As the most popular mobile OS, it’s no surprise that pretty much every one of the best VPNs offers an Android VPN app – but which one should you pick to serve as your device’s guardian angel? With such a wealth of offerings it can be hard to figure out which mobile VPN to choose, so that’s why we’ve rounded up the top five for you to pick from.

Since you’ll be using your Android device when you’re out and about, it’s the piece of tech you’re most likely to have connected to public Wi-Fi or use when abroad – from your daily coffee shop visit to a month-long sojourn in China. As such, it's essential to have an Android VPN installed to keep you safe, whatever you're doing and wherever you're doing it.

Alongside securing notoriously vulnerable public Wi-Fi networks, a VPN on Android can give you access to geo-blocked streaming services like Netflix and your mobile banking abroad, sidestep location-based price targeting and stop Google tracking you. There are plenty of compelling reasons to get one – the hardest part is working out which is the best Android VPN for you.

What makes the best Android VPN?

The essential features of any VPN are connection speed, security, number of servers and ease of use, with the latter being a big concern for many users. Although VPNs may have been seen as the preserve of hardcore techies in the past, their breakthrough into the mainstream has meant many have become incredibly user-friendly with slick interfaces and super-simple installation.

Amongst other features, the best Android VPNs will have a kill switch which protects you in the unlikely event that your connection fails, sparing you from the dangers of whatever network you might be using.

You might also get split tunnelling, which separates your traffic. This lets you route certain apps though the VPN while allowing others use your standard connection – great if you need to use location services or if certain apps don’t play nicely with your mobile VPN.

In terms of the full package, the best Android VPN is ExpressVPN (you’ll find out exactly why in a second), but there are other great options available for certain needs or budgets. So, read on to discover the five best Android VPN apps available today.

The best Android VPNs apps today

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

1. ExpressVPN

The absolute best Android VPN service

Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Simultaneous connections: 5 | 24/7 support: Yes | Play Store rating: 4.0 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Money-back guarantee: 30 days

Slick, trouble-free apps

Excellent configuration

Industry-leading support

Unblocks Netflix and the rest

Not the most simultaneous connections

ExpressVPN is the best Android VPN (read the full ExpressVPN review here) thanks to rapid connection speeds, fantastic security and near-perfect 24/7 customer support. However, not only is it the most powerful VPN on Android, but it’s also one of the easiest to use. With a clean, simple interface and tons of servers in all the locations you could wish for, it’s no surprise we rate it as the best VPN app on the market.

When you’re on the go you’ll be able to access any Netflix library you want, as well as your iPlayer, Hulu and Amazon Prime accounts. Express doesn’t stop there, though.

If you want to delve into the guts of the app to configure it just how you like, there’s great power under the hood. Just like the desktop client, you’ll be able to switch between a selection of protocols, activate a kill switch to protect you should your connection fail, and even split tunnelling if you want to choose which apps to route through the VPN.

Although the five-device limit isn’t the most generous, it should be enough to cover all your mobile devices plus your desktop computer and smart TV to boot. And, if you have problems with any of those, the class-leading online support and live chat will help you out in minutes should you need it.

While there’s no trial – few VPNs offer one – there’s an industry-standard 30-day money-back guarantee in case you discover it's not quite right for you. However, as the very best Android VPN available today, it’s unlikely to come to that.

Get 49% off the best Android VPN app

Tom’s Guide readers are offered three months free with ExpressVPN’s year-long plan which, alongside the 49% discount, gives 15 months for the price of 12. For the best Android VPN available, this is a steal – but you’re still covered by that 30-day money-back guarantee if things don't work out.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

2. Surfshark

Bargain-basement yet fully featured Android VPN

Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Simultaneous connections: Unlimited | 24/7 support: Yes | Play Store rating: 4.2 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Money-back guarantee: 30 days

Great value

Attractive and effective Android app

Great connection speeds

Unlimited connections

App lacks truly in-depth features

Surfshark is somewhat of an anomaly – since when has a decidedly budget product delivered as well as the big hitters? The first thing you’ll notice is the excellent app, which keeps things simple while providing you the option to configure a fair amount – including a kill switch, split tunnelling and extra beta features such as HackLock and BlindSearch.

Another standout feature is Surfshark’s unlimited connections policy. No matter how many devices you own, you’ll be able to install this VPN on each one and use them at the same time – that sounds like a challenge if we ever heard one.

Surfshark is also great for unblocking streaming content, and connection speeds are consistently strong. So, wherever you are in the world, you’ll have access to your favourite shows and be able to stream them in HD.

Beyond all that, Surfshark’s party piece is its price – for less than $2 a month you’ll have top-tier VPN protection. While the apps and support aren’t quite up to the gold standard of ExpressVPN, if you’re looking to spend as little as possible on an Android VPN then Surfshark should be one of the first to consider.

Head over to the Surfshark website to sign up

(Image credit: NordVPN)

3. NordVPN

The biggest name is still one of the best

Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Simultaneous connections: 6 | 24/7 support: Yes | Play Store rating: 4.2 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Money-back guarantee: 30 days

Good privacy credentials

Big name

Tons of features on Android

Awkward app design

If you’ve only heard of one VPN before, it’s likely to be NordVPN. With over 10 million downloads on the Play Store and excellent reviews, the VPN titan is a tempting proposition.

