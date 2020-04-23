Best cheap noise cancelling headphones in 2020

You don't need to spend a small fortune to block out noise when listening to music, as there are some great cheap noise cancelling headphones to be had for under $200. We’re not just talking one headphone category either.

Our reviewers at Tom’s Guide have spent many months testing numerous models across different price points and styles. Out of hundreds, we’ve narrowed down our list to a solid 10 headphones that guarantee the most bang for your buck and keep you streaming Spotify playlists in peace.

Hallmark audio brands (e.g. Sennheiser, Sony) and promising newcomers (e.g. Anker, 1More) are introducing noise cancelation in different forms, and at inexpensive price points. Over-the-ear headphones – wired and wireless – remain atop of the list since they offer the best results. True wireless earbuds are getting the ANC treatment as well. Not to mention, there are some notable in-ear models in the same price range that are capable of delivering a high-quality, noise-canceling experience.

If you’re still on the hunt for an affordable pair of sound-silencers, we’ve listed some of the best cheap noise cancelling headphones that are well worth the listen.

What are the best cheap noise cancelling headphones?

The Sennheiser HD 4.5 BTNC currently stands as our favorite pair of cheap noise cancelling headphones, thanks to its powerful ANC and sound. Most models in the category usually take a hit in the audio department when having ANC enabled, but not these cans, as Sennheiser’s soundstage remains unaffected whether the feature is turned on or off. It’s also boasts a clean, luxe design that should fare well with executive types.

Coming in a close second is the Sony WF-1000xM3, the best ANC true wireless earbuds to date. These tiny sound-silencers offer an incredible 1-2 punch, blending remarkable sonics with noise neutralization in a tiny package. The ability to adjust the ambient listening levels and EQ levels, along with lengthy battery life make it an even more enticing buy for those who desire a worthy AirPods Pro alternative.

Bargain hunters will also discover other over-ear gems on our list, like the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 and Anker Life Q20, two models praised for their solid audio and noise reduction. Should in-ear headphones be more of your style, the 1More E1004 is a steal at under $40 with outstanding ANC and sound. We feel the same sentiments about the Phiaton BT 150 NC, which blends contemporary features into a cozy neckband design.

We also have our eyes on other cheap noise cancelling headphones set for release in 2020 that look promising. Leading the pack is the recently announced Sony WH-CH7100N, $199 over-the-ear headphones featuring new 30-millimeter drivers and Sony’s “Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation” (AINC) technology. Another is the super-leaked AKG N400 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, which looks to deliver ANC and even better water resistance than the AirPods Pro at a lower price point (roughly $190).

Until then, you have plenty of awesome and inexpensive options to choose from. Let’s take a look at the top cheap wireless noise cancelling headphones under $200.

The best cheap noise cancelling headphones (under $200) now

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

1. Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC

The best noise-cancelling headphones under $200 overall

Size and Weight: 10.2 x 7.1 x 3.9 inches, 8.4 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 19 hours (NC on), 25 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: : Yes

Sennheiser sound

Attractive and comfortable design

User-friendly controls

Strong ANC performance

Good call quality

ANC doesn’t perform well on airplanes

Canvas carrying bag feels cheap

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC remains our favorite pair of cheap noise cancelling headphones for many reasons. Audio is clean and discernible in both the highs and lows, which is very impressive from a wireless headphone. Sennheiser’s exclusive NoiseGard technology is effective at blocking out ambient sounds, though you might still hear some engine rumble when flying on airplanes. Even better is how ANC doesn’t affect the profile too much; only those with discerning ears will notice subtle differences in audio quality.

One must also admire the HD 4.50 BTNC’s minimalist and elegant aesthetics, featuring a matte-black plastic covering over the headphones, which display the silver-accented logo. They certainly look like baller headphones, but much far cheaper than what Bose and Sony charge. With a rechargeable wireless design and up to 19 hours of battery life, Sennheiser's headphones are an exceptional first choice.

