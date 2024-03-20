Amazon Big Spring Sale deals LIVE — 41+ sales vetted by deal experts

The first-ever Amazon Big Spring Sale is now underway. Through March 25, Amazon is promising hundreds of deals on seasonal items with discounts on spring apparel, outdoor furniture, garden essentials, and more. Naturally, we're also seeing aggressive discounts on Amazon's own line of products. That includes deals on Amazon hardware, like Fire Tablets and Blink cameras, as well as discounts on Amazon's Essentials line of apparel.

To be clear, this isn't a Prime Day in March type of event. The Amazon Big Spring Sale is much more focused on home- and lifestyle-oriented deals. Additionally, unlike Prime Day, this week's deals are open to all shoppers. (By comparison, Prime Day deals are only available to Prime members).

I've been covering retail events for over 17 years. Below I'm rounding up the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals you can shop. Along with the Tom's Guide team, we'll be looking for the best deals on items we've reviewed, own, or recommend. We're also price checking all deals against competing retailers and against Amazon's own prices to ensure we list the lowest prices available.

Editor's Choice Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

Apparel

Adidas sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2FC5074E24-BE81-4DB7-BBCA-F4ADD5B745D0%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $5 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $5. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: <a href="https://adidas.7eer.net/c/221109/264102/4270?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fmembers_deals" data-link-merchant="adidas.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $8 @ Adidas

Amazon Essentials apparel (Men): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2F68cd4d79%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to 50% off @ Amazon

Spring is almost here and Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel for men. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more. After discount, you can get the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Regular-Fit-Short-Sleeve-Windowpane%2Fdp%2FB07F275LCZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Essentials Oxford Shirt for $10 (pictured), which is 50% off.

Amazon Essentials apparel (Women): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2F3a6ce330%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 60% off its line of women's apparel. The sale includes sweaters, cardigans, t-shirts, sandals, shorts, and more. As part of the sale you can get the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Open-Front-Cardigan-Sweater%2Fdp%2FB07F2J4W86%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Essentials Women's Cardigan for $20 (pictured, was $28).

Adidas Unisex Adilette Slides Sandals: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fadidas-Adilette-Shower-Slide-Sandal%2Fdp%2FB071HTKXJW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $25 now $19 @ Amazon

I own these sandals and they're great for various uses: at the beach, at the gym locker, or for walking around the house. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and their hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly, so you can get them wet and they'll dry rapidly.

Adidas Men's Entrada 22 Jersey: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fadidas-Entrada-Graphic-Jersey-Black%2Fdp%2FB091K2R52H%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $25 now $17 @ Amazon

From gym workouts to outdoor runs, this soccer jersey is designed to keep you dry thanks to Adidas' AeroReady technology. The 100% polyester jersey has a v-neckline to ensure it keeps its shape. It's available in various colors and sizes.

Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Bike Short: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-GoFlex-Short-Pockets%2Fdp%2FB08C811RRH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $18 @ Amazon

Ideal for biking, walking, or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. It has exterior side pockets and its spandex blend fabric features 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and UPF 40+ properties.

Skechers Women's Go Walk High Waisted Leggings: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Backbend-Waisted-Legging%2Fdp%2FB07MT7C46D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now from $24 @ Amazon

These moisture-wicking, stretch leggings have a cotton feel and a high-waisted waistband. There are also pockets at the side and by the waistband to keep your stuff safe while you're working out. They're on sale starting from $24 in certain sizes and colors.

TVs

TV sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ftvs%2Fb%3Fie%3DUTF8%26node%3D172659%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $79.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1563300475775&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftop-deals%2Ftv-deals%2Fpcmcat1563300475775.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1563300475775&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $79 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fshop%2Fdeals%2Felectronics%2Ftvs" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $118 @ Walmart

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMDH95GG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $239 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/insignia-4k-ultra-hd-fire-tv-edition" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6562188&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Finsignia-55-class-f30-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-fire-tv%2F6562188.p%3FskuId%3D6562188&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$239 @ Best Buy

Hisense 55" U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C6WLWQ5R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $579 now $398 @ Amazon

The Hisense U6K is the least-expensive Mini-LED TV we've seen and the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-budget-tvs" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best budget TV on the market. The Editor's Choice TV offers spectacular contrast while its quantum dot filter ensures well-saturated colors. It also offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support. Gamers take note that it has a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, but its Mini-LED lighting still managed to make games pop. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/hisense-u6k-mini-led-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense U6K review, we said "if you want the best bang for your buck, the Hisense U6K can't be beat."

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6541868&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-55-class-u6-series-mini-led-qled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6541868.p%3FskuId%3D6541868&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$399 @ Best Buy

TCL 75" Q6 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1J44WCR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $899 now $599 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/tvs/tcl-q6-qled-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FTCL-75-Class-Q-Class-4K-QLED-HDR-Smart-TV-with-Google-TV-75Q650G%2F2620966245" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$598 @ Walmart

Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C73H8PVT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,099 now $748 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and Hisense promises this TV will reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/hisense-u8k-mini-led-google-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense U8K Mini-LED review we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the most colorful TVs we've tested and puts out above average light for its price point.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6541871&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-55-class-u8-series-mini-led-qled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6541871.p%3FskuId%3D6541871&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$749 @ Best Buy

LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLG-48-Inch-Class-OLED48C3PUA-Built%2Fdp%2FB0BVXK9N6X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $896 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lg-oled-c3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXJ69F4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">48" for $996

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXF72HV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">55" for $1,296

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXDPZP3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">65" for $1,596

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVX61P9B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">77" for $2,296

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVX7D41W%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">83" for $3,496

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXVLWV7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,699 now $1,096 @ Amazon

The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lg-b3-oled" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537949&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-55-class-b3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6537949.p%3FskuId%3D6537949&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,099 @ Best Buy

Headphones

Sony WF-C700N: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-Canceling-Bluetooth-Headphones-Resistance%2Fdp%2FB0BYPFNW6T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $95 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-C700N are one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-wireless-earbuds,review-6160.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/sony-wf-c700n" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their second-lowest price ever right now.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538256&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wf-c700n-truly-wireless-noise-canceling-in-ear-headphones-black%2F6538256.p%3FskuId%3D6538256&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Best Buy