It’s evident that NordVPN has prioritised the security of its customers. It offers Double VPN and Onion over VPN plus a good selection of protocols should you want to change them, and you'll get Nord’s CyberSec malware and phishing protection too. Nord has also been certified by an independent audit to be truly zero-logging, so if privacy is a priority that’ll be a big tick.

The app is powerful, and there’s plenty of configuration available if you venture into the settings. However, one drawback is its awkward design. The VPN on Android mirrors the desktop client’s layout, and opens up with a map-based interface. While this works well on a larger monitor, limited real estate on a phone means it can be hard to find the exact server you’re after. There’s a server list available, but we’d like to see it straight off the bat.

That one gripe aside, NordVPN is as successful as it is for a reason. Secure and fully featured apps, a great support network and a remarkably good price mean that it’s certainly one to keep on your radar.

Head over to the NordVPN website to sign up

(Image credit: IPVanish)

4. IPVanish

Reliable US-based veteran still doing well

Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Simultaneous connections: 10 | 24/7 support: Yes | Play Store rating: 4.1 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, YouTube, Hulu | Money-back guarantee: 30 days

App provides lots of info

In-depth configuration

Free SugarSync cloud storage

Could be too complex for novices

Long-standing IPVanish provides users with a powerful Android VPN that retains a whole load of functionality from its desktop client. The first thing you’ll notice is the amount of info you’re given – for VPN novices it might be a little much, but for those who like to keep a track of servers, IP addresses and more, it’s all good stuff.

A nice touch is how the VPN on Android has kept the scrolling connection speed graph from the desktop client. Again, it might be overkill, but we appreciate a little aesthetic flair. To match this in-depth data, users are given plenty of options, including protocol selection, a kill switch, split tunnelling and ‘Scramble’, which hides the fact you’re using a VPN at all.

As a bonus, should you choose to purchase an IPVanish plan you’ll also be treated to a free SugarSync subscription. Bearing in mind that SugarSync alone costs twice what IPVanish does, if you’re after secure cloud storage it might be sneaky backdoor into getting a bargain plus a free VPN.

While in practice IPVanish’s Android VPN might not be quite as polished as ExpressVPN’s (and speeds are marginally slower, too), if you’re looking for a decidedly techy experience then it’s one to consider.

Head over to the IPVanish website to sign up

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

5. CyberGhost

Back-to-basics Android VPN

Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Simultaneous connections : 7 | 24/7 support: Yes | Play Store rating: 4.0 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Money-back guarantee: 45 days

Decent performance

Cheap

Easy to use

Very little configuration

For those that just want the peace of mind a VPN can give them without all the bells and whistles, then CyberGhost is a decent option.

If you go for the three-year plan, $2.10 a month is definitely a bargain. For that price you get a fairly rudimentary Android app that lacks the depth of the VPNs above, but it's all you really need to get surfing in safety. Split tunnelling is an option – always useful for mobile VPNs – and CyberGhost also randomises your port which can help to bypass VPN blocking.

You don’t get a kill switch or the ability to change your protocol, but thankfully CyberGhost works great as a VPN for Netflix and also unblocks iPlayer outside the UK. However, Surfshark does do all this and more for an even better price.

CyberGhost offers a simple experience, and provides a quality VPN service in its own right – we wouldn’t recommend any provider that doesn’t. However, it does lack a little of the functionality you’ll get if you go with the cream of the crop.

Head over to the CyberGhost website to sign up

Do I need an Android VPN?

Having an Android VPN on your device is a must, especially if you ever connect to public Wi-Fi networks.

These networks are often unprotected, and it’s possible for other individuals on the same network to access your device. A mobile VPN’s encryption protects you and your data from any potential hackers, and for just that we’d say the small monthly fee is worth it.

However, one of the biggest reasons users sign up to use their VPN for streaming. If you’re abroad, it’s likely you won’t be able to access the shows you watch at home without a VPN – even if you’ve paid the subscription.

This is because online TV services geo-block their libraries for licencing reasons (Netflix and iPlayer, to mention a couple). Using a VPN can make your device appear to be in a country of your choice, and you’ll therefore be able to access the same media anyone else in that country can.

Are Android VPNs legal?

VPNs have developed a somewhat tarnished reputation due to their links with hackers, pirates and other online criminals. However, it's 100% legal to have a VPN on any and all of your devices – and the vast majority of users remain entirely above board as well.

While the privacy that VPNs provide might occasionally benefit shady characters, upstanding citizens are entitled to enjoy those freedoms for their own personal, legal uses too.

How do you set up an Android VPN?

Installing a VPN on Android is as easy as installing any other app.

Firstly, you’ll need to download the app from either the Play Store or directly from the provider’s website. From there you can install the app as usual, and once the app has opened you’ll be asked to sign in to your account.

Once you’ve signed in, your device will ask for your permission to set up a VPN connection. This will appear no matter what Android VPN you’ve signed up for. After you’ve allowed those permissions, your VPN is set up and ready to go.

All the VPNs on this page have excellent support networks, so if you do run into any problems they'll always be happy to help.

Read more: