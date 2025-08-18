Proton VPN brings split tunneling to Linux – here's what you need to know

Proton VPN has announced split tunneling will be coming to its Linux apps. The feature is currently in beta and allows you to select which apps can bypass the VPN.

Split tunneling is only available for Proton VPN's official Fedora and Ubuntu apps. It is not currently supported on its Flatpak app or Debian 12. However, Debian 12 support is coming soon.

Proton VPN is one of the best VPNs, and split tunneling is already available on its Android and Windows VPN apps. In Proton's summer update, Proton VPN announced split tunneling would also be coming to its Mac VPN app.

Split Tunneling is now in beta on Linux 🐧Here’s what’s included:✅ Exclude mode (pick apps to bypass VPN)✅ Fedora + Ubuntu support✅ Only on the official Proton VPN Linux app (no Flatpak support)1/3 pic.twitter.com/3V4wFwXXzlAugust 12, 2025

Exclude app mode only

Proton VPN already features on our best Linux VPN list, and this update will improve its standing.

The provider is currently describing its split tunneling offering as "exclude app mode only." Users can select specific apps to bypass VPN protection, with more customizable options coming soon – these are include mode and IP-based rules.

"Include mode" is the opposite of exclude mode, with only the apps selected receiving VPN protection.

What is split tunneling? Split tunneling enables you to control what apps, or sections of your internet traffic, are routed through an encrypted VPN server. It's a useful feature for ensuring you can access apps that may not work with a VPN (such as online banking) without having to manually turn your VPN on and off each time.

Proton VPN hasn't detailed exactly how its IP-based rules will work. Traditionally, this method allows you to select specific IP addresses to bypass or route through your VPN connection.

Proton VPN said split tunneling is being rolled out gradually and is an "early release, so expect bugs." It thanked its Linux users for testing the feature and will keep improving it based on user feedback.

(Image credit: Proton VPN / Future)

How to use split tunneling on Linux

To access split tunneling on Linux, make sure your Proton VPN Linux app is updated and you're on a paid plan. Then open the app and ensure you're disconnected from the VPN.

Head to Settings, Features, then Split tunneling. Toggle the switch on and click Add. Select all the apps you want to bypass the VPN connection, then click Done – you can easily remove any mistakenly added apps.

Head back to the Proton VPN home screen and connect to a VPN server of your choice. If your excluded apps were already open, ensure you restart them so their internet connection can be properly routed.