Epic Fire TV Stick deals from $19 in Amazon’s Spring Sale — here’s 5 deals I’d buy right now
Every Fire TV Stick is on sale at Amazon
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is in full swing and as part of the seasonal discounts the online mega-retailer is slicing money off its entire range of Fire TV Sticks. This is your chance to pick up a nifty streaming device on the cheap with deals starting from just $19.
This sale covers everything from the budget-friendly Fire TV Stick Lite up to the premium Fire TV Cube. But my top pick is the all-new Fire TV 4K Max on sale for $39. That’s a $20 discount on a Fire TV stick that offers impressive 4K HDR streaming and ultra-fast performance.
No matter which Fire TV Stick you pick, you’ll be able to turn any television into a Smart TV and get instant access to pretty much all the best streaming services.
This Fire TV Stick sale is just one of the many unmissable discounts right now. For even more deals check out our full coverage of the Amazon Big Spring Sale with lowest prices ever across best-selling products from air fryers to running shoes.
Amazon Fire TV Stick deals — Quick links
- Fire TV Sticks: deals from $19 @ Amazon
- Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $21
- Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $24
- Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39
- Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $124
Best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals right now
Fire TV Stick Lite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ffire-tv-stick-lite-latest-alexa-voice-remote-lite%2Fdp%2FB091G4YP57%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $29 now $21 @ Amazon
Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support and it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite.
Fire TV Stick: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08C1W5N87%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $24 @ Amazon
The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. This streaming device is now just $24.
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fall-new-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BP9MDCQZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fall-new-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max%2Fdp%2FB0BP9SNVH9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-2nd-gen" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.
Fire TV Cube: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-new-fire-tv-cube-4k-streaming-device%2Fdp%2FB09BZZ3MM7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $139 now $114 @ Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 is on sale in Amazon's Big Spring Sale This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-cube-2022" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.
Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team.