Read our full Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC review.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

2. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds

The best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds

Size and Weight: 5.6 x 4.7 x 2.5 inches, 0.3 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 6 hours (NC on), 8 hours (NC off), 24 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Stellar sonics

Outstanding noise cancelation

Premium design

Excellent battery life across the board

Compatible with Sony Connect app

Wonky touch controls

Not the best for phone calls

Sony headphones are becoming noise-cancelling staples, and just recently, the company launched its own game-changing product in the true wireless category: the WF-1000xM3. With better ANC, audio, and battery life than the AirPods Pro, it’s almost a crime to see these buds marked down to $200. Bass is well-balanced, giving music an impactful presence that isn’t overpowering on the ears. The Sony Connect app also allows users to adjust noise cancellation and sound, though it’s unnecessary since the default settings already do the trick. Noise cancellation is where these buds truly excel, resiliently minimizing ambient sound across the frequency spectrum.

The touch controls are disappointing, especially since Sony demonstrated great progress with the feature on the critically acclaimed WH-1000xM3, and the call quality could be much better. Still, one listen and you’re bound to overlook these faults.

Read our full Sony WF-1000xM3 review.

(Image credit: Plantronics)

3. Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2

Praiseworthy noise-cancelers with smarts

Size and Weight: 9 x 8.1 x 7.8 inches, 10.9 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 24 hours (NC On), 180 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 35 feet (10.6 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Loud, warm sound

Favorable battery life

Better noise reduction than most sub-luxury ANC headphones

Intuitive controls

Solid connectivity for an older model

Sound becomes muddy at high volume

Very heavy

A Tom’s Guide favorite for the past few years, the BackBeat Pro 2 maintains its position as a performance workhorse with hard-hitting bass and extremely long listening times. Plantronics’ sound profile delivers emphatic lows, while its ANC technology hushes environmental fracas at a high level to hear music with little-to-no distractions. The company is also one of the first to integrate smart features into its headphones, such as on-ear detection to automatically pause music when removing the earcup from your ears, and it still works well.

Very little holds the Backbeat Pro 2 back from being a near-perfect model, mainly its large, heavy build and the muddiness it produces when blasting music at high volume. But these shouldn’t be viewed as deal-breakers by any means. While the standard model is a steal for $100, you may also want to look at the Special Edition, which has a sleeker design and NFC pairing.

See our full Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 SE review.

(Image credit: Anker/Soundcore)

4. Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless ANC Headphones

Best noise-cancelling value

Size and Weight: 7.7 x 7.1 x 3.1 inches, 9.3 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 40 hours (ANC on), 60 hours (Standard Mode) | Bluetooth Range: 50 feet (15.4 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Remarkable battery life

Booming sound

Long-range connectivity

Fairly decent ANC

Minimalist design

Proximate ambient noises are audible

Wired mode ruins sound

Contrary to popular belief, you can score a nice pair of cheap noise cancelling headphones for less than a Benjamin. The Life Q20 is exemplary of this, even with noise cancellation serving as its third-best feature. Audio is the Life Q20’s main attraction with custom 40mm dynamic drivers that produce rich sound; bass is punchy and doesn’t muffle the mid-range or vocals. Battery life is up there as well, generating up to 40 hours of playtime on a full charge, which can be extended up to 60 hours when ANC is off.

Anker’s headphones have better-than-average noise cancellation that realistically blocks out 70% of environmental sounds (Anker claims 90%). Although, the feature struggles to filter out proximate noises such as keyboard clatter and neighborly chatter. You’ll also want to refrain from using the included aux cable since it hinders audio performance. Nonetheless, it’s impressive for $60 headphones.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Beats Studio3 Wireless

Bass blasters for iOS lovers

Size and Weight: 9.2 x 7.2 x 4.5 inches, 9.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC On), 35 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 51 feet (15 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Improved Beats sound

Attractive design

Steady battery life

Upgraded noise cancelation

Quick-charging feature

Pairing issues with non-iOS devices

Lack of audible notifications for pairing mode and power toggle

The popular Studio3 Wireless has been generously marked down to $199 at select retailers, placing it in the cheap noise cancelling headphones category. These stylish cans welcome some notable improvements on the sonic front that put the brand’s previous headphones to shame. Mids and highs are emphasized, blending well with Beats’ signature bass profile. Noise cancellation has been increased as well to provide acceptable results; it’s good enough to drown out construction equipment and hush rowdy pedestrians.

