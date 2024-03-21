Best Ring deals in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 7 devices to shop now

Amazon's Big Spring sale has slashed the prices on some of the best Ring Video Doorbells and security cameras we've tested. Most of these prices match Black Friday's lows. That makes now one of the best times of the year to stock up.

Right now, Ring cameras are on sale from $39 at Amazon. My top pick is the Ring Video Doorbell and Stick Up Cam Battery bundle for a whopping 44% off. This bundle is $80 off and at one of its lowest prices of the year. It includes the Ring Video Doorbell which we ranked as one of the best value options due to its expansive view and sharp 1080p HD video capture. You also get the wireless Ring Stick Up Cam Battery which you can place virtually anywhere inside your home.

If you're on a smaller budget or already set with a video doorbell the new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) is a steal for $39 at Amazon. While it needs to be plugged into a power outlet, this is a great way to round out your home's interior security system. This captures rich HD footage and is equipped with sharp infrared night vision.

Best Ring deals

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Ring Indoor Cam (2023) records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter. This is the lowest price we've seen to date.

Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

Ring makes some of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-solar-lights" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best solar lights, which you grab now for $30 on Ring's Solar Steplights. In our tests, these were easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. They feature motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ring-solar-step-light" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $180 now $99 @ Amazon

This bundle pairs the Ring Video Doorbell along with the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, so you can keep an eye on who's at your door or inside your home. Both cameras have a built-in battery so you can place them virtually anywhere. Unlike pricier models, though, this doorbell lacks head-to-toe video and a removable battery. Check out our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ring-video-doorbell-2nd-generation" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Ring Video Doorbell review to learn more.

Ring Spotlight 2-pack with Bridge: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

You don't need existing wiring for these battery-powered spotlights which spotlight paths or subjects when they detect motion. They effortlessly link to other Ring and smart home devices through the Alexa smart home app. The lights are rated at 400 lumens each, and their batteries should last up to a year on a charge.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

Want vertical head-to-toe video and package detection missing on from the entry-level Ring Doorbell? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ring-battery-doorbell-plus" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent sqaured video that shows what's happening closer to your front door, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too. You can also get the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-new-Ring-Battery-Doorbell-detection%2Fdp%2FB0BRSQ9X8M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with the Ring Chime Pro for $179.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Its 1080p camera is plenty sharp to make out details like the text on a shirt. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi and the Bird's Eye View feature which marks a subject's movement along your property atop an aerial map. Otherwise, this provides steady protection with a crisp image for $60 off its regular price.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Battery: was $180 now $139 @ Amazon

Ring's Pro indoor and outdoor camera has 3D motion detection for higher accuracy and Bird's Eye View to more precisely track a subject's path. Its HDR video is sharper and has more vibrant colors to show more detail in shadows or really bright spots.

You can find a fuller comparison of Ring's doorbells on our best Ring video doorbells page, but below is a quick comparison between each of the company's models.