available on UK Netflix but not US Netflix, you can connect to a UK server and watch it.

While it doesn't often offer the best deals, the best provider around is ExpressVPN – it tops many of our guides, and is quite simply the best VPN service on the market.

However, we've found plenty more VPN Black Friday deals, which could help you secure your online life for a fraction of the regular asking price. Take your pick from the deals above, or scroll further to learn more about them in detail.

Our favorite VPN Black Friday deals

NordVPN's beguiling Cyber Deal invites you to roll the dice and tangle with lady luck – but for once there's no downside.

If you choose to sign up to a two-year plan (already great value at just $3.71 a month), on checkout you'll automatically be given some extra time that's added straight on to your plan.

So, at worst you'll get an extra month gratis, which is still better than nothing at all. However, if you're in luck, you could get two years free – that means you'll get four years of one of our highest-rated VPNs for the price of two, effectively halving your monthly spend.

Just like almost every other provider, to get the best price you do have to pay up front. But, if you sign up and you're not happy with the service, you can claim back for a full refund within 30 days.

Deal ends: December 1, 2020

NordVPN's Cyber Deal offers huge savings

Nord's Black Friday VPN deal offers great value, and if you're in the market for a VPN it's certainly worth having a go and seeing what you draw. Plus, even at full price Nord isn't too pricey, so now's the time to sign up if you haven't already.

It's not often ExpressVPN doesn't top one of our guides, but when it comes to deals we've got to be honest and say that it just doesn't do sales like the rest – probably because the team knows perfectly well that it's worth the asking price.

However, if you want to sign up to the best of the best, doing so through Tom's Guide will bag you a tasty three months free. And, even better, this saving is available all year round, so there's no rush to sign up in the next couple of days.

So how can Express get away with not offering huge price cuts like other providers? Well, it's down to the product and support you get. The apps are near-flawless, you'll get over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, every one of which is optimized for torrenting, and you'll be able to stream on pretty much any site, anywhere.

All that alongside excellent, proven security and privacy features makes ExpressVPN well worth the full price, and the three months free is just a sweetener.

Deal ends: no set date

Even the best VPN on the market offers some discounts

If you sign up to a 12-month plan with ExpressVPN, you can claim three free months through Tom's Guide. And, even if this doesn't make Express the very cheapest option on this list, there's still no argument over whether it's the best.

Although it's held a spot as one of the best cheap VPN services for quite some time, CyberGhost looks set to win the race to the bottom in terms of VPN pricing. With a freshly slashed price of just $2.25 a month on a three-year plan, it's even cheaper than perennial the bargain option Surfshark – albeit with a longer commitment.

We saw this price drop a week or so ago, with no apparent reasoning. Now, however, you'll notice the CyberGhost site has branded it as a Hallowe'en deal, with a terribly spooky ticking clock displaying how long you've got left to claim it.

On the one hand, we do often see this arguably shady technique all over the VPN industry to pressure customers to 'buy now!'. However, in this case we don't know if the price will shoot up once November has started, or if it'll magically reset with another few days on the clock.

What we can say, though, is that this is a seriously tempting VPN Black Friday deal – and if you want three years of VPN cover for as cheap as possible, CyberGhost looks to be the best way to get it.

Deal ends: November 1, 2020 (apparently)

Three years of cover + three months free just $2.25/mo

This CyberGhost deal offers incredible value, and if you're looking for the cheapest early Black Friday VPN deal, this could be the one for you. CyberGhost isn't quite as great and Express and Nord, but at this price it's hard to say no.

Surfshark is one of our favorite providers right now, and offers a great combination of value and functionality.

At just $2.49 a month, it's incredible value, and has only recently been bested by CyberGhost's price cut. However, what we can say about Surfshark is that this price is here to stay – not least due to the fact it's recently been upped (yes, it really was even cheaper before).

While it doesn't offer quite as many features as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, Surfshark is a genuine do-it-all VPN. Want to stream overseas content? No probs. Torrenting? Of course! You'll even get some nifty features like Double Hop to increase your privacy, and for a small additional fee you can also get Surfshark to inform you if your email is leaked onto online databases.

So, if you want one of the best bargain VPNs that functions as well a premium service, Surfshark is a safe bet.

Deal ends: no set date

Just $2.49 a month for a truly premium VPN

It wouldn't be an article about deals on VPNs without Surfshark. As always, it's one of the very cheapest available, but the reason we love it so much is because it outperforms plenty of its more expensive rivals. At $2.49 a month, it's unmissable.

VPN Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in 2020: what to expect in the next month

As mentioned before, VPN providers on the whole don't tend to max out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and prefer to offer a range of discounts year-round (or not, as is the case with ExpressVPN).

However, now that VPNs are becoming more mainstream, a huge amount of people are searching for VPN Black Friday deals looking to buy, so it'd be foolish not to offer some.

We likely haven't got the full amount of deals active yet, so we predict this page will be growing by the days as even more providers ramp up the savings, looking to entice privacy-conscious shoppers to sign up and save their cash.

All we can say is that we've got finger on the Black Friday pulse, and as soon as a fresh deal crops up, you'll be able to find it right here.

Are VPN Black Friday deals worth it? VPN providers often offer sales year round, but in recent years we've seen more dedicated deals cropping up. For example, NordVPN's Cyber Deal can certainly be classed as a Black Friday sale, as it's running through November and ends December 1. So, if you're in the market for a VPN, now is one of the best times of year to be setting yourself up with one – you'll almost certainly get more for your money.