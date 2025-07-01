Most NordVPN users are making the same mistake – don't be one of them

VPNs are an essential privacy tool. They encrypt and protect our data, allow us to bypass internet restrictions, and can unblock geo-restricted streaming content.

These are some of the most popular uses for the best VPNs, but some are also packed full of lesser-known yet incredibly useful features.

NordVPN is our top-rated VPN, and arguably the most well-known name in the VPN business. It's packed full of features, covering all areas of cybersecurity – you can read about them all in our NordVPN review.

The Tom's Guide VPN team love features like Threat Protection Pro, Double VPN, and NordProtect. But what is NordVPN's most underused feature? Is there a hidden gem you're missing out on?

We asked the NordVPN team those very questions, and what they said might surprise you.

"One of NordVPN’s most useful, yet often overlooked features"

The most underused NordVPN feature doesn't actually have anything to do with its VPN – it's the Dark Web Monitor.

Eduardas Lavrinovičius, Product Director at NordVPN described Dark Web Monitor as "one of NordVPN’s most useful, yet often overlooked features." He added that many subscribers "aren't even aware" the feature exists.

So, what is Dark Web Monitoring? Lavrinovičius said "Dark Web Monitor continuously scans the dark web for your personal information."

"When your email address appears in leaked databases or breach compilations, the feature immediately alerts you through the NordVPN app and email."

The dark web can be a hive for hackers and cybercriminals. Any of your leaked credentials can be bought, sold, and shared on the dark web. As a result, your accounts and personal information is at risk.

You can instruct Dark Web Monitoring to search for different email addresses – I currently have alerts set up for three – and it'll scan thousands of dark web pages.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your data is compromised, you'll receive a dark web alert in your NordVPN app, as well as via email.

Alerts can enable you to take early action and secure your at risk accounts before any information has been sold or shared. If your information has already been accessed, then the alerts will tell you which accounts might have been infiltrated.

NordVPN says leaked dark web data can include:

Names

Home addresses

Phone numbers

Email addresses

Login credentials for online services

Social Security numbers

Credit card numbers

And other personally identifiable information (PII)

Lavrinovičius said that "soon, the service will also monitor credit cards, IDs, phone numbers, and more."

"Additionally, we've updated our breach response guidance to offer clearer support and improved tools for staying safe after an incident."

"Users appreciate these ongoing efforts, and Dark Web Monitor currently boasts an 80% satisfaction rate. Operating quietly in the background, this feature keeps you informed and secure without requiring any technical expertise from your side."

How to set up Dark Web Monitoring

Setting up Dark Web Monitoring is easy. Open your NordVPN app on desktop or mobile and select the bullseye icon on the left hand side.

Toggle Dark Web Monitoring on and enter the emails you'd like the feature to scan for.

(Image credit: Future)

That's it, it's as simple as that. You don't have to do anything else and NordVPN will alert you if your data is found on the dark web.

NordVPN also has a handy guide on how to use the Dark Web Monitoring feature.

How else to protect yourself

Identity theft, phishing scams, account lock-out, and credential stuffing are all dangers posed by data leaks. But, as well as enabling Dark Web Monitoring, there are tools you can use to secure your data.

The best password managers generate and store complex, secure passwords for all your accounts. NordPass is included in all NordVPN plans except NordVPN Basic and it's simple and effective. It also allows you to autofill information and includes two-factor authentication.

NordVPN's not the only VPN to throw in a password manager – so do ExpressVPN and Proton VPN do – and there are plenty of quality standalone options too.

NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro is the best VPN malware protection and has just been certified as the only anti-phishing VPN tool for a second time.

The feature identified 90% of phishing sites thrown at it, and it's an ideal first line of defence against potential hackers. But it's not 100% accurate so remember to always check links and site pages. Never give away your personal information unless you're 100% the request is genuine.

(Image credit: NordProtect)

If the worst happens and you're a victim of identity theft, NordProtect might be able to assist you. It's only available to users in the US but will offer up to $1 million in cyber insurance and up to $100k in cyber extortion protection.

You'll benefit from a dedicated case manager and additional dark web and credit monitoring. UK users can benefit from up to £5,000 in cyber insurance, for scam loss and ID theft recovery.

NordProtect is included with NordVPN Prime, or as a standalone product, in the US. The UK offering is included in the NordVPN Ultimate plan.

