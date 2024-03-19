Huge JBL sale at Amazon — 7 speakers I'd buy from $39

The Amazon Big Spring Sale doesn't officially start until tomorrow (March 20), but prices are already dropping and the retailer has some great deals on many of JBL's most popular speakers.

For instance, the JBL Go 3 is now just $39 at Amazon, which is an excellent portable speaker. It's especially useful for outdoor activities such as camping or hiking. However, if you're looking for an uber-powerful soundbar setup to partner with one of the best Amazon Spring Sale TV deals, then the JBL Bar 1300X is just $1,299 at Amazon right now. It has amazing performance that blew me away on movie night, and $400 off the MSRP is the best deal I've seen on it so far this year.

Below I've rounded up the best deals I've found so far on JBL's most popular speakers and soundbars.

Best JBL speakers and soundbars deals right now

JBL Go 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Bluetooth-Built-Waterproof-Dustproof%2Fdp%2FB08KW1KR5H%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/jbl-go-3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">JBL Go 3 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for traveling and outdoor adventures, and it's dropped to $39 at Amazon. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ultra-compact in size. But it still offers surprisingly strong sound and up to five hours of playback on a single battery charge.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjbl-go3-portable-waterproof-wireless-speaker-black%2F6427076.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 @ Best Buy

JBL Clip 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Clip-Black-Noise-Cancelling-Speakerphone%2Fdp%2FB07Q6ZWMLR%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive submersion. The JBL Clip 3 is available in multiple colors, so you can match it to the bag you plan to *clip* it to.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjbl-clip-3-portable-bluetooth-speaker-black%2F6213287.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 @ Best Buy

JBL Flip 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07QJ6Z8PF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/jbl-flip-5" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">JBL Flip 5 has dropped to $89 at Amazon. That's a great deal but this isn't the lowest price ever (it dropped to $69 for Black Friday). This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12-hour battery life. Right now, this deal is being offered by a third-party seller on selected color options but fulfilled by Amazon.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjbl-flip-5-portable-bluetooth-speaker-black%2F6356535.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$89 @ Best Buy

JBL Flip 6: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Flip-Bluetooth-Waterproof-PartyBoost%2Fdp%2FB09GJZKQ3K%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $109 @ Amazon

The JBL Flip 6 balances compact size with impressive audio quality, and it's also fully waterproof and dust-resistant. It packs 12 hours of battery on a full charge. Its pleasantly rich bass is one of its biggest advantages, and its upgraded Bluetooth connectivity shouldn't be overlooked either. Overall, it's an impressive update to one of the most popular portable speakers on the market. It's important to note that this isn't the lowest price I've seen it at (it dropped to $89 in the Black Friday sales last year) but is still an attractive price cut.

JBL Pulse 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Pulse-Portable-Bluetooth-Dazzling%2Fdp%2FB0BQPVNJFN%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

SAVE $50 This attention-grabbing Bluetooth speaker straddles the company's portable speakers and 'fun' party speakers ranges. Along with putting on a comprehensive light show, my <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/jbl-pulse-5-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">JBL Pulse 5 review mentioned that it did a solid job at pumping out upbeat tunes while putting on a dazzling light show. It's robust enough to take on your travels, and an eye-catching addition for a kid's bedroom.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjbl-pulse-5-portable-bluetooth-speaker-with-light-show-black%2F6531637.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Best Buy

JBL Authentics 300: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Authentics-300-Streaming-Built%2Fdp%2FB0CCK2TFQB%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $379 @ Amazon

SAVE $70! This 100W portable speaker delivers up to 8-hours of playback via the built-in battery pack and comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It's fitted with a pair of 1-inch tweeters partnered to a 5-inch woofer, and a down-firing 6-inch passive bass radiator. In my <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/audio/speakers/jbl-authentics-300-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">JBL Authentics 300 review, I loved the retro style that's based on the company's 1970s Hi-Fi speakers. This isn't the lowest price I've seen for it though (it dropped to $349 previously), but it's the lowest price in Amazon's Big Spring Sale so far.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjbl-authentics-300-smart-home-speaker-black%2F6554783.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$379 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crutchfield.com%2FS-XAjZn8CxgIh%2Fp_109ATH300B%2FJBL-Authentics-300.html%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="crutchfield.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$379 @ Crutchfield