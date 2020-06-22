Simply, the best overall VPN around. If you’re a VPN perfectionist, you will get what you pay for with ExpressVPN - military-grade security, high speeds, and user-friendly interface with plenty of features - while it's also really easy to use for VPN beginners.

ExpressVPN is the best-in-class VPN provider. It offers the highest levels of security and a massive number of servers, spread across 94 countries. Although it costs significantly more than its competitors, ExpressVPN is the go-to choice for businesses needing a hassle-free, top-quality VPN solution.

An investment in ExpressVPN means reliable and secure internet access, exceptional data security, and extensive customization options.

In our ExpressVPN review, we outline exactly why this VPN is so widely respected to help you decide if this product is right for you.

(Image credit: Future)

Plans and Pricing

Honestly, ExpressVPN is one of the most expensive VPNs available. Multiple plans are available, with the cheapest being a recurring annual subscription, which costs $8.32 per month. Meanwhile, a 6-month subscription costs $9.99 per month, while a recurring monthly subscription costs $12.95 per month.

The good news however, is that Tom's Guide readers can save more on ExpressVPN over the above pricing. Click through to this page and you'll be able to get an extra three months free on an annual sub, with monthly pricing from $6.67. So that's a decent discount on the world's greatest VPN service.

Fortunately, all ExpressVPN subscriptions enable the user to access every one of ExpressVPN's servers. One ExpressVPN account can also support up to five devices. If you connect your internet router, you can provide even more devices with private and secure internet access.

More: Grab yourself a bargain with the best cheap VPN

Features

Servicing over 160 locations in 94 countries, ExpressVPN offers more VPN options than most other VPN services. With servers available on every continent except Antarctica, it's easy to find a server that suits your business' needs. Having used ExpressVPN for several years, we regularly swap between servers in Melbourne, Paris, New York, and Tokyo depending on our requirements.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

ExpressVPN also ensures that for almost all its locations, multiple VPN protocols are available. Whether OpenVPN UDP/TCP, IPsec, or IKEv2, ExpressVPN users can choose a VPN protocol that best suits their individual needs. Users can also request that the ExpressVPN application automatically select the most appropriate VPN protocol.

When using ExpressVPN, one of our favorite features is the split-tunneling tool. Because using a VPN inevitably slows down your internet speeds, users may not want all apps to access the VPN simultaneously. The split-tunneling tool allows users to choose which applications or websites will use the VPN, ensuring general browsing or media streaming continues at faster speeds. This feature is not available with most of ExpressVPN's competitors.

More: See where Express ranks in our best Netflix VPN list

ExpressVPN also offers best-in-class security. Its employment of both AES 256-bit encryption and 4096-bit authentication keys means it is virtually impossible to track your internet usage and connection history.

An additional pillar of the security framework is the use of TrustedServer. This service enables ExpressVPN's servers to run solely off RAM storage and means no identifying data is logged on its servers, not even in an encrypted form. Without a doubt, ExpressVPN is among the most secure VPN services commercially available.

Interface and in use

The ExpressVPN application is easy to use and is available on almost all devices, including game consoles and smart TVs. This separates the service from its competitors. As previously mentioned, connecting ExpressVPN to an internet router can also provide seamless VPN access to an entire office space or meeting room.

When using the app, changing servers is intuitive, and the application will always tell you when you are connected or when a VPN connection is lost. If you suddenly lose connection, the kill switch function ensures your internet connection is blocked until a secure connection can be reestablished.

The search function makes finding servers easy, and the app will remember which servers you connect to the most often (this logged data doesn’t leave your phone).

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

The competition

If your business wants a cheaper option for VPN access, then we would advise against ExpressVPN. Its closest competitor, NordVPN, charges only $125.64 for a three-year subscription, making it substantially cheaper. However, while NordVPN is a worthy choice in VPN provider, its servers are less reliable than those of ExpressVPN.

Free VPN options may also suit the needs of certain businesses and organizations. But we must be clear that the reliability and depth of features of free services simply won't match those of ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN: Final verdict

With ExpressVPN, it's quite simple: top-notch security, a best-in-class range of server options, and split tunnelling make ExpressVPN the premier choice in VPN technology. If you need a comprehensive VPN solution for you or your business, ExpressVPN is a great choice, and the platform’s high cost is well justified.

However, if the cost is an issue, there are many other quality VPN solutions available that will suit the needs of small and mid-sized businesses.

Specs

Client software platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, BlackBerry, Kindle Fire, Nook, routers, Playstation

Native supported platforms: All of the above, plus Chromebook, Windows Phone, Proxy service (not VPN) available for game consoles, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Boxee

Supported protocols: OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, PPTP, SSTP, IKEv2

No. of servers: 3000+

No. of countries: 94

Country of registration: British Virgin Islands

Payment options: Credit card, PayPal, Bitcoin, AliPay, GiroPay, WebMoney

Real name necessary? No

Encryption protocol: AES-256

Data usage: Unlimited

Bandwidth usage: Unlimited

Max. no. of simultaneously connected devices: Five

Customer support: 24/7 chat and email

Privacy policy: No logging