Epic Fire TV Stick deals from $19 in Amazon’s Spring Sale — here’s 5 deals I’d buy right now

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is in full swing and as part of the seasonal discounts the online mega-retailer is slicing money off its entire range of Fire TV Sticks. This is your chance to pick up a nifty streaming device on the cheap with deals starting from just $19.

This sale covers everything from the budget-friendly Fire TV Stick Lite up to the premium Fire TV Cube. But my top pick is the all-new Fire TV 4K Max on sale for $39. That’s a $20 discount on a Fire TV stick that offers impressive 4K HDR streaming and ultra-fast performance.

No matter which Fire TV Stick you pick, you’ll be able to turn any television into a Smart TV and get instant access to pretty much all the best streaming services.

This Fire TV Stick sale is just one of the many unmissable discounts right now. For even more deals check out our full coverage of the Amazon Big Spring Sale with lowest prices ever across best-selling products from air fryers to running shoes.

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals right now

Fire TV Stick Lite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ffire-tv-stick-lite-latest-alexa-voice-remote-lite%2Fdp%2FB091G4YP57%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $29 now $21 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support and it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Fire TV Stick: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08C1W5N87%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. This streaming device is now just $24.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fall-new-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BP9MDCQZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fall-new-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max%2Fdp%2FB0BP9SNVH9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-2nd-gen" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.