Not a typo! Get iPhone 15 Pro Max for 1 cent now in Amazon Big Spring Sale

Anyone looking to buy the latest and greatest iPhone can certainly expect a heavy out-of-pocket investment to buy it, let alone one with 1TB of storage. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about budgeting because Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event is bringing back the free deal on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Just like the deal we saw over Black Friday, you can get any storage option of the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max for a penny by signing up with Boost Infinite’s wireless service. Rather than spending the $1,199 cost for the the base 256GB version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, or the pricier $1,599 cost for a 1TB one, the only thing you need to budget for is the monthly cost for the service — which ranges from $60 to $82 a month depending on the model.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHBQTL9Z%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,199 now $0.01 @ Amazon

There's no trade-in needed for this iPhone 15 Pro Max deal with Boost Infinite. You'll just need to pay for the monthly service, with only a $0.01 bill at check out. Better yet, you can get the 1TB storage version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max for the same price as the 256GB one.

iPhone 15 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHBMRD1G%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $0.01 @ Amazon

If you prefer a smaller model, you're still going to get the same muscle power and excellent camera performance with the iPhone 15 Pro. You'll also pay a little less with the monthly service with Boost Infinite as well.

iPhone 15 Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHBMRD1G%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $099 now $0.01 @ Amazon

Don't overlook the iPhone 15 Plus. In fact, it delivers a longer battery life than the iPhone 15 Pro Max in our own testing. Additionally, it's still incredibly great with its camera taking abilities as well.

iPhone 15: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHBMRD1G%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $0.01 @ Amazon

If you're after paying as little as possible, then the iPhone 15 is your pick because you'll only need to pay $60 per month for unlimited wireless service. It's also technically the lightest and most compact out of the bunch.

You’ll be locked into a 36-month agreement, but at least you’ll practically snag yourself a free iPhone 15. Generous offers like this typically force you to trade-in your existing phone to get a deeper discount, so it’s satisfying to know that you get the instant discount regardless. With Boost Infinite’s wireless service, you’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data. You get access to coverage in Mexico and Canada, while talk and text service is available in over 200 global destinations as well.

We’ve tested all the best phones and the iPhone 15 Pro Max tops our list for its premium design, excellent battery life, and incredible gaming performance courtesy of the A17 Pro chip. If those reasons aren’t enough to convince you, it’s also the best camera phone we’ve tested — including against rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, and Google Pixel 8 Pro. Not convinced? Well, we shot over 200 photos between the iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy S24 Ultra to see which camera comes out on top.

It’s also worth pointing out that you can also pick up the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus for practically free as well with Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event. If the Pro models are too big for your liking, these alternatives should suit you more. In fact, we were impressed by the longevity of the battery life in our iPhone 15 Plus review — which actually lasts longer than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.