Amazon Big Spring Sale — unlocked Motorola phones starting at $99, Razr phones under $499, and more
Owning a foldable just got cheaper
Motorola’s been pretty active over the last year in building up its portfolio of smartphones, including its foldable phones. While the Razr Plus (2023) is arguably the prized foldable in its lineup, the Razr (2023) is the one that actually proves that foldable phones don’t need to cost a fortune. In fact, it’s under $500.
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is giving it an extra discount to entice you to switch to a foldable phone, along with other discounts on some of our other favorite Motorola phones up to 42% off for a limited time. You can read up on our favorite deals below — including one that's under $99. Better yet, all of these Motorola devices are unlocked phones that can be activated on just about any wireless carrier.
Motorola deals — Quick links
- shop the entire Motorola sale at Amazon
- Motorola Edge (2023): was $599 now $349
- Moto G Play (2023): was $169 now $99
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): was $399 now $249
- Motorola Razr+ (2023): was $999 now $699
- Motorola Razr (2023): was $699 now $499
Best Motorola phone deals
Motorola Edge (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMotorola-Unlocked-256GB-Camera-Eclipse%2Fdp%2FB0C9RX9F94%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $349 @ Amazon
The Motorola Edge (2023) has the best deal happening right now during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event with an astounding 42% off discount. For the price, you’re getting a mighty phone with a 6.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, dual cameras, IP68 rating, 4,400 mAh battery, and a speedy 68W wired charging
Moto G Play (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMoto-3-Day-Battery-Unlocked-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0BQ118F2T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $169 now $99 @ Amazon
Few phones ever go below the $200 mark, but the Moto G Play (2023) breaks the threshold at a cost of $99 for a limited time. What’s even more remarkable is that it’s sporting a triple camera system, which is unheard of for any phone under $500.
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMotorola-Stylus-Unlocked-MPCamera-Cosmic%2Fdp%2FB0C2S6TKTL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $249 @ Amazon
In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/moto-g-stylus-5g-2023" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) review, we were astounded by its extra long battery life, lasting over 12 hours on a single charge in our testing. If that’s not enough to convince you, it also comes with a stylus for that paper meets pen experience.
Motorola Razr+ (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMotorola-razr-Unlocked-MPCamera-Black%2Fdp%2FB0C2XF43BD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $699 @ Amazon
Hands down the best flip phone style foldable phone is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/motorola-razr-plus" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Motorola Razr+ (2023). It has everything we want in a flip style foldable, including a sizable outer screen that’s not only perfect for self recordings with the main cameras, but you can run full apps on it as well.
Motorola Razr (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMotorola-Unlocked-Camera-170-82-7-35mm%2Fdp%2FB0CGVXZSQJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $499 @ Amazon
Another impressive foldable phone is the Motorola Razr (2023) because it proves that you don’t need to spend a lot of money on a foldable phone. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/motorola-razr-foldable" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Motorola Razr (2023) review, we were astounded by its excellent design and long lasting battery life.
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
Most Popular
By John Velasco
By James Frew