Hurry! Robot vacuums are getting a huge price cut at Amazon today — here's the 11 best deals

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here, and we've already found a staggering number of deals across laptops, TVs, smartwatches and more.

Still, if you're looking for a way to do a bit of spring cleaning without needing to put in the work yourself then you may want to consider a robot vacuum — and there's arguably never been a better time to get one.

Amazon's deals include $200 off of a EUREKA E10s, or a fantastic Roborock Q8 Max+ for $579 (that's over $200 off of the MSRP). The Deebot N10 Plus sees a steep discount of $300, too, and includes both a vacuum and mop combo.

Roomba is a household name, too, and you can get a Roomba in your household for just $169 with the iRobot Roomba 692, which includes a handy smartphone app for controlling it.

We've rounded up the finest Amazon robot vacuum deals below, but beware — they won't last forever.

Robot vacuum deals

roborock Q8 Max+: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Froborock-Q8-Max-Self-Emptying-APP-Controlled%2Fdp%2FB0C7VH6VK1%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3D1KMS1PBQAAW1V%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Svt3-fTRPRv6bvlgcB9ICNsnRr0llH06SUFGkNh5g3R6Ad-scC3TgdSIPnYlFumZ_crdlUMmWEfN0Cj0_v3HaLdNvFOmKtnISfHuIB1dQVuKFwaKt7U3LXG_dg6wL-np0C-REOIBKhpXYxv3oj4uWEWcXuBSWAkIInL_uzMjcsZZlFGwfuWaZy1EHHt8Xrxe4lTCzujxgmHz73-BBJPgQPA2AKxEsD04j--3ey_VPG0.U8TzHTTGcFxx_DcPq1OAR09dIpmX0cSbKK6vQKMpZXQ%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Drobot%2Bvacuum%26qid%3D1711045846%26sprefix%3Drobot%2Bva%252Caps%252C215%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $819 now $579 @ Amazon

This roborock robot vacuum comes with plenty of additional features, including obstacle avoidance, 5,500 Pa of suction, and mopping that's controlled via the app. It'll also empty itself back into its station when it's done.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T20: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FECOVACS-Self-Emptying-Spinning-Avoidance-Assistant%2Fdp%2FB0C4DFB33W%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $699 @ Amazon

This fantastic robot vacuum is well under MSRP now, and features both a vacuum and a mop. It's also able to dry itself once it returns to base, empty itself, and offers its own voice assistant so you can get it going with minimal fuss.

roborock Dyad Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Froborock-Vanquish-DyadPower-Self-Cleaning-Dispenser%2Fdp%2FB0BL873KHD%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $319 @ Amazon

It's a little aside from a robo vacuum, but if you like to take cleaning into your own hands, this Dyad Pro acts like a traditional vacuum but adds a base station to clean and dry itself. It offers much more powerful suction than the other options on this list, too.

dreame D9 Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDreametech-Cleaner-Navigation-Suction-Compatible%2Fdp%2FB0995PGB4K%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Fcrid%3D2TKC9MWUBMT9B%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.zgsvtCo_tR7sRy_ftHR3lDFVu0E7uzW1KHNsDYELTYaTNB6bOZgnXaF0TFKxttG6-VDSZ3tqt5vxmv4NL8kL3Sxt49bAFXxUf6jUJa6XdA72kIaW4EtQgJnViUMbD8nncfsc4IvP2gIjry0b0JkCiiRmCcfLyolvzm-hS2pia4nPfshuHY8FOTA3v6iMs1yjdD0ybTlYOXgD425NEfqHGoGbtVu7eD44WoDRCNm0d38.yhmcXLZZdfEh6FRXjB7SlsGGVwfVe4E1gMPHoHPIAbU%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Ddream%2Bd9%2Bmax%26qid%3D1711047910%26sprefix%3Ddream%2Bd9%2B%252Caps%252C252%26sr%3D8-2-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

This steep discount makes this excellent robot vacuum less than $200, while still offering sweep and mop functionality and the ability to work with Alexa. It uses LiDAR navigation to ensure better accuracy, faster mapping and improved obstacle avoidance, and efficient route planning. This robo vac is equipped with a high-capacity 5,200mAh battery which, dreame says, gives you an extended 180-minute runtime.

iRobot Roomba 692: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FiRobot-Vacuum-Wi-Fi-Connectivity-Self-Charging-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB085D4MFS8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $269 now $169 @ Amazon

Not the biggest discount on this list, but Roomba is a household name for a reason. This particular model is ideal for all floor types and is noted as being particularly good for pet hair. It works with your voice assistant of choice, too.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BSFW26YK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $649 now $349 @ Amazon

Save $300 on this DEEBOT N10 Plus model, which offers vacuum and mop options, and a hefty 330 minute battery time. Like the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-robot-mops" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best robot mops, this model will intelligently detect when it's on carpet and pull the mop back and switch to vacuuming. Its suction is lower than others on this list, but it can run for 60 days on its own without guidance.

ILIFE V3s Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FILIFE-Robotic-Powerful-Tangle-free-Planning%2Fdp%2FB06Y56NDF4%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $159 now $117 @ Amazon

This stylish model from ILIFE is affordable and recommended for hard floors over carpets. It uses a remote control, and is great at picking up pet hair. It avoids bumps and falls, too, and is easy to use. We awarded it <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/ilife-v3s-pro-robot-vacuum,review-6464.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">4.5 stars in our review noting that while it lacks fancier features such as smartphone controls, it's a great deal for multi-pet households because of the focus on pet hair.

EUREKA E10s: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FE10s-Bagless-Emptying-Capacity-Navigation%2Fdp%2FB0CKXLZPXV%2Fref%3Dsr_1_7_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $399 @ Amazon

This excellent robot vacuum's home base has a stylish purple color that makes it stand out. It's great for both carpet and floors, comes equipped with a HEPA filter and offers an auto-lifting mop and bagless self-emptying station. What we particularly like is the accompanying app lets you customize the cleaning settings and set no-go zones as well as schedule cleaning times for different areas.

Dreametech L10s Ultra: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDreametech-Self-refilling-Self-Emptying-Navigation-Compatible%2Fdp%2FB0B7J95MHN%2Fref%3Dsr_1_12_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $899 now $629 @ Amazon

This Dreametech robot vacuum can automatically detect when switching to carpet, but works just as well on hard floors, too. It works through an app, but can also speak to Alexa, and offers 5,300 Pa of suction. There's a 3L dust bag which should give you up to 60 days of cleaning while AI navigation uses 3D structured light to auto-generate paths through your house depending on flooring type and obstacles.

dream L20 Ultra: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdreame-Mop-Extend-Self-Emptying-Self-Refilling-Avoidance%2Fdp%2FB0CC236CLT%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,499 now $999 @ Amazon

A premium option now just under $1,000, this dreame L20 has a huge 7,000 Pa of suction, can refill and empty itself, and has great battery life, too. It'll pretty much manage itself. The Mop-Extend assembly extends the mop automatically which means it'll give you deeper, closer, corner-to-corner cleaning even in complex house environments.