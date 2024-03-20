Hurry! Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is $150 off for Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best phones you can buy, complete with brand new AI features, a long-lasting battery, fantastic camera performance and 7 years of software and security updates. Unfortunately all those desirable features don’t come cheap, especially since the price went up this year.

But those of you that assumed the price tag wouldn’t be dropping anytime soon would be wrong. In fact it’s now possible to pick up a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,149 at Amazon — as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. That’s still pricey, but it’s also $150 off the usual price.

Save $150 on the latest Samsung flagship at Amazon, and it's almost like this year's price hike didn't happen. For your money you're getting the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, a 200MP camera with dual telephoto lenses, all the best Galaxy AI features around and some of the best phone battery life we've seen.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra isn’t just another basic Samsung hardware upgrade. There are plenty of hardware upgrades, but Samsung has put a lot of emphasis on the phone’s new suite of Galaxy AI features. Features available on the S24 Ultra include real time translation of phone calls, which also ties into the Interpreter Mode that does much the same thing for real world conversations.

On top of that we have Chat Assist to help you write up messages to friends and co-workers, Samsung Notes’ self-explanatory Summarize feature, an AI voice recorder that transcribes what it hears, and of course generative AI-infused photo editing. There’s also Circle to Search, which lets you search for a photo or phrase by drawing a circle around it, but that’s no longer exclusive to the S24 series.

The new hardware is no slouch either. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset offers the best performance of any Android chipset on the market, while the camera performance is as brilliant as always. The telephoto lens may have dropped from 10x optical zoom to 5x, but the super-high 50MP resolution is supposed to help make up for that. And, like last year, you get an insane 200MP main lens that most other phones can’t come close to.

The battery may be the same size as last year, but it managed to last a whopping 16 hours and 45 minutes in our testing — meaning the phone has some of the best phone battery life money can buy. Even more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Sure the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expensive, but you're getting a lot for your money — and with $150 off the normal price, it's almost like the price hike didn't happen.