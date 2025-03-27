Proton VPN partners with Vivaldi browser to fight back against big tech

You can now enjoy increased online protection, in all four seasons, as one of the best VPNs has partnered with secure browser Vivaldi.

Proton VPN has announced the new partnership, which combines class-leading privacy protections from one of the most private VPNs with Vivaldi's powerful advanced customization and user control.

Users will now be provided with a secure, powerful, and tailored online experience that challenges the status quo of big tech browsers and provides a viable European alternative to Google and Apple that helps people retake control of their digital lives.

Proton VPN: the privacy-focused VPN

If privacy is your #1 concern, then look no further than Proton VPN. Over 11,000 servers are protected by class-leading privacy and security credentials, with Secure Core and its Stealth protocol providing even more protection. It's also super fast, great for streaming, and can protect up to 10 devices. The 2-year plan works out at $3.59 per month ($86.16 up front). There's a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you commit.

Proton VPN is now integrated into Vivaldi's desktop browser, and users can take advantage of VPN protection without requiring additional downloads or updates.

A majority of mainstream browsers collect huge amounts of our personal data, feeding the big tech business model. Our habits, search history, preferences, and activity is all tracked – and there's not always a lot we can do about it.

By using a browser that's not operated by the likes of Google and making use of an integrated VPN, you can limit the amount of your personal data that is collected, and protect yourself from the dominant players in the online browser market.

"Consumers around the world are fed up with Big Tech's data collection. The problem is they haven't until recently had an alternative," said David Peterson, General Manager at Proton VPN.

"Europe is perfectly placed to offer that alternative and this is what companies like Proton and Vivaldi are building. Together, Proton VPN and Vivaldi are setting a new standard that challenges the dominance of tech giants, providing a viable European alternative that helps people retake control of their digital lives."

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

Proton VPN's seamless integration ensures easy activation. Upon successfully logging into your Vivaldi account, Proton VPN Free is ready to use, with no bandwidth limits.

Proton VPN Free is one of the best free VPNs out there, but users also have the option to upgrade to the paid version.

The free version is a great tool if you simply want to protect your data and are not too fussed about server options. There are only 86 servers available in five countries, with protection for only one device.

But all major platforms are supported, a kill switch is present, and you benefit from Proton VPN's exceptional privacy credentials.

Upgrading to the paid plan will see you access over 11,000 servers, excellent speeds and streaming capabilities, and protection for up to 10 devices.

(Image credit: NurPhoto / Getty Images)

The Vivaldi browser is fully customizable and puts users in control. Your privacy is protected thanks to built-in tracker and ad-blocker, as well as secure email, notes, and calendar features.

Tatsuki Tomita, CCO and co-founder at Vivaldi said: "While innovation drives technology forward, we believe ethics must guide its path. Proton and Vivaldi demonstrate that powerful products don't require compromising user privacy."

"Our partnership represents a principled alternative to big tech, one where your data remains yours, not a commodity to be sold. We believe private and secure browsing isn't a luxury but a fundamental right for everyone."

"Together, we're creating solutions that prioritize users above all else, uphold higher ethical standards, and empower people to break free from tech giants who don't share these values."