These are the best air fryers in Amazon's Big Spring Sales event
If you've been keeping an eye on air fryers in recent months but held out, then you may want to take the plunge now. The Amazon Big Spring Sale is slashing the price of various models from the likes of Cosori and Ninja.
Even better, many of these air fyers can be used for other purposes, like roasting, reheating, or even baking. Some of the biggest deals we've found are the Cosori Air Fryer for $99 (just $3 shy of its all-time price low) and the fantastic Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer for just $79. These deals won't last forever, so get them while they're hot (get it?).
Amazon Air Fryer Deals — Quick links
- shop the entire Amazon Big Spring Sale
- Bella 2: was $39 now $33
- CRUS x Marshmello 3.0: was $49 now $42
- GoWISE USA: was $119 now $62
- Veken Air Fryer: was $159 now $72
- Instant Vortex 5.7QT: was $139 now $79
- Cosori TurboBlaze: was $119 now $99
- Cuisinart Air Fryer: was $149 now $133
- Emeril Lagasse: was $189 now $139
- Cosori Pro III: was $179 now $149
- Midea Dual Basket: was $199 now $159
- Ninja Foodi 8 was $199 now $179
Best air fryer deals
Bella 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBELLA-Multicooker-Removable-Nonstick-Dishwasher%2Fdp%2FB0C353MQCY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $33 @ Amazon
This compact Bella air fryer is easy to find a place for in your home, with air fry, broil, bake, roast and reheat options available. Ideal for couples, it uses a simple control knob to set up that separates it from the button-focused options on this list.
CRUS x Marshmello 3.0: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMarshmello-TurboCrisp-Technology-Temperature-Programmable%2Fdp%2FB0C188CYLW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $42 @ Amazon
This eye-catching collaboration model may look cute but don't underestimate it. It offers TurboCrisp technology for rapid, balanced crisping, and has an auto shut-off so you can leave it without worrying too much. It even comes with cupcake molds.
GoWISE USA: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoWISE-USA-5-8-Quarts-Electric-Recipes%2Fdp%2FB0777RJG6D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $62 @ Amazon
This space-age-looking air fryer has a sleek design that uses a touch screen to pick from presets. For just over $60 it also includes a non-stick pan with a detachable basket, and a recipe book, so you can get started straight away.
Veken Air Fryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FVeken-Functions-Flipping-Advanced-Efficient%2Fdp%2FB0CN19YZZJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $159 now $72 @ Amazon
Save more than 50% on this Veken air fryer, which offers no fewer than 10 presets for common dishes like wings, chicken, steak, pork, fish and more. That makes it easy to use with a heating plate, which means you don't need to flip your food halfway.
Instant Vortex 5.7QT: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FInstant-Pot-Pressure-Steamer-Sterilizer%2Fdp%2FB08V57P86Z%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $139 now $79 @ Amazon
Reduced by almost half price, this Instant 4-in-1 air fryer comes with over a hundred recipes in the companion app, and gets hot more quickly to avoid lengthy preheating times. It gives that same golden finish, too.
Cosori TurboBlaze: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCOSORI-TurboBlaze-6-0-Quart-Air-Fryer%2Fdp%2FB0C33CHG99%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The Cosori TurboBlaze offers 9 functions in one machines for under $100. Use it to air fry, roast, bake and much more. Plus, its airflow system heats everything evenly. It's faster than prior models by up to 46%, too.
Cuisinart Air Fryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCuisinart-Air-Fryer-Oven-Dishwasher-Safe%2Fdp%2FB0BYF8PT3L%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $133 @ Amazon
Great for couples with its large internal capacity, this 5-in-1 comes with 5 presets, too. The maximum temperature is 450F, ideal for faster cooking, and it can keep it warm once it's done, too, which could be ideal for busy households.
Emeril Lagasse Air Fryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FEmeril-Lagasse-Convection-Toaster-Stainless%2Fdp%2FB09B7SB46R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $189 now $139 @ Amazon
Bam! This stainless steel air fryer looks great, with a sort of analog vibe that looks closer to a traditional oven. It's much smaller, though, and offers 24 presets ranging from slow cooking to pizza, while the dual speed fan ensures great air circulation, and it has a huge capacity at 26-quarts, too.
Cosori Pro III: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCOSORI-6-8-Quart-Preheat-Precise-Overcooking%2Fdp%2FB09BJHB2BD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $179 now $149 @ Amazon
This Cosori requires no preheating to get going, and is easy to use thanks to simple presets and dual heating elements that ensure balanced cooking results. It's also paired with an app to control remotely to monitor your dinner's progress, and there are a variety of recipes included.
Midea Dual Basket: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMidea-Basket-Functions-Connectivity-Recipes%2Fdp%2FB0CMXN9ZF7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $159 @ Amazon
This dual basket option from Midea has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can manage your cooking from another room, while also offering 8 functions in one, including toasting, baking, and more. The included app has over 50 recipes to choose from, too.
Ninja Foodi 8 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNinja-DZ201-2-Basket-Technology-Stainless%2Fdp%2FB089TQWJKK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $178 @ Amazon
The Ninja Foodi is a household name for a reason, and this 6-in-1 DualZone offering shows you why. It looks good, has plenty of options, and you can set a different program for each basket. It's big enough for larger, family-sized portions, too.
