Surfshark launches long-awaited 7-day free trial – try the best streaming VPN for free

Do you want to protect your privacy online with one of the best VPNs but not sure if a VPN is for you? You're in luck, as Surfshark has just launched a 7-day free trial of its VPN for all first-time users.
The trial is available for all one and two-year Surfshark plans and it allows you to try out everything the best streaming VPN has to offer.
Surfshark previously offered a 7-day free trial for iPhone and Android VPN users, but has now extended this to all devices – making it one of the best VPN free trials out there.
Surfshark: the best cheap VPN
Surfshark sits at #2 in our best VPN list and we rate it as the best cheap VPN. It's also the fastest VPN we've tested and is very reliable for streaming. You can protect an unlimited number of devices on one plan and it boasts some great features including Alt ID, Bypasser, and Antivirus. The 2-year deal works out at $2.19 per month ($59.13 up front before tax), with an extra 3 months included for free. You can try all this with Surfshark's 7-day free trial and 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to unlock seven days of Surfshark
Surfshark is the first major VPN provider to offer a true 7-day free trial for all devices. NordVPN offers a 7-day free trial on Android, and CyberGhost has a 7-day free trial for its iPhone VPN app.
Most leading VPN providers provide a 30-day money-back guarantee. However, these require you to pay up front – something not necessary with Surfshark's 7-day free trial.
You have to enter your card details to sign-up for the trial, but payment won't be taken until it's complete. You can cancel beforehand, and even after finishing the trial, you can still benefit from Surfshark's 30-day money-back guarantee and claim a refund if you like.
To try out Surfshark for free, first head to its website and select your desired plan. Then enter your email address and payment details to confirm you're a first-time user.
Next, fill in your login credentials to create an account. Surfshark's free trial can be activated on up to three devices at once, so it doesn't matter which device you sign-up on.
Now you're all set, and can download the Surfshark app, enabling you to protect your privacy online.
What makes Surfshark great?
Surfshark is lightning quick and the fastest VPN out there. In our testing it hit speeds of over 950 Mbps and, as long as your internet connection is solid, it will never slow you down.
As a result, we rate Surfshark as the number one streaming VPN. It had no issues unblocking any of the streaming sites we threw at it, so whether it's Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, or BBC iPlayer, Surfshark has you covered.
You can protect an unlimited number of devices on one plan with rock solid privacy and security. Alternative ID is included with all plans, allowing you to create a fake online persona. A kill switch and Surfshark's version of split tunneling – Bypasser – are present too.
The more expensive Surfshark One plan includes Surfshark's award-winning Antivirus and ID alerts. The data removal service Incogni is thrown in with the most expensive plan, Surfshark One+.
Surfshark also has paid add-ons such as Dedicated IP and Alternative Number.
