NordVPN price and plans – costs and deals in 2024

When it comes to the best VPNs, we don't think you can beat NordVPN. One of the biggest names in the world of VPNs, we rank it at the top of the pile.

While we think NordVPN is brilliantly straightforward to use, that's not always the case with the pricing. If you've been weighing up a subscription, you might have noticed that there are three different service tiers, and that the price changes based on subscription length (and any promotions).

With this handy guide, we'll break down the prices and differences so you can decide which plan is the best option for you.

NordVPN Basic

Unlike other tiered subscriptions, the cheapest subscription option to NordVPN is no facsimile of the real thing. You still get access to the same market-leading VPN with up to 10 simultaneous connections and over 6,000 servers in 111 countries. That should cover pretty much all your essential devices as an individual.

As with most subscription services, a longer-term plan will give you a better deal. It's much cheaper (per month) to subscribe for a year or two rather than one month at a time.

1 month: $12.99 per month

1 year: $4.59 per month (billed as $55.08)

2 years: $3.69 per month (billed as $88.56)

But the good news doesn't stop there. These are the standard prices, but Tom's Guide readers can enjoy an exclusive cheaper price of $3.39 per month.



Rather irritatingly, NordVPN's prices are variable depending on if you've visited the site before, with the best prices going to first-time visitors. However, if you open the link above in a new incognito window then you'll get the very best price available at the time.

NordVPN Plus

Although more expensive than the Basic plan, NordVPN Plus gives you access to its Threat Protection Pro tool. This is a serious antivirus equivalent that protects you from malware, phishing and suspicious links even when the VPN isn't enabled. Plus, you'll also get access to Nord's Data Breach Scanner and password manager tool, NordPass.

1 month: $13.99 per month

1 year: $5.49 per month (billed as $65.88)

2 years: $4.69 per month (billed as $112.56)

(Image credit: Nord VPN)

Price still not good enough? Well again, Tom's Guide readers can get a discounted price as low as $4.39 per month. Remember, if you've visited NordVPN's site before you might need to open the link in an incognito window for the best price.

Nord VPN Ultimate

As the name suggests, this is Nord's most comprehensive (and expensive) level of subscription. You get everything in the prior tiers, as well 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage and cyber insurance should you fall victim to any scheme or online shopping fraud. How's that for peace of mind?

1 month: $15.99 per month

1 year: $7.49 per month (billed as $95.88)

2 years: $6.69 per month (billed as $167.76)

(Image credit: Petter Lagson)

Once again, for the true lowest prices, Tom's Guide readers should can bag a better deal that works out at $6.39 per month. I'm repeating myself again here, but if you can't see that deal, try opening the link in a new incognito window.

The best price on NordVPN

NordVPN: From $3.39 a month

NordVPN is probablye the most popular VPN around, and in our testing it proved to be the most effective, too. It's one of the quickest VPNs, and it's superb for streaming. NordVPN is also jam-packed with privacy-enhancing tools to secure your day-to-day browsing. You can try it out with its 30-day money-back guarantee and claim a full refund if you don't like it.

How good is NordVPN?

In our opinion, it's the best. NordVPN combines a user-friendly experience, supreme speed and top-level security in one package. It's also one of the best value VPNs out there and sits between the premium-priced ExpressVPN and out top cheap VPN Surfshark.

Nord is also our number one choice for the best streaming VPN. It has an excellent record for unblocking the biggest streaming services like Netflix and letting users access region-locked content.