Apple users get the best experience, thanks to the W1 chip, which increases battery life and connectivity range on iPhone models. Android users aren’t afforded the same luxuries, as the headphones often have trouble connecting to non-iOS devices. That doesn’t mean you won’t be able to enjoy the Studio3’s quality sound and strong battery life. Should you want to stick with the brand and go more premium, it’s definitely worth checking out the all-new Solo Pro.

Read our full Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

(Image credit: 1More)

6. 1More E1004 Active-Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones

Super-affordable earphones with reliable noise cancellation

Size and Weight: 1 x 1 x 1 inches, 0.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): None | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Crisp and detailed sound

Well-built construction

Surprisingly good ANC

Cheapest high-quality buds you’ll find in the category

Hefty control module hinders on-ear stability

Poor wind resistance

If you haven’t already given in to the pressure of buying AirPods, then you’re still on the hunt for an inexpensive pair of lightning earphones. These in-ears might be just the ticket. The 1More E1004 has convincing audio performance and noise cancellation to make any iPhone owner consider carrying around their headphone dongle. Sound is warm, plus the noise-cancelling technology is capable of blocking out high-pitched sounds, from screams to truck engines.

The hefty control module does make it difficult to form a tight seal, as the extra weight pulls the earbuds from your ears. This, in turn, affects bass response and causes sound to bleed. Wind can be an issue with ANC mode as well, producing clatter that interferes with music enjoyment. All in all, these are shortcomings worth dealing with when you’re getting such great performance at an unbeatable value.

(Image credit: Plantronics)

7. Plantronics BackBeat Go 810

Bold sound with modest noise cancellation

Size and Weight: 8.1 x 2.2 x 1.65 inches, 10.24 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 22 hours (NC on), 28 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Loud, powerful sound

Companion app with plenty of features

Great battery life

Respectable ANC

Acts buggy at times

Both ANC modes produce a crackling noise in the background

Plantronics' ANC model is a solid entry-level option for music lovers who want dependable noise cancellation and the same audio performance as the BackBeat Pro 2 SE. The lows are prominent and responsive, giving bass-heavy content some extra oomph. It’s cool to see these cans support the Plantronics app as well, giving users the option to enhance sound for music and voice output on phone calls. Another brand hallmark that remains intact is strong battery life, as the BackBeat Go 810 gives listeners 22 hours with ANC mode on and 28 hours in standard mode.

There are two ANC modes – Low and High – each engineered to deal with ambient noise in different settings. You’ll want to be selective when choosing one over the other, as the built-in mics do pick up a lot of noise when outdoors. Also, be mindful that the controls and connectivity become finicky at times.

See our full Plantronics BackBeat Go 810 review.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

8. Audio-Technica ATH-ANC9

No-frills headphones with superior ANC

Size and Weight: 10.23 x 2.95 x 8.47 inches, 7.76 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 35 hours (NC on) | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Balanced sound profile

Incredibly comfortable

Three ANC modes

Ideal for aux cable conformists

Bland design

Requires AAA battery to power ANC

Audio-Technica offers a great-sounding pair of headphones with the ATH-ANC9. Although they're older than the majority of models on our list, they still deliver solid audio and comfort. You get memory foam in the ear cups and headband that feel pleasant on the skull, though the ear cups tended to squeeze more than I preferred after several hours of listening. Keyword: several. That shouldn’t take away from the fact that these are still some top-notch cheap noise cancelling headphones.

Sound quality is fairly balanced, and the ANC circuit has three modes – one for airplanes, a second for noisy offices and a third for studying – noted by one, two or three beeps. Each works effectively, though I spent most of my listening time in Airplane mode. Despite its estimated 25 hours of battery life, one major gripe is that it is powered by AAA battery rather than a rechargeable internal battery.

See our full Audio-Technica ATH-ANC9 review.

(Image credit: Phiaton)

9. Phiaton BT 150 NC Earphones

Pleasant comfort and noise cancelation

Size and Weight: 8.2 x 7 x 1.6 inches, 4.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 6 hours (NC on), 8 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Highly serviceable ANC

Fine-tuned sound

Relaxing around-the-neck design

Touch controls

Very short battery life

Retractable wire system is awkward

The Phiaton BT 150 NC manages active noise cancellation and sound better than most of their over-ear counterparts. Enabling the feature silences up to 90% of ambient noise, which is terrific for creating an isolated listening experience to enjoy crisp vocals and full bass. We found the setup process to be seamless. It also earns creative points for having responsive touch controls that make operating playback and volume a breeze.

As comfortable as the behind-the-neck design and ear tips feel, the retractable wire system requires a lot of adjusting to establish comfort. But our biggest complaint is the battery life, which is shorter than most other in-ear models. It’s worth noting the BT150 NC doesn’t come charged out of the box either. Luckily, the earphones juice up quickly and reward you with 70% on a 30-minute charge.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

10. JBL LIVE 650BTNC

Personalized sound, decent noise cancelation

Size and Weight: 8.07 x 3.15 x 8.78 inches, 9.28 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on), 30 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Rich, well-balanced mids

Alexa and Google Assistant support

Adjustable EQ settings via companion app

Minimizes most ambient noise

Must turn on ANC mode to enjoy bass

Poor call quality

The JBL Live 650BTNC is a skillful noise-canceler with rich sound and noticeable flaws. As for the positives, the headphones pump out well-balanced mids and powerful bass. Many low-fi recordings receive a boost in clarity. Playing with the EQ in the JBL Headphones app lets users personalize audio by creating their own sound profile or selecting from different music presets. We also love that the headphones come with smart assistant integration, so you can execute tasks hands-free using Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri or Bixby voice commands.

While possessing many good traits, the Live 650BT isn’t perfect by any means. JBL’s noise-canceling technology does block out low frequency sounds very well, but don’t expect it to mute an airplane engine or marching band. In addition, bass is barely noticeable without ANC on, so you’ll want to just leave it enabled to achieve the best sound possible.

How to choose the best cheap noise cancelling headphones for you

The term cheap often has negative connotations, but as we’ve learned through months of testing, there are plenty of cheap noise cancelling headphones that are just as good, if not better than some of the industry’s more premium selections.

Active noise cancellation will also be the key feature of these models. Most headphones that advertise “noise cancelling” are often categorized as ANC headphones. You want a model that has credible noise-cancelling performance and can block out a large percentage of ambient sound; anywhere above 70% is great. Keep in mind that ANC technology can compress sound, which may affect audio performance when turned on, but there are models that limit these disruptions to produce full, crisp results.

Battery life is just as important, as several factors (e.g. ANC, Bluetooth, volume) are known to drain the power quickly. If you’re going the over- or on-ear route, seek out wireless cans that hold anywhere between 15 to 30 hours. Should true wireless earbuds pique your interest most, aim for something with a minimum of 6 hours, not including the bundled charging case, which should store about double the playtime.

You’ll want to keep the design in mind as well. Over-ear headphones are known for having the best noise cancellation, but there are also some on-ear and in-ear models that get the job done.

How we test the best cheap noise cancelling headphones

When creating our list of the top cheap noise cancelling headphones, we rate each model based on several traits. Audio performance, battery life, Bluetooth range, call quality, comfort and fit, and the effectiveness of the noise cancellation are all accounted for. We factor special features into the equation, too.

Our reviewers wear each pair of headphones for 2 hours at a time over the course of a week. Tom’s Guide also employs a thorough review process that compares products with similar fit, features, and price to determine the best options.

Active noise cancellation is tested in numerous environments where ambient sounds are produced at high levels. This includes airplanes, city parks, convenience shops, offices, public transportation, and at home. Any headphones programmed with a transparency mode are also tested to determine how well the listener can hear their surroundings.

For audio performance, we listen to songs across a number of genres, including hip-hop, rock, jazz, classical and R&B, while evaluating volume, clarity, and fullness. Movies, podcasts, and video games are considered, when necessary.

After testing is completed, we rate the headphones based on our five-point system (1 = worst, 5 = best). If a product hits nearly every mark, it receives our Editors' Choice badge.