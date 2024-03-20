Act fast! Bose headphones and speakers on sale from $99 at Amazon
Huge savings on Bose soundbars, Bluetooth speakers and more
Last week I spotted a pretty epic deal on Bose devices. The sale mainly discounted Bose portable speakers and soundbars. Now that the Amazon Big Spring Sale is live, the sale has gotten bigger and better with the addition of deals on select Bose headphones.
For a limited time, Amazon has multiple Bose devices on sale from $99. The sale includes soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, micro speakers, and headphones.
Best Bose deals
Bose SoundLink Micro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-SoundLink-Micro-Bluetooth-speaker%2Fdp%2FB0748N1BZD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5892609&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-soundlink-micro-portable-bluetooth-speaker-with-waterproof-design-black%2F5892609.p%3FskuId%3D5892609&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Best Buy
Bose SoundLink Flex: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-SoundLink-Bluetooth-Portable-Waterproof%2Fdp%2FB099TJGJ91%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $129 @ Amazon
Bose's outdoor portable speaker is IP67-rated, meaning it's waterproof and dustproof. It sports PositsionIQ technology, which automatically optimizes the sound to its orientation. You'll also get up to 12 hours of battery life charged via USB-C. It's available in five colors.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6472669&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-soundlink-flex-portable-bluetooth-speaker-with-waterproof-dustproof-design-black%2F6472669.p%3FskuId%3D6472669&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$129 @ Best Buy
Bose SoundLink Revolve II: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-SoundLink-Revolve-Portable-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB08VKXP1VY%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $219 now $159 @ Amazon
Lowest price! This portable Bluetooth speaker offers 360-degree sound. It's IP55-rated for durability, which means it's protected from water splashes and dirt ingress. It can be paired with another speaker for stereo sound, and battery life runs to 13 hours. It comes in triple black and luxe silver color options.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6452106&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-soundlink-revolve-ii-portable-bluetooth-speaker-triple-black%2F6452106.p%3FskuId%3D6452106&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$159 @ Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Personalized-Cancellation%2Fdp%2FB0B4PSQHD5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-earbuds-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6512517&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-quietcomfort-earbuds-ii-true-wireless-noise-cancelling-in-ear-headphones-soapstone%2F6512517.p%3FskuId%3D6512517&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB0CCZ26B5V%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-headphones" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these were excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life. They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but if you just want a great pair of ANC-dedicated 'phones, these are perfect.
Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBose-QuietComfort-Headphones-Noise-Cancelling-Over-Ear-Wireless-Bluetooth-Earphones-White-Smoke%2F1922461952" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Walmart
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-World-Class-Cancellation%2Fdp%2FB0CD2FSRDD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software, which leaves a strong impression. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-ultra-earbuds" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBose-QuietComfort-Ultra-Wireless-Earbuds-Noise-Cancelling-Bluetooth-Headphones-White-Smoke%2F1301579584%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Walmart | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-quietcomfort-ultra-true-wireless-noise-cancelling-in-ear-earbuds-black%2F6554465.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Ultra: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Sandstone%2Fdp%2FB0CCZ1L489%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $429 now $379 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra bring clear sound quality and high-end comfort to your ears. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-ultra-headphones" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model and combine class-leading ANC with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6554464&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-quietcomfort-ultra-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6554464.p%3FskuId%3D6554464&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$379 @ Best Buy
Bose Music Amplifier: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-Music-Amplifier-Bluetooth-connectivity%2Fdp%2FB0BDSKPB5L%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $599 @ Amazon
A direct competitor to the Sonos Amp, the Bose Music Amplifier acts as an all-in-one wireless audio component for users who already own a set of wired speakers. This amp makes it easy to stream all your favorite playlists and podcasts from your phone, and it's built with Bose's proprietary signal processing technology that automatically adjusts tonal balance with changes in volume.
Bose Bass Module 700: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-Bass-Module-700-Black%2Fdp%2FB07F39ZRCQ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $849 now $699 @ Amazon
Perfect for adding thunderous bass to a Bose soundbar setup, the wireless Bose Bass Module 700 is the company's flagship model. It smoothly integrates with existing Bose speakers including the new Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, Bose Smart Soundbar 600, and Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and it's fully controllable via the Bose Music app.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6280563&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-bass-module-700-wireless-subwoofer-black%2F6280563.p%3FskuId%3D6280563&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$699 @ Best Buy
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C548MYF3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $899 now $799 @ Amazon
The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is the company's flagship model and it uses AI and Dolby Atmos to create immersive-sounding audio. It also offers multiroom audio, integrated voice assistant, and there's even room for expansion via wireless Bose surrounds and a wired subwoofer. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-smart-ultra-soundbar" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review we said this all-in-one offers rich immersive sound in a slim and sleek package.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6550610&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-smart-ultra-soundbar-with-dolby-atmos-and-voice-assistant-arctic-white%2F6550610.p%3FskuId%3D6550610&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$799 @ Best Buy
