Amazon Big Spring Sale just slashed the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to $179 — new all-time low price

Enjoying all of Amazon's Big Spring Sales? I've just spotted one of the best deals of the event so far. Apple's best earbuds just got a huge price cut that brings them down to a new all-time low price.

The AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) are now $179 at Amazon. With incredible active noise cancelation, spatial audio and long battery life, they're a steal after this $70 discount. If you're in the U.K., you can get the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for £199 at Amazon. This is a £30 discount and the lowest price I've seen for the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C in this region. Make sure to get this deal before it's gone. (And tune into our Amazon Big Spring Sales live blog to stay up to date with the best sales.)

SAVE $70! The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation than the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that debuted with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/airpods-pro-2-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

SAVE £30! The new version of the AirPods Pro 2 deliver more convenient USB-C charging along with even better audio quality. You also get Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience and up to 6 hours of listening time and 30 hours with the charging case.

The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now, especially if you're an iPhone user. Our AirPods Pro 2 review said these are "nearly perfect true wireless earbuds" and "the pinnacle of Apple technology."

The AirPods Pro 2 offer incredible sound quality, with support for Dolby Atmos spatial audio. This gives select songs a more three-dimensional sound, helping you get truly immersed in your music. Plus, the active noise cancelation on the AirPods Pro 2 is fantastic. Our reviewer said they felt that 95% of household and office noise was silenced. As for battery life, these earbuds last for 6 hours of listening time, which extends to 30 hours when you use the charging case.

The newer model with the USB-C connector only improves on these already great earbuds. They've had a boost in audio quality, IP54 dust-proof rating and lossless audio support when used with the Apple Vision Pro. You can also charge the AirPods with USB-C as opposed to Lightning, which can help cut down on the amount of cables you need to carry around. Check out our AirPods Pro 2 (2023) vs AirPods Pro 2 (2022) face-off to see the full lowdown of all the changes.

The AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) are on sale for a new all-time low price, so there's never been a better time to pick up a pair. Make sure to get them before this deal disappears. Plus, stay tuned to our Amazon Big Spring Sale live coverage.