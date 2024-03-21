Amazon Big Spring Sale — unlocked Motorola phones starting at $99, Razr phones under $499, and more

Motorola’s been pretty active over the last year in building up its portfolio of smartphones, including its foldable phones. While the Razr Plus (2023) is arguably the prized foldable in its lineup, the Razr (2023) is the one that actually proves that foldable phones don’t need to cost a fortune. In fact, it’s under $500.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is giving it an extra discount to entice you to switch to a foldable phone, along with other discounts on some of our other favorite Motorola phones up to 42% off for a limited time. You can read up on our favorite deals below — including one that's under $99. Better yet, all of these Motorola devices are unlocked phones that can be activated on just about any wireless carrier.

Best Motorola phone deals

Motorola Edge (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMotorola-Unlocked-256GB-Camera-Eclipse%2Fdp%2FB0C9RX9F94%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $349 @ Amazon

The Motorola Edge (2023) has the best deal happening right now during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event with an astounding 42% off discount. For the price, you’re getting a mighty phone with a 6.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, dual cameras, IP68 rating, 4,400 mAh battery, and a speedy 68W wired charging

Moto G Play (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMoto-3-Day-Battery-Unlocked-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0BQ118F2T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

Few phones ever go below the $200 mark, but the Moto G Play (2023) breaks the threshold at a cost of $99 for a limited time. What’s even more remarkable is that it’s sporting a triple camera system, which is unheard of for any phone under $500.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMotorola-Stylus-Unlocked-MPCamera-Cosmic%2Fdp%2FB0C2S6TKTL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/moto-g-stylus-5g-2023" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) review, we were astounded by its extra long battery life, lasting over 12 hours on a single charge in our testing. If that’s not enough to convince you, it also comes with a stylus for that paper meets pen experience.

Motorola Razr+ (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMotorola-razr-Unlocked-MPCamera-Black%2Fdp%2FB0C2XF43BD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

Hands down the best flip phone style foldable phone is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/motorola-razr-plus" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Motorola Razr+ (2023). It has everything we want in a flip style foldable, including a sizable outer screen that’s not only perfect for self recordings with the main cameras, but you can run full apps on it as